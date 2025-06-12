Celebrity trainer Anshuka Parwani shares 5 simple yoga poses you can do anywhere, anytime

Want to address hip tightness and digestion issues? You may find yoga to be quite helpful, without having to do a lot of twists, turns or bend your body to do complex poses. There are also beginner yoga poses that can introduce you to this ancient practice and support your health. In the run up to International Day of Yoga on June 21, celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani has shared five simple yoga poses that can be done at your workplace or home or outdoors. You can also pick the convenient time to do these asanas. All you need is a padded yoga mat.
“It’s yoga month…so let’s talk about these super simple asanas I swear by that you can do anytime anywhere,” says Anshuka Parwani in a June 11 Instagram post. Let’s check out her suggestions:
Also known as ‘titli asana,’ this pose involves tucking your feet near the pelvis area, giving the appearance of a butterfly flapping its wings. “My go-to for opening up tight hips and grounding my energy,” says the yoga expert.
How to perform Butterfly Pose?
Anjaneyasana or the crescent moon pose involves a deep stretch of the hips and legs. Anshuka Parwani calls it a “powerful heart opener and hip flexor stretch, which is especially great if you sit a lot.”
How to perform Low Lunge?
Ardha Matsyendrasana is one of the seated twisting yoga poses. “Twisting it out. This one’s amazing for digestion and spinal health,” says the expert.
How to do Half Lord of the Fishes pose?
The name of this pose comes from two Sanskrit words: Mala (garland or necklace) and asana, which means pose. “Deeply detoxifying, this pose supports digestion and releases the lower back,” says Anshuka Parwani.
How to do Garland Pose?
Check out her post on simple yoga poses here
It is one of the forward bending yoga poses. “This one’s all about letting go of tension stored in the hips,” says the expert.
How to do Pigeon Pose?
After doing these simple yoga poses, relax like Anshuka Parwani by doing the Shavasana, also known as Corpse Pose. You just have to lie flat on your back. Keep your legs a little bit apart, and your arms relaxed at your sides. Keep your eyes closed to relax.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Fitness, Muscle Gain, Staying Fit, Weight Loss
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.