Celebrity trainer Anshuka Parwani shares 5 simple yoga poses you can do anywhere, anytime

Want to address hip tightness and digestion issues? You may find yoga to be quite helpful, without having to do a lot of twists, turns or bend your body to do complex poses. There are also beginner yoga poses that can introduce you to this ancient practice and support your health. In the run up to International Day of Yoga on June 21, celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani has shared five simple yoga poses that can be done at your workplace or home or outdoors. You can also pick the convenient time to do these asanas. All you need is a padded yoga mat.

5 yoga poses for good health

“It’s yoga month…so let’s talk about these super simple asanas I swear by that you can do anytime anywhere,” says Anshuka Parwani in a June 11 Instagram post. Let’s check out her suggestions:

1. Baddha Konasana (Butterfly Pose)

Also known as ‘titli asana,’ this pose involves tucking your feet near the pelvis area, giving the appearance of a butterfly flapping its wings. “My go-to for opening up tight hips and grounding my energy,” says the yoga expert.

How to perform Butterfly Pose?

Sit on your yoga mat and straighten your spine with your legs stretched out.

Bend your knees like a butterfly.

Take your feet near your pelvis area and join them together while clasping your hands.

Breathe in and out, as you press your thighs and knees downward.

Then start flapping both your legs up and down, just like a butterfly, for 10 breaths.

Stretch your legs out to come back to the first step.

2. Anjaneyasana (Low Lunge)

Anjaneyasana or the crescent moon pose involves a deep stretch of the hips and legs. Anshuka Parwani calls it a “powerful heart opener and hip flexor stretch, which is especially great if you sit a lot.”

How to perform Low Lunge?

Take your right foot forward and your left leg straight backward.

Ensure your left knee reaches close to the ground while your right one stays over your right ankle.

Engage your core, keep your spine straight and relax your shoulders.

Look forward and stand with your arms raised overhead. Your palms should face each other.

Hold this pose for 5 to 10 breaths then move to the other side.

3. Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Lord of the Fishes)

Ardha Matsyendrasana is one of the seated twisting yoga poses. “Twisting it out. This one’s amazing for digestion and spinal health,” says the expert.

How to do Half Lord of the Fishes pose?

To do one of the simple yoga poses, sit on the floor with both your legs stretched out.

Bend your knees and keep your feet flat on the yoga mat.

Put your left foot under your right leg. Keep your left leg bent and the sole of your foot on the ground.

Take your right foot over your left leg and put it on the ground with your right knee pointing up.

Inhale as you straighten your spine.

Exhale as you twist your torso to the right. Keep your left elbow on the outside of your right knee.

Take help of your right hand to support your weight behind you, but keep your spine straight.

Hold this pose for around 20 seconds.

To release, unwind the twist, and go back to the starting position.

4. Malasana (Garland Pose)

The name of this pose comes from two Sanskrit words: Mala (garland or necklace) and asana, which means pose. “Deeply detoxifying, this pose supports digestion and releases the lower back,” says Anshuka Parwani.

How to do Garland Pose?

Stand at the top of your yoga mat with your feet hip-width apart.

Bend your knees and lower your body to do a deep squat.

Join your hands at the center of the heart, and with the help of your elbows, press your knees outward in a gentle manner.

Hold the pose for 10 breaths, and feel a stretch in your hips and groin while doing one of the simple yoga poses.

Check out her post on simple yoga poses here

5. Kapotasana (Pigeon Pose)

It is one of the forward bending yoga poses. “This one’s all about letting go of tension stored in the hips,” says the expert.

How to do Pigeon Pose?

Get on all fours like a dog and put your hands in front of you on the yoga mat.

Get your right leg off the floor and take your right knee to the back of your right wrist.

Take your right leg to the mat, and keep your left one straight as it reaches the mat.

Take your right knee outward to keep it away from your hips.

Lower your right buttocks towards the floor.

Keep your hands under your shoulders, press into your palms, look straight forward and feel the stretch.

Breathe deeply and when you exhale, lower your torso over your right leg. Stretch your arms in front of you, but bend your elbows a little bit.

Put your forehead on a yoga block, bring your shoulders back away from your ears then relax.

Hold this pose for about 10 to 15 breaths then repeat on the other side.

After doing these simple yoga poses, relax like Anshuka Parwani by doing the Shavasana, also known as Corpse Pose. You just have to lie flat on your back. Keep your legs a little bit apart, and your arms relaxed at your sides. Keep your eyes closed to relax.