Pilates for neck pain: 10 must-try exercises to alleviate the discomfort

Doing Pilates for neck pain is a simple and effective approach to relieve discomfort. Check out the best exercises and how to do them.

If you are someone who pops pills for persistent discomfort in your neck and upper back, it might be time to look for a natural, and long-lasting solution to the problem. This pain might limit actions, disrupt sleep, and lower overall work productivity. The good news is that incorporating concentrated Pilates for neck pain and stiffness in your workout routine will help alleviate these symptoms while also improving your overall well-being. These exercises help to strengthen muscles, improve flexibility, and enhance blood flow to the region. Plus, you may perform them at home without any special equipment. Want to try Pilates for neck pain, here are some of the best exercises to begin with.

What is Pilates?

Pilates is a low-impact workout established in the early twentieth century by Joseph Pilates, who initially termed it Contrology. Joseph Pilates thought that mental and physical health were closely linked. His workouts aimed to strengthen the core muscles while also increasing flexibility, balance, and overall body awareness. Pilates focusses on regulated movements, correct alignment, breathwork, and conscious synchronisation, according to a study published in the journal Muscles Ligaments Tendons. It can be done on a mat or with specific equipment such as the Reformer, Cadillac, or Wunda Chair.

Pilates is gentler on the joints than high-impact workouts, making it appropriate for people healing from injuries or living with chronic pain, such as neck discomfort. If you want to try Pilates for neck pain, here are some exercises you can start off with.

Pilates for neck pain: How does it help?

Pilates reduces neck discomfort by focussing on core strength and postural alignment. Pilates strengthens the deep core muscles, especially those that support the spine, providing a firm foundation that lowers neck strain. It also emphasises precise movements and body awareness, which aid in rectifying postural imperfections that frequently cause neck discomfort, as found in a study published in the Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies.

Pilates movements also increase flexibility and range of motion in the neck and shoulders, reducing stress and enhancing general mobility. Essentially, it provides a balanced and supportive framework for the neck to rest in. Whether you have chronic neck discomfort or wish to take preventative measure, doing Pilates for neck pain can be a safe and effective technique for reducing discomfort.

Pilates for neck pain: 10 exercises to try

If you want to try Pilates for neck pain, start with these easy and effective workouts, as suggested by Pilates expert Dr Vajjala Shravani.

1. Neck nods

Sit or stand tall with relaxed shoulders.

Gently nod your head forward, bringing your chin towards your chest.

Slowly return to the starting position.

Repeat 10-15 times.

This helps to improve flexibility and range of motion in the neck.

2. Chin tucks

Sit or stand tall, shoulders relaxed.

Gently draw your chin back, as if creating a double chin, lengthening the back of your neck.

Hold, then release.

Repeat 10-15 times.

If you want to try pilates for neck pain, this exercise is the best as it strengthens deep neck flexor muscles and improves posture.

3. Lateral neck flexions

Sit or stand tall.

Slowly tilt your head to one side, bringing your ear towards your shoulder.

Return to the center, then repeat on the other side.

Perform 10 repetitions per side.

This exercise stretches side neck muscles.

4. Neck rotations

Sit or stand tall.

Slowly rotate your head in a circular motion, moving gently.

Repeat 5 rotations in each direction.

Doing Pilates for neck pain helps to increase neck mobility, especially exercises such as this one.

5. Shoulder shrug

Sit or stand tall, arms at your sides.

Lift your shoulders towards your ears.

Hold, then slowly lower them.

Repeat 10-15 times.

This exercise also releases tension in the upper trapezius muscles.

6. Scapular retractions

Sit or stand tall.

Gently squeeze your shoulder blades together, as if trying to hold a pencil between them.

Hold, then release.

Repeat 10-15 times.

This exercise also improves posture and strengthens upper back muscles.

7. Pelvic tilts

Lie on your back, knees bent, feet flat on the floor.

Gently tilt your pelvis, pressing your lower back into the floor.

Release and repeat.

Repeat 10-15 times.

This workout also strengthens core muscles, which support the spine and neck.

8. The swimmer (modified)

Lie face down, arms extended forward.

Lift one arm and the opposite leg slightly off the floor.

Lower, then repeat on the other side.

Repeat 6-8 times per side.

This exercise helps to strengthen back and shoulder muscles.

9. Cat-cow (neutral spine)

Start on all fours.

Inhale, gently arch your back and look slightly up.

Exhale, round your back, and tuck your chin.

Repeat 5-10 times.

This workout helps to improve spinal mobility and flexibility.

10. Lying arm reaches

Lie on your back, knees bent, feet flat.

Extend one arm towards the ceiling, reaching towards the wall behind you.

Alternate arms, reaching and lowering.

Repeat 10-12 times per arm.

This workout helps to lengthen the muscles of the upper back and shoulders.

Side effects of doing Pilates for neck pain

Here are some of the potential side effects of doing Pilates for neck pain:

Exercises with incorrect form, especially those involving neck flexion or rotation, can exacerbate existing pain or create new discomfort.

Tension headaches can arise from increased muscle tension in the neck and shoulders, especially if exercises are performed incorrectly.

Like any new exercise program, Pilates can cause muscle soreness, particularly in the initial stages.

If you experience any of these side effects, it is important to stop the exercise and consult with a healthcare professional.