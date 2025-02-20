Personalised Content. Daily Newsletters Sign Up
Looking for a well-rounded workout? Try hybrid training

Hybrid training combines cardio and strength training. Check out how to get started on this versatile and powerful fitness approach.
Hybrid training combines strength exercises with cardio. Image courtesy: Pexels
Written by: Anjuri Nayar Singh
Published On: 20 Feb 2025, 10:30 am IST
Dhruva Sivakumar
Fitness

Does the idea of lifting heavy weights every day remind you of your struggle with endurance, or does running for long distances make you think of a strength lag? Well, this is where hybrid training comes in. Offering the best of both worlds, this type of fitness approach involves many forms of exercise designed to improve your overall strength. It combines endurance exercises and strength training to give you a well-rounded workout effortlessly. So this means that you are running, as well as weight lifting and doing HIIT exercises, all as part of one fitness routine. If you are intrigued to understand how to get started, check out an easy way below.

What is hybrid training?

Hybrid training is a fitness approach that involves many different forms of exercise that can help you improve your overall strength. Hybrid training combines endurance, such as running, rowing, etc., with strength training to develop a balanced fitness base, explains fitness expert Dhurva Sivakumar. It is usually an amalgamation of strength training exercises like weightlifting with cardio-based exercises such as running, cycling, or HIIT to create a balanced workout routine. This form of exercise has many benefits, including enhancing physical fitness and reversing frailty in older adults, states this study, published in The Journal of Nutrition, Health & Ageing.

Squats can be part of a hybrid training schedule. Image courtesy: Pexels

4 benefits of hybrid training

Hybrid training can do wonders for your endurance levels as well as over all health and well-being. Here is how it helps us:

1. Reduces the risk of injury

While working out, most of the injuries are caused due to overexertion. These kinds of injuries are the most common overall, states a study published in the journal Injury Epidemiology. A balanced hybrid training program boosts overall fitness and stability. This helps people prevent injuries caused by muscle imbalances or weaknesses.

2. Increases calorie burn

When it comes to hybrid training workouts these can help you burn more calories than doing only cardio or resistance training. This is what makes it an effective weight management and weight loss approach. A study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research looked at the caloric expenditure of aerobic, resistance, as well as combined high-intensity interval training. It concluded that participants burned more calories in the combination workouts. It also stated that this combination was better for people who were looking to gain the benefits of both resistance and cardiovascular training but had limited time to dedicate to exercise.

3. Enhances strength and endurance and improves heart health

When it comes to hybrid training, it can boost heart and lung health, improve cardiovascular fitness, and reduce heart disease risk. It does this while simultaneously building muscle mass, strength, and endurance. A study published in the journal Antioxidants states that hybrid training helps to induce not only weight and fat loss but also improves body composition, cardiorespiratory (CRF) and musculoskeletal fitness, as well as several psychological health indicators.

4. Improves recovery

Hybrid training also gives importance to active recovery. This can help reduce muscle soreness and encourage recovery between workouts. The cardio that is combined with other exercises in this type of training might help you recover better between strength sessions. It also leads to more body awareness, and you can protect yourself from over-exertion.

Exercises to include in hybrid training programmes

There are a host of exercises that you can plan to do while making your hybrid training workout schedules. Here is something to help you get started:

Exercises for upper body

  • Bench Press
  • Bent over Rows
  • Pull-ups
  • Shoulder presses

Exercises for lower body

  • Squats
  • Deadlifts
  • Lunges

Exercises for your core

  • Plank
  • Superman’s torso raises
  • Russian Twists
  • Hanging leg raises

Cardio exercises:

  • Walking
  • Running
  • Cycling
  • Rowing
  • Jump rope

How do you combine exercises in hybrid training?

Confused about how to make a hybrid training exercise plan, just follow these steps:

  • Circuit training: Perform a series of resistance training exercises followed by a short burst of cardio (e.g. burpees, jumping jacks), then repeat the circuit.
  • Interval training: Alternate between short periods of high-intensity cardio and resistance training (e.g. sprints followed by squats).
  • Supersets: Pair a resistance training exercise with a cardio exercise (e.g. dumbbell rows followed by rowing).
  • Metabolic conditioning (MetCon): This is when high-intensity workouts that combine resistance training are combined with cardio, with minimal rest. These are designed to maximise calorie burn and improve conditioning.

Possible risks of hybrid training

While hybrid training comes with many benefits, there are some risks too that you need to be aware of:

One should be awareand  of overtraining to avoid side effects. Image courtesy: Pexels
  • Overtraining: Mixing weights and cardio can be tough on the body. If the workout is too hard, too often, or too much, it results in overtraining. Overtraining leads to fatigue, muscle soreness, decreased performance, and an increased risk of injury. Adequate rest is crucial for recovery and preventing these negative effects.
  • Nutritional demands: Hybrid training is demanding, proper nutrition is essential. Not enough calories, especially protein, can slow muscle recovery and growth, making overtraining and injuries more likely.

Takeaway

Hybrid training is a fitness approach that combines strength training with other endurance exercises, and this can provide a well-rounded workout routine for you. Not just weight loss and muscle building, it can also help in better heart health as well as improve overall strength. It also helps in injury prevention. However, like any other training program, hybrid training also requires proper planning, adequate rest, and proper nutrition to prevent overtraining and fatigue.

Related FAQs

When is the best time to do hybrid training?

The best time to do hybrid training depends on your individual preferences, schedule, and goals. There's no one-size-fits-all answer. Do it when you are energetic and have adequate time.

Can we do hybrid training every day?

There are several factors that we must consider before doing it every day such as intensity, volume, muscle recovery rate nutrition and sleep. The answer is probably not to do it every day. 

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

About the Author
Anjuri Nayar Singh

Anjuri Nayar Singh has over 12 years of experience in writing for various topics including lifestyle, films, television and OTT. She also writes on art and culture, education and human interest stories.

