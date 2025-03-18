Ardha chakrasana for weight loss: Does it help?

The Ardha Chakrasana or Half Wheel Pose is great for improving your metabolism. Check out how it can help you lose weight.

Be it stimulating the digestive system, enhancing circulation, and supporting fat loss, Ardha Chakrasana or the Half Wheel Pose is quite the one-stop-shop when it comes to fitness and overall wellness. While there are many known benefits of the pose when it comes to back pain, the asana is also great for losing weight. This spine-stretching yoga pose can help to reduce belly fat, tone your core muscles as well as improve metabolism. However, while this pose does not have any major side effects, it needs to be done carefully and at your own pace. Read on to learn how the Ardha Chakrasana helps you shed kilos and the right way to do it.

What is Ardha chakrasana?

Ardha Chakrasana or the Half-Wheel Pose involves bending the upper body backwards. It is a great stretch for the upper body and spine. “It’s a heart-opening pose, balancing the Heart Chakra and Throat Chakra. It releases pent-up emotions from the heart, giving an emotional relief,” explains yoga expert Khushboo Shukla. It also helps to improve spine flexibility, strengthen back muscles, and open up the chest and shoulders, states this study, published in the International Journal of Yoga.

Can Ardha Chakrasana help you lose weight?

Yes, Ardha Chakrasana can help in weight loss. By exerting pressure on the abdomen, Ardha Chakrasana can help to effectively reduce belly fat and alleviates spinal stiffness. This study, published in International Journal of Yoga, states Ardha chakrasana as one of the best poses to reduce obesity.

Benefits of Ardha Chakrasana for weight loss

There are many ways Ardha Chakrasana can help you lose weight. Here is why you must do it every day:

1. Loses abdominal fat

This yoga asana can help with lower belly fat loss. It helps in stretching the abdomen, toning the belly and reducing waist size. A study, published in the Journal of Shanghai Jiaotong University, states that this is one of the best yoga poses that stretches the muscles in the abdomen, back, thigh and hips leading to the reduction of fats in a significant way.

2. Works on chest and shoulders

This is a chest and shoulder-opening asana. This means that it helps to cuts down the extra fat around these areas. It tones arms and shoulders as well. Since it stretches your muscles, it counteracts the effects of slouching by opening the chest and pulling your shoulders back. This can help you in other exercises as well.

3. Improves digestion

The yoga pose helps to improve digestion by stimulating the abdominal organs and enhancing digestive functions. Since there is a gentle backbend in the pose, this helps to stimulate the stomach, intestines, and pancreas. This, in turn, helps in improving digestion and metabolism, and subsequently weight loss. Stretching the abdominal region helps reduce gas, bloating, and indigestion.

4. Promotes better blood circulation

This pose can help in better blood circulation as it stimulates the heart and enhances oxygen flow throughout the body. The pose helps us to expands our lungs and improves oxygen intake, enhancing circulation. This, in turn, enhances metabolism, optimises nutrient delivery, and supports fat breakdown.

5. Reduces stress

Stress plays a huge role in weight gain and weight loss. Emotional eating is a way that people react to stress and this can make you put on weight. However, poses such as this one, calms the nervous system. This helps to reduce stress-related binge eating and helps to maintain a balanced diet.

How to do Ardha Chakrasana?

Do you want to try to do Ardha Chakrasana for weight loss? Here is how you can do it easily.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and arms by your sides.

Inhale and raise your arms overhead with your palms facing each other. You can also hold your waist with your hands.

Exhale and bend backwards, keeping your head up and chest lifted. Stretch your neck.

Hold the pose for a few breaths.

Inhale and slowly return to the standing position and relax your arms.

Side effects of Ardha Chakrasana

There are no such severe side effects of this asana as this is a basic one in a standing posture but needs attention and presence of mind. Here are a few points to keep in mind:

Warm-up is required before doing this Asana otherwise it can pull back muscles or cause a cramp.

This is not to be done in lower back pain.

Keep your feet together and distribute weight evenly while doing this pose.

Engage your core and glutes for stability. Avoid over-arching your lower back—bend from the upper back instead.

Move slowly and smoothly while bending backwards. Sudden movements can strain the spine and lower back.

Be careful while moving your neck. Do not drop your head too far back. Look slightly upward while keeping the neck neutral.

If you’re a beginner, bend slightly at first and increase depth gradually.

Therefore, we see how the Ardha Chakrasana can help in weight loss by improving digestion, enhancing circulation, and toning your core. Its stress-reducing benefits can help combat emotional eating, and makes it an excellent tool for weight management. However, it is important to combine Ardha Chakrasana with a balanced diet and other exercises for weight loss.