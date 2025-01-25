Try sitting cross-legged yoga poses to increase flexibility, reduce stress

Sitting cross-legged yoga poses can calm your mind and improve flexibility in your hips, knees, and ankles. You can go for simple poses such as sukhasana or siddhasana.

If you want to prevent any mobility issues in the future, you need to take care of your legs, knees, hips, and ankles. One of the best ways to do that is by practicing yoga on a regular basis. You must have noticed that yoga sessions usually start with simple poses like sukhasana or the Easy Pose. It is a sitting cross-legged yoga pose that can reduce stress, and improve your posture. There are more such sitting-poses like padmasana or the Lotus Pose that can be beneficial for your lower body. These poses seem to be simple, but some people can find them challenging due to injuries, and tight muscles. Get the steps right and practice regularly to enjoy the benefits of these poses.

What are the benefits of sitting cross-legged yoga poses?

Sitting cross-legged yoga poses can impact your posture, flexibility, and mental well-being. Here are some of the reasons why you should perform sitting cross-legged yoga poses:

1. Reduce stress

A sitting cross-legged yoga pose like sukhasana or the Easy Pose encourages deep breathing and a relaxed seated position. “This can activate the parasympathetic nervous system, helping to reduce stress and anxiety,” says fitness coach Dr Mickey Mehta.

2. Improve posture

Sitting with a straight back and legs crossed encourages proper alignment of the spine and pelvis. “This promotes a natural curve in the lower back and helps in developing a better overall posture by strengthening the core and aligning the body,” says the expert. But make sure that your back is straight, as slouching while sitting cross-legged may lead to low back pain, as per research published in the International Journal Of Environmental Research And Public Health in 2020.

3. Improve flexibility in lower body

Sitting cross-legged yoga poses like Padmasana can improve flexibility in the lower body. “The pose demands that the legs be positioned in a half-crossed manner that gradually increases flexibility in the lower body, mainly in the hip joints, knees, and ankles,” says Dr Mehta. Some of the sitting cross-legged yoga poses like Swastikasana or the Auspicious Pose open the hip flexors and stretch the lower body. They can deeply open the hips and groin, which can help release tension from the lower body.

4. Strengthen lower body

Squats and lunges are not the only moves to strengthen lower body. Doing yoga, especially the sitting cross-legged asanas, can also be beneficial. A 2023 study, published in Applied Sciences, showed that sitting cross-legged yoga poses can be beneficial for increasing the muscular strength of the lower limbs.

How to do sitting cross-legged yoga poses?

In the realm of yoga, the act of sitting cross-legged transcends mere physical positioning. “It is a practice steeped in ancient wisdom and spiritual significance, inviting people to cultivate a deeper connection with themselves and the universe,” says Dr Mehta. Sitting cross-legged serves as a metaphor for unity and balance — uniting the mind, body, and spirit in harmonious alignment.

Here are a few sitting cross-legged yoga poses:

1. Sukhasana (Easy Pose)

Sit with your legs crossed on the mat, placing your hands on your knees.

Keep your spine upright and shoulders relaxed.

Close your eyes and concentrate on your breathing.

2. Padmasana (Lotus Pose)

To perform the Lotus Pose, cross your legs on the mat, resting each foot on the opposite thigh.

Maintain a straight spine with hands on your knees.

Breathe deeply as you hold the position.

3. Ardha Padmasana (Half Lotus Pose)

Sit and cross one leg, placing its foot on the opposite thigh.

Bend the other leg with its foot resting on the ground.

Keep your spine straight and shoulders relaxed while doing Half Lotus Pose.

4. Siddhasana (Accomplished Pose)

Sit with one heel pressed against the perineum and the other heel positioned above it.

Maintain an upright spine and rest your hands on your knees.

Concentrate on your breathing.

5. Swastikasana (Auspicious Pose)

Cross your legs with your feet tucked under the opposite thighs.

Keep your back straight and hands on your knees.

Close your eyes and breathe deeply.

6. Gomukhasana (Cow Face Pose)

To perform Gomukhasana, sit with your legs crossed, stacking one knee over the other.

Raise one arm and bend it behind your back while reaching with the other hand to clasp behind you.

7 . Agnistambhasana (Fire Log Pose)

Sit with your legs crossed, stacking one shin over the other.

Maintain a straight spine and hands on your knees.

Lean slightly forward for a deeper stretch.

Who should avoid sitting cross-legged yoga poses?

Sitting cross-legged yoga poses are not for everyone, as there are some people who should not do them:

People with injuries to the knees, hips, or back should not do these poses to avoid pain.

Those suffering from arthritis or inflammation in the lower body should seek medical advice before practicing sitting cross-legged yoga poses.

Pregnant women can do simple poses like Sukhasana, but for other poses they should practice after consulting with a fitness expert.

People with tight hip flexors and hamstrings should avoid these poses, as it can hinder the ability to sit cross-legged.

Insufficient flexibility in the lower back and pelvis may lead to discomfort.

“You can use props like cushions or yoga blocks for additional support to your hips and knees while doing these poses,” suggests Dr Mehta. Also, incorporate seated forward bends in your fitness routine to improve flexibility.

Sitting cross-legged during yoga, especially in the beginning of a session, is very common. Poses with this sitting position can be beneficial for your lower body, and mental health. So, practice poses like sukhasana, and padmasana regularly.

