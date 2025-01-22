New year, new you: Building sustainable wellness habits with Yoga, Ayurveda, and mindful living

EXPERT SPEAK

If you want to include sustainable wellness habits in your routine in 2025, focus on mindfulness, and self-care. Anshuka Parwani shares some tips on how to do it.

Every January, we’re flooded with this idea of “New Year, New Me.” And I get it—there’s something magical about starting fresh. But let’s be honest: how many times have we all set ambitious goals, only to find ourselves back in the same routine by February? This year, let’s try something different. Instead of going all out and burning out, how about building a yoga routine that’s not just inspiring but sustainable? Yoga isn’t just about twisting your body into fancy poses—it’s about showing up for yourself every day, in small, meaningful ways.

Here’s the thing: your yoga practice is yours. There’s no “one-size-fits-all” routine. Some days, you might feel like doing an intense flow with Warrior poses and Planks. Other days, you might just want to sit on your mat and breathe.

How to include sustainable wellness habits in your routine?

Here are some sustainable wellness habits that you can include in your routine to be healthy and fit:

1. Start simple

Here’s a simple framework to get started:

1. Warm-Up (5 minutes): Loosen up with gentle stretches. Rotations of joints or cat/cow, pigeon pose, gentle twists etc.

2. Movement (10 minutes): Add some dynamic poses like Warrior I (Virabhadrasana I) or Surya Namaskara.

3. Savasana (2-3 minutes): Lie down, close your eyes, and just breathe.

If you’re short on time, even a couple of rounds of Surya Namaskara can do wonders.

2. Include pranayama in your practise

Pranayama is such a powerful part of yoga, and it’s often overlooked. When life gets hectic (and let’s face it, it always does), your breath can bring you back to center.

One of my favorites is Anulom Vilom, or alternate nostril breathing. It’s super simple—just close your right nostril, inhale through your left, then close your left nostril and exhale through your right. Repeat this cycle for a few minutes. It’s amazing for calming your mind and balancing your energy.

3. Include warming practices

Yoga and Ayurveda go hand in hand—they’re both about balance. January can feel cold and heavy, so incorporating warming practices into your routine is key.

Start Your Day with Warmth: Drink warm water with lemon or ginger to wake up your digestive system.

Drink warm water with lemon or ginger to wake up your digestive system. Add Spices to Your Meals: Think turmeric, cinnamon, and black pepper—they’re all great for boosting immunity.

Think turmeric, cinnamon, and black pepper—they’re all great for boosting immunity. Try Abhyanga: This is an Ayurvedic self-massage with warm sesame oil. It’s grounding and helps calm your nervous system, especially in winter.

4. Set an intention

Instead of setting resolutions like “I’ll do yoga every single day,” try setting an intention. Ask yourself:

1. How do I want to feel this year?

2. What habits will help me get there?

For me, 2025 is about slowing down and making time for what truly matters—whether that’s spending five minutes on my mat or just pausing to take a deep breath in the middle of a busy day.

Keep these things in mind!

I’ll be real with you: life will get in the way. You’ll skip a day (or a week) and feel like giving up. But here’s what I’ve learned—yoga isn’t about being perfect. It’s about showing up when you can, however you can.

Make it easy for yourself. Roll out your mat at home. Find an online class if you can’t get to a studio. Create a little yoga corner with a mat, a candle, or a plant—somewhere that feels inviting.

And if you miss a day, don’t sweat it. Just come back to your mat the next day. The beauty of yoga is that it’s a journey. You don’t need to touch your toes on Day 1 or master a headstand by the end of the month.

Celebrate the small wins: feeling a little stronger, sleeping better, or simply making time for yourself.

In 2025, let’s commit to a yoga routine that feels joyful, not stressful. Let’s make space for self-care, for movement, and for stillness. Let’s embrace the idea that it’s not about being perfect—it’s about being present. Here’s to a year of strength, balance, and inner peace. Let’s do this, one breath at a time.