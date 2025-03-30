Pilates exercises for hip toning: 15 simple ways to shed extra kilos

Doing Pilates exercises for hip toning is a simple and effective approach to get back in shape. Check out the best exercises and how to do them.

Fat storage in the hips can be caused by a variety of causes, including a poor diet, sedentary lifestyle, genetics, or even hormone imbalance. However, using Pilates exercises for hip toning might be a simple and efficient strategy to lose excess weight. Unlike high-impact workouts, Pilates emphasises on accuracy, focussing on the deeper muscles that contribute to a contoured and strong hip area. This technique not only improves appearance, but it also improves hip stability, flexibility, and functional fitness. Check out some of the best Pilates exercises for hip toning and achieving a perfect structure.

What are Pilates exercises?

Pilates is a low-impact workout invented in the early twentieth century by German inventor Joseph Pilates, who initially known as Contrology. Joseph Pilates thought that mental and physical health were connected. His techniques were intended to strengthen the core muscles while also increasing flexibility, balance, and general body awareness. A Research Gate study claims that Pilates exercises place a strong focus on breathing techniques, deliberate synchronisation, controlled movements, and exact alignment. It can be done on a mat or with specific equipment such as the Reformer, Cadillac, or Wunda Chair.

Pilates exercises for hip toning: How does it help?

Pilates exercises efficiently tone hips by emphasising precise, controlled motions that promote deep core and hip muscles. It strengthens the glutes, abductors, and adductors, giving the body a sculpted appearance. The approach increases hip stability and flexibility, hence increasing functional fitness, as found in a study published in the Journal of Clinical Orthopaedic and Related Research. Pilates’ emphasis on core involvement provides appropriate muscle activation and maximum toning results. It reduces injury risk by utilising low-impact, regulated workouts. Regular practice improves posture and alignment, which contributes to better hip definition.

Pilates exercises for hip toning: 15 exercises to try

If you want to try Pilates exercises for hip toning, start with these easy and effective workouts, as suggested by Pilates expert Dr Vajjala Shravani.

1. Pelvic curl

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Engage your core and tilt your pelvis back, flattening your lower back against the floor.

Continue lifting your hips off the floor, vertebra by vertebra, until your body forms a straight line from shoulders to knees.

Slowly lower back down, vertebra by vertebra, returning to the starting position.

Repeat 10-12 times.

2. Side-lying leg lifts

Lie on your side with legs extended and aligned with your spine.

Engage your core and lift your top leg straight up, keeping it in line with your hip.

Lower the leg slowly, maintaining control.

Repeat 12-15 times on each side.

3. Side-lying leg circles

Lie on your side as in the previous exercise.

Lift your top leg and make small, controlled circles in one direction.

Reverse the direction of the circles.

Perform 10 circles in each direction on each side.

4. Clamshell

Lie on your side with knees bent and stacked, feet aligned with your spine.

Engage your core and keep your feet together while lifting your top knee, opening your hips like a clamshell.

Lower the knee slowly and with control.

Repeat 15-20 times on each side.

5. Leg pull front

Start in a plank position.

Lift one leg straight up behind you, keeping your core engaged and hips level.

Lower the leg with control.

Repeat 10-12 times per leg.

6. Leg pull back

Sit with legs extended, hands behind you, fingers pointing away.

Lift your hips, creating a reverse plank.

Lift one leg, keeping your hips level.

Lower the leg.

Repeat 10-12 times per leg.

7. Single leg stretch

Lie on your back, knees bent, feet flat.

Bring one knee to your chest, holding it with your hands.

Extend the other leg straight out, keeping it slightly off the floor.

Switch legs, pulling the opposite knee to your chest.

Repeat 15-20 times per leg.

8. Double leg stretch

Lie on your back, knees bent, feet flat.

Bring both knees to your chest, holding them with your hands.

Extend both arms and legs out at a 45-degree angle.

Circle your arms around to hug your knees back to your chest.

Repeat 10-12 times.

9. Swimming

Lie face down, arms and legs extended.

Engage your core and lift your arms and legs slightly off the floor.

Alternate lifting your right arm and left leg, then your left arm and right leg, as if swimming.

Repeat for 30-60 seconds.

10. Kneeling side kicks

Kneel on all fours.

Extend one leg straight out to the side.

Lift and lower the leg, keeping it in line with your hip.

Repeat 12-15 times on each side.

11. Donkey kicks

Start on all fours.

Lift one leg, bending the knee at a 90-degree angle, and kick your foot towards the ceiling.

Lower the leg with control.

Repeat 12-15 times on each side.

12. Bridge with leg extension

Begin in a bridge position.

Extend one leg straight out, keeping your hips lifted.

Lower and lift the extended leg slightly.

Return the foot to the floor and lower your hips.

Repeat 10-12 times per leg.

13. Spine twist

Sit with legs extended or crossed.

Extend your arms out to the sides.

Twist your torso to one side, keeping your hips stable.

Return to center and twist to the other side.

Repeat 10-12 times per side.

14. Hundred

Lie on your back, knees bent, feet flat.

Lift your legs to a tabletop position, or extend them straight up.

Lift your head and shoulders off the floor, reaching your arms forward.

Pump your arms up and down, inhaling for five counts and exhaling for five counts.

Repeat for 100 pumps (10 sets of 10).

15. Rolling like a ball

Sit with knees bent, feet lifted.

Hold your ankles.

Roll backwards onto your shoulders.

Roll forward back to the starting position.

Repeat 8-10 times.

Side effects of doing Pilates exercises for hip toning

Here are some of the potential side effects of doing Pilates exercises for hip toning:

Especially for beginners, experiencing muscle soreness after a Pilates session is common. This is a normal response to working muscles that may not be used to the exercises.

Pushing too hard, too fast can lead to overexertion and injury. It’s crucial to listen to your body and progress gradually.

If you experience any of these side effects, it is important to stop the exercise and consult with a healthcare professional.