Try sitting cross-legged yoga poses to increase flexibility, reduce stress

If you want to prevent any mobility issues in the future, you need to take care of your legs, knees, hips, and ankles. One of the best ways to do that is by practicing yoga on a regular basis. You must have noticed that yoga sessions usually start with simple poses like sukhasana or the Easy Pose. It is a sitting cross-legged yoga pose that can reduce stress, and improve your posture. There are more such sitting-poses like padmasana or the Lotus Pose that can be beneficial for your lower body. These poses seem to be simple, but some people can find them challenging due to injuries, and tight muscles. Get the steps right and practice regularly to enjoy the benefits of these poses.
Sitting cross-legged yoga poses can impact your posture, flexibility, and mental well-being. Here are some of the reasons why you should perform sitting cross-legged yoga poses:
A sitting cross-legged yoga pose like sukhasana or the Easy Pose encourages deep breathing and a relaxed seated position. “This can activate the parasympathetic nervous system, helping to reduce stress and anxiety,” says fitness coach Dr Mickey Mehta.
Sitting with a straight back and legs crossed encourages proper alignment of the spine and pelvis. “This promotes a natural curve in the lower back and helps in developing a better overall posture by strengthening the core and aligning the body,” says the expert. But make sure that your back is straight, as slouching while sitting cross-legged may lead to low back pain, as per research published in the International Journal Of Environmental Research And Public Health in 2020.
Sitting cross-legged yoga poses like Padmasana can improve flexibility in the lower body. “The pose demands that the legs be positioned in a half-crossed manner that gradually increases flexibility in the lower body, mainly in the hip joints, knees, and ankles,” says Dr Mehta. Some of the sitting cross-legged yoga poses like Swastikasana or the Auspicious Pose open the hip flexors and stretch the lower body. They can deeply open the hips and groin, which can help release tension from the lower body.
Squats and lunges are not the only moves to strengthen lower body. Doing yoga, especially the sitting cross-legged asanas, can also be beneficial. A 2023 study, published in Applied Sciences, showed that sitting cross-legged yoga poses can be beneficial for increasing the muscular strength of the lower limbs.
In the realm of yoga, the act of sitting cross-legged transcends mere physical positioning. “It is a practice steeped in ancient wisdom and spiritual significance, inviting people to cultivate a deeper connection with themselves and the universe,” says Dr Mehta. Sitting cross-legged serves as a metaphor for unity and balance — uniting the mind, body, and spirit in harmonious alignment.
Here are a few sitting cross-legged yoga poses:
Sitting cross-legged yoga poses are not for everyone, as there are some people who should not do them:
“You can use props like cushions or yoga blocks for additional support to your hips and knees while doing these poses,” suggests Dr Mehta. Also, incorporate seated forward bends in your fitness routine to improve flexibility.
Sitting cross-legged during yoga, especially in the beginning of a session, is very common. Poses with this sitting position can be beneficial for your lower body, and mental health. So, practice poses like sukhasana, and padmasana regularly.
Sitting cross-legged, especially during yoga, can open the hips and release tension. The hip flexors, glutes, and lower back get engaged during this sitting position that allows for deep hip-opening stretches which in turn relieve tension. But don't sit cross-legged even while practicing yoga, as it can lead to pain in the lower part of the body.
Yes, beginners can also perform sitting cross-legged yoga poses like sukhasana or the East Pose. But if you have injuries to the knees, hips, or back, it is better to skip these asanas.
