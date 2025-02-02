11 functional fitness training every person should do to improve overall health

Besides weight loss, what it we told you that there is a workout which makes it easier for you to do daily tasks, such as lifting groceries or climbing stairs? That’s functional fitness training for you. The exercise regime that is part of the workout mimics real-life movements and works to improve strength, balance, flexibility, and endurance. This workout and its exercises focus on multiple muscle groups at the same time, and what you get is a full-body workout. Not only is it great for your core strength, but it also reduces the risk of injuries. Wondering how to get started? Let’s find out.
Functional fitness training involves exercises that prepare your body for real-life movements that you might do at home, at work, or in sports. “It combines exercises that engage multiple muscle groups with various elements of strength, endurance, flexibility, and balance,” explains fitness expert Dhruva Sivakumar. A study published in the journal Frontiers in Sports and Active Living found that functional fitness training must develop people’s competency in various realms, including aerobics, strength, bodyweight endurance, bodyweight skills, and power.
Unlike traditional workouts that focus on specific muscles, functional training focuses on movements that improve overall functional strength. These exercises typically involve using your body weight or free weights for multi-joint movements such as squats, lunges, and deadlifts.
Functional fitness training can help you in many ways. Here are some reasons to practice it:
Functional fitness training enhances your ability to perform everyday tasks efficiently and effortlessly. It helps one develop muscle memory for common movements like bending, reaching and lifting. Thereby, reducing the risk of injuries and helping you handle physical demands. A study published in the journal Geriatric Nursing observed that balance, gait, and mobility significantly improved after functional exercise training in elderly participants.
Functional fitness training exercises often require you to stabilise your body as you perform movements. This helps to strengthen your core complex, including deep stabilising muscles, while also enhancing your posture. A study published in the journal Frontiers in Physiology states that functional fitness training significantly impacts speed, muscular strength, power, balance and agility. The training also builds a strong foundation for all other physical activities.
When it comes to becoming more flexible, functional fitness training can help. The exercises often incorporates dynamic stretches and full range of motion exercises. Mobility exercises are the most common element in functional training, states this study, published in the journal European Review of Aging and Physical Activity. It reduces stiffness and prevents joint-related injuries by strengthening supporting muscles. Enhanced flexibility can lead to better posture, reduced risk of injury, and improved overall movement efficiency.
Functional training improves low brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), factors which are responsible for memory and learning, which directly affects the health of neurons and brain function, states this study, published in the journal Physiology & Behavior. The training helps with communication between your brain and muscles. Therefore, your reaction time as well as balance in unexpected situations is enhanced.
Movements in functional fitness training are primarily exercises that involve multiple muscle groups to perform together, across different planes of motion. They aim to improve strength, coordination, balance, and mobility in ways that are transferable to everyday activities or sports, explains Sivakumar.
Here are some easy functional fitness training exercises, with complete steps that will make you healthy and strong:
While functional fitness training can help you in many ways, it needs to be done correctly.
Here are some of the potential risks of the training that need to be kept in mind:
Functional fitness training is a workout approach that has exercises which mimic real-life movements. These often go a long way in enhancing strength, endurance, flexibility, and balance. Additionally, unlike other traditional exercises, functional training focuses on compound movements like squats, lunges, and deadlifts, which involve multiple muscle groups at the same time.
Functional fitness training can assist in strengthening the muscles that we use in daily activities like bending, lifting, and reaching. It reduces the risk of injury, enhances balance, and increases overall physical efficiency.
Yes, as with any exercise, an improper form or any sort of overtraining can lead to injury. It’s important to start with basic exercises, maintain proper technique, and consult a fitness professional if needed.
Yes, functional fitness training can help you lose weight by building lean muscle, increasing metabolism, and burning calories. High-intensity functional training (HIFT) is particularly effective for weight loss.
