Ardha chakrasana for weight loss: Does it help?

Be it stimulating the digestive system, enhancing circulation, and supporting fat loss, Ardha Chakrasana or the Half Wheel Pose is quite the one-stop-shop when it comes to fitness and overall wellness. While there are many known benefits of the pose when it comes to back pain, the asana is also great for losing weight. This spine-stretching yoga pose can help to reduce belly fat, tone your core muscles as well as improve metabolism. However, while this pose does not have any major side effects, it needs to be done carefully and at your own pace. Read on to learn how the Ardha Chakrasana helps you shed kilos and the right way to do it.
Ardha Chakrasana or the Half-Wheel Pose involves bending the upper body backwards. It is a great stretch for the upper body and spine. “It’s a heart-opening pose, balancing the Heart Chakra and Throat Chakra. It releases pent-up emotions from the heart, giving an emotional relief,” explains yoga expert Khushboo Shukla. It also helps to improve spine flexibility, strengthen back muscles, and open up the chest and shoulders, states this study, published in the International Journal of Yoga.
Yes, Ardha Chakrasana can help in weight loss. By exerting pressure on the abdomen, Ardha Chakrasana can help to effectively reduce belly fat and alleviates spinal stiffness. This study, published in International Journal of Yoga, states Ardha chakrasana as one of the best poses to reduce obesity.
There are many ways Ardha Chakrasana can help you lose weight. Here is why you must do it every day:
This yoga asana can help with lower belly fat loss. It helps in stretching the abdomen, toning the belly and reducing waist size. A study, published in the Journal of Shanghai Jiaotong University, states that this is one of the best yoga poses that stretches the muscles in the abdomen, back, thigh and hips leading to the reduction of fats in a significant way.
This is a chest and shoulder-opening asana. This means that it helps to cuts down the extra fat around these areas. It tones arms and shoulders as well. Since it stretches your muscles, it counteracts the effects of slouching by opening the chest and pulling your shoulders back. This can help you in other exercises as well.
The yoga pose helps to improve digestion by stimulating the abdominal organs and enhancing digestive functions. Since there is a gentle backbend in the pose, this helps to stimulate the stomach, intestines, and pancreas. This, in turn, helps in improving digestion and metabolism, and subsequently weight loss. Stretching the abdominal region helps reduce gas, bloating, and indigestion.
This pose can help in better blood circulation as it stimulates the heart and enhances oxygen flow throughout the body. The pose helps us to expands our lungs and improves oxygen intake, enhancing circulation. This, in turn, enhances metabolism, optimises nutrient delivery, and supports fat breakdown.
Stress plays a huge role in weight gain and weight loss. Emotional eating is a way that people react to stress and this can make you put on weight. However, poses such as this one, calms the nervous system. This helps to reduce stress-related binge eating and helps to maintain a balanced diet.
Do you want to try to do Ardha Chakrasana for weight loss? Here is how you can do it easily.
There are no such severe side effects of this asana as this is a basic one in a standing posture but needs attention and presence of mind. Here are a few points to keep in mind:
Therefore, we see how the Ardha Chakrasana can help in weight loss by improving digestion, enhancing circulation, and toning your core. Its stress-reducing benefits can help combat emotional eating, and makes it an excellent tool for weight management. However, it is important to combine Ardha Chakrasana with a balanced diet and other exercises for weight loss.
Pregnant women or women after delivery should avoid it as it stretches the belly. To be avoided during the Menstruation cycle for the same reason. Besides this, patients with hernia and heart ailments should not do this asana. People with migraine and vertigo need to be careful, if you feel dizzy, relax is Shashank Asana.
It should be done daily for 3-4 minutes with two breaks in between. Results can be seen after 21 days.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.