Ardha chakrasana: Perform half-wheel pose to enjoy its benefits

Whether you are in office or home, sitting for long can result in stiffness, back discomfort, and fatigue. Fret not! Including ardha chakrasana in your fitness routine may help to improve your flexibility and reduce stress. It is a yoga pose that combines deep back bends with a rigorous upper-body stretch. The intermediate-level asana resembles a half-wheel, which is why it’s called the half-wheel pose. Do this popular yoga asana, as it offers many benefits for both physical and mental well-being.
Ardha chakrasana comes from the Sanskrit words ‘Ardha’, meaning ‘half’, ‘Chakra’, meaning ‘wheel,’ and ‘asana’ meaning ‘posture’. “It’s a basic backbend that serves as the starting point for many advanced asanas. Its smooth arc, like a half-wheel, provides a unique combination of strength, flexibility, and balance,” says yoga expert Himalayan Siddha Akshar. Ardha chakrasana is a core pose in Hatha, Vinyasa, and Ashtanga yoga styles. It is based on ancient Indian yoga traditions. This stance is amazing when it comes to spinal flexibility and overall body mindfulness.
Here are some of the potential benefits of ardha chakrasana:
Regularly following yoga in your fitness regimen may help to improve spinal flexibility, as per a study published in the International Journal of Yoga. Ardha chakrasana increases spinal flexibility by gradually stretching and arching the back. This action extends the spinal muscles and ligaments, giving them more range of motion. The pose also reduces stiffness and improves joint mobility. Regular practice builds the back muscles, which support the spine and help to improve posture. Half-wheel pose also promotes flexibility and lengthens the spine, which helps to maintain spinal health and avoid stiffness and injury.
Did you know that the half-wheel pose helps to strengthen muscle groups? Yes, it focuses on the back muscles, particularly the erector spinae, which support the spine and enhance posture. “The pose also activates the glutes and hamstrings, resulting in stronger legs and a more secure base,” explains the expert. It also develops the abdominal muscles, which are necessary for core stability and balance. The chest and shoulder muscles are additionally engaged when the chest is elevated and the arms are stretched. Ardha chakrasana is an excellent exercise for general strength and stability since it engages so many muscles.
A study published in the Journal of Education and Health Promotion found that regular practice of yoga may help to reduce stress and anxiety. Ardha chakrasana relieves stress by combining physical movement and deep breathing. The backbend pose opens the chest and shoulders, allowing for deeper, more relaxed breathing. This increased oxygen intake relaxes the nervous system and decreases anxiety. Plus, physical stretching also relieves tension in the muscles, especially in the back and shoulders, which are common stress storage places. Focussing on the pose and the breath redirects your attention away from anxieties and into the present moment, producing a sensation of peace.
Are you looking for an easy and effective pose to shed extra kilos? Performing the half-wheel pose can be helpful. This pose strengthens your stomach muscles which may help to boost metabolism. By increasing your metabolism, it may help to achieve your weight loss goals. Plus, this pose promotes digestion, which allows the body to consume food more efficiently. Ardha chakrasana, which reduces stress, can also help to decrease stress-related eating habits. A study published in the journal Preventive Medicine found that yoga is an easy and effective way to lose weight.
Ardha chakrasana can help to improve digestion through a variety of processes. The backbend stretches the abdominal organs, including the stomach and intestines, which may improve their function and blood flow, as found in a study published in the Journal of Yoga and Physical Therapy. This enhanced circulation can aid in the breakdown and movement of food through the digestive system. The stance also massages these organs, which promotes proper digestion processes.
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do ardha chakrasana or half-wheel pose.
Here are some potential risks of following half-wheel pose.
Therefore, it is crucial to consult a qualified yoga instructor or healthcare professional before starting a half-wheel pose, especially if you have any pre-existing health conditions or concerns. They can provide personalised guidance and modifications to ensure a safe and effective experience.
Common mistakes include straining the neck, not engaging the core muscles, arching the back excessively, and not breathing properly. Focus on proper alignment and mindful movement to avoid injuries while doing half-wheel pose.
Beginners can start by holding the half-wheel pose for 15-30 seconds, gradually increasing the duration as they become more comfortable. Listen to your body and don't push yourself beyond your limits.
