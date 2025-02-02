Isokinetic exercise: What to know about this type of strength training

Your fitness routine probably has strength training exercises, as they can help to build muscle mass. Regularly performing exercises like push-ups, planks, and squats can also provide physical strength. But if you want to workout to recover from an injury, and improve muscle mass then go for isokinetic exercise. This type of strength training is done with specialised equipment available in rehabilitation centres. Here, the movement’s speed stays constant, but the resistance varies. It is beneficial for strengthening muscles, and improving joint stability.
It is a type of strength training where the speed of movement is controlled and remains constant throughout the range of motion. “The resistance is adjusted in isokinetic exercise based on the force applied by the person performing it, ensuring that the speed of the movement stays consistent,” says physiotherapist Priyanka Khanna.
This type of exercise is usually performed using specialised equipment, such as isokinetic machines, which automatically adjust the resistance to match the force exerted by the user. These machines are typically used in rehabilitation and sports training. Isokinetic exercise is often used for rehabilitation and recovery, according to research published in the Journal Of Exercise Rehabilitation in 2015. It can be beneficial for people with arthritis, or who had muscle injury.
Isokinetic exercise can help you in many ways. Here is why we must practice it:
Isokinetic exercise provides constant resistance throughout the full range of motion, allowing muscles to work at their optimal capacity. This helps in building both strength and muscular endurance. It is beneficial for athletes, and people recovering from injuries. “It can also be done by those looking to increase their muscle strength and stamina in a controlled environment,” says the expert. A 2016 study, published in the Journal Of Sports Science & Medicine, showed that six weeks of multiple-joint isokinetic exercise increased muscle strength and endurance in women.
The controlled speed and adjustable resistance make isokinetic exercise a safe and effective way to strengthen muscles without over-stressing them. It is particularly useful for preventing injuries and aiding in rehabilitation after surgeries or injuries. During a 2024 research, published in the International Journal Of Sports Physical Therapy, isokinetic exercise was found to be effective in rehabilitation of people with knee injuries.
Isokinetic exercise improves joint flexibility and the overall range of motion. This helps reduce stiffness and increases functional movement. “Individuals with joint stiffness, arthritis, or those who want to enhance their flexibility and joint mobility can benefit from this exercise,” says Khanna.
Isokinetic exercise strengthens the muscles around key joints like the knees, shoulders, and hips, improving their stability and function. This can reduce the risk of joint instability or discomfort. This type of exercise is great for people with weak or unstable joints, individuals recovering from joint injuries, and older adults seeking to maintain joint health.
Isokinetic machines provide consistent resistance, so they ensure that both the concentric (shortening) and eccentric (lengthening) phases of muscle contraction are equally targeted. “This helps in balanced muscle development and reduces the risk of muscle imbalances,” says the expert.
Wondering how to include these exercises in your regime? Here are some options:
While there are many benefits of this exercise, you need to be aware of possible risks too:
Isokinetic exercise offers a controlled and effective approach to muscle strengthening, injury recovery, and joint health. It is great for athletes, people who are undergoing rehabilitation, or those who want to maintain joint health.
It ensures that the resistance adapts to the force exerted, making it safe and effective, particularly for people recovering from knee injuries. Isokinetic exercise focuses on strengthening the muscles that support the knee joint (quadriceps, hamstrings, hip muscles), which can prevent knee instability and pain.
Isokinetic exercise involves movements where the muscle's speed is constant throughout the range of motion. The resistance adjusts according to the force exerted by the muscle, maintaining a consistent speed throughout the exercise. Isometric exercise involves muscle contractions where the length of the muscle does not change during contraction. The muscle remains static while exerting force. Isotonic exercise, on the other hand, involves muscle contractions where the muscle changes length as it contracts, causing movement in the joint. The resistance remains constant throughout the movement.
