Isokinetic exercise: What to know about this type of strength training

Want to do strength training while recovering from an injury? Go for isokinetic exercise, which can strengthen muscles, and assist in rehabilitation after an injury.

Your fitness routine probably has strength training exercises, as they can help to build muscle mass. Regularly performing exercises like push-ups, planks, and squats can also provide physical strength. But if you want to workout to recover from an injury, and improve muscle mass then go for isokinetic exercise. This type of strength training is done with specialised equipment available in rehabilitation centres. Here, the movement’s speed stays constant, but the resistance varies. It is beneficial for strengthening muscles, and improving joint stability.

What is isokinetic exercise?

It is a type of strength training where the speed of movement is controlled and remains constant throughout the range of motion. “The resistance is adjusted in isokinetic exercise based on the force applied by the person performing it, ensuring that the speed of the movement stays consistent,” says physiotherapist Priyanka Khanna.

This type of exercise is usually performed using specialised equipment, such as isokinetic machines, which automatically adjust the resistance to match the force exerted by the user. These machines are typically used in rehabilitation and sports training. Isokinetic exercise is often used for rehabilitation and recovery, according to research published in the Journal Of Exercise Rehabilitation in 2015. It can be beneficial for people with arthritis, or who had muscle injury.

What are the benefits of isokinetic exercise?

Isokinetic exercise can help you in many ways. Here is why we must practice it:

1. Improved muscle strength

Isokinetic exercise provides constant resistance throughout the full range of motion, allowing muscles to work at their optimal capacity. This helps in building both strength and muscular endurance. It is beneficial for athletes, and people recovering from injuries. “It can also be done by those looking to increase their muscle strength and stamina in a controlled environment,” says the expert. A 2016 study, published in the Journal Of Sports Science & Medicine, showed that six weeks of multiple-joint isokinetic exercise increased muscle strength and endurance in women.

2. Injury prevention and rehabilitation

The controlled speed and adjustable resistance make isokinetic exercise a safe and effective way to strengthen muscles without over-stressing them. It is particularly useful for preventing injuries and aiding in rehabilitation after surgeries or injuries. During a 2024 research, published in the International Journal Of Sports Physical Therapy, isokinetic exercise was found to be effective in rehabilitation of people with knee injuries.

3. Improved range of motion

Isokinetic exercise improves joint flexibility and the overall range of motion. This helps reduce stiffness and increases functional movement. “Individuals with joint stiffness, arthritis, or those who want to enhance their flexibility and joint mobility can benefit from this exercise,” says Khanna.

4. Better joint stability and function

Isokinetic exercise strengthens the muscles around key joints like the knees, shoulders, and hips, improving their stability and function. This can reduce the risk of joint instability or discomfort. This type of exercise is great for people with weak or unstable joints, individuals recovering from joint injuries, and older adults seeking to maintain joint health.

5. Balanced muscle development

Isokinetic machines provide consistent resistance, so they ensure that both the concentric (shortening) and eccentric (lengthening) phases of muscle contraction are equally targeted. “This helps in balanced muscle development and reduces the risk of muscle imbalances,” says the expert.

Examples of isokinetic exercise

Wondering how to include these exercises in your regime? Here are some options:

1. Leg press

Sit on an isokinetic leg press machine with your feet on the platform, shoulder-width apart.

Push the platform away from you, fully extending your legs while keeping a steady speed as controlled by the machine.

Slowly return to the starting position and repeat the motion.

2. Hamstring curl

Lie face down on an isokinetic hamstring curl machine, adjusting the pad so it fits just above your heels.

Flex your knees to bring your heels towards your glutes, maintaining the constant speed set by the machine.

Slowly return to the starting position and repeat.

3. Bicep curl

Sit on the isokinetic arm curl machine with your upper arms resting on the pads.

Grasp the handles and curl them toward your shoulders, making sure to maintain a consistent speed as controlled by the machine.

Slowly return the handles to the starting position and repeat.

4. Chest press

Sit on an isokinetic chest press machine with your feet flat on the floor and your back against the support.

Grasp the handles and press them forward at a constant speed, focusing on pushing with your chest, shoulders, and triceps.

Slowly return to the starting position and repeat.

5. Shoulder abduction/adduction

Stand or sit on an isokinetic machine designed for shoulder movements (abduction/adduction).

For abduction, extend your arms sideways, lifting them away from your body, maintaining a constant speed.

For adduction, bring your arms back towards your body, again at a consistent speed set by the machine.

Repeat the motion.

Are there any risks involved while doing isokinetic exercise?

While there are many benefits of this exercise, you need to be aware of possible risks too:

Overexertion : Despite the controlled nature of isokinetic exercise, and low injury risk, overexertion can lead to muscle strain.

: Despite the controlled nature of isokinetic exercise, and low injury risk, overexertion can lead to muscle strain. Incorrect settings : Misadjustment of the machine settings, such as incorrect resistance levels while doing the isokinetic exercise, could result in ineffective workouts or injury.

: Misadjustment of the machine settings, such as incorrect resistance levels while doing the isokinetic exercise, could result in ineffective workouts or injury. May strain the heart: Intense strength training may put unnecessary strain on the cardiovascular system, making it unsuitable for those with heart disease.

Isokinetic exercise offers a controlled and effective approach to muscle strengthening, injury recovery, and joint health. It is great for athletes, people who are undergoing rehabilitation, or those who want to maintain joint health.