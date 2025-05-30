Doing ankle pumps once a day can improve circulation and flexibility

Ankle pumps are a low-impact exercise that are beneficial for the lower legs. Follow these steps to work on your lower leg muscles.

Ankle pumps are a simple and effective exercise that provide many benefits. If you want to improve circulation, mobility and muscle strength in your lower legs, this exercise is for you. It involves moving your foot up and down at the ankle joint, without engaging the rest of your leg. The movement will activate your calf muscles, help increase blood flow, and promote joint mobility. As you move your foot, sit comfortably with your legs extended in front of you or lie down with your legs straight.

What are ankle pumps?

Ankle pumps are a simple, low-impact exercise designed to improve circulation, flexibility, and mobility in the ankle joint and surrounding muscles. This exercise involves actively flexing and extending the ankle, similar to the natural movement of pointing and flexing your toes. The exercise targets the lower leg muscles, especially those involved in the movement and support of the ankle joint.

Ankle pumps can be performed regularly. For general health and mobility, do them 1 to 2 times a day. For post-surgery or post-injury recovery, do the exercise 3 to 4 times a day.

What are the benefits of ankle pumps?

Here are key health benefits of ankle pumps:

1. Improves circulation

The pumping motion of the ankle helps stimulate blood flow in the lower legs, particularly when performed after long periods of sitting, standing or lying down. Enhanced circulation helps reduce swelling and prevents blood clots.

2. Prevents and relieves swelling

This exercise helps activate the calf muscles, which act as a “muscle pump” to push blood back up toward the heart. This helps move fluid that can accumulate in the feet and ankles, preventing swollen ankles.

3. Promotes healing after surgery or injury

Ankle pumps can be especially beneficial during post-surgery recovery, such as after knee, foot, or ankle surgery. The movement helps stimulate blood flow, promoting faster healing. When you have limited movement after surgery or an injury, blood flow may become restricted, leading to slower recovery and potential complications like clotting. Ankle pumps encourage proper circulation and help speed up the recovery process.

4. Increases range of motion and ankle mobility

The exercise actively engages the muscles around the ankle joint and stretches the tendons and ligaments. This helps improve flexibility and mobility in the ankle. For people recovering from injuries, surgeries, or conditions like arthritis, improving ankle mobility is essential to prevent stiffness and regain functional movement.

5. Strengthens calf muscles and improves muscle tone

They engage the calf muscles (gastrocnemius and soleus), which are critical for walking, standing, and other lower body movements. By regularly performing ankle pumps, you can strengthen these muscles.

How to do ankle pumps?

Here’s how to perform the ankle pump exercise properly:

Start by sitting or lying down in a comfortable position. You can lie on your back with your legs straight out in front of you, or sit comfortably with your feet flat on the ground.

Keep your foot relaxed and allow it to rest in a neutral position. Don’t tense up your muscles or try to force movement right away.

Point your toes downwards (toward the floor or bed). Imagine you are pressing the ball of your foot into the surface, or like you are trying to push away the floor with your toes.

Hold for a second or two and feel the tension in the calf muscles and foot.

Flex your foot upwards by pulling your toes towards your body, as if you are trying to bring your toes toward your shin.

Hold the flexed position for a second, focusing on the stretch in the lower leg and the engagement of the shin muscles.

Alternate between pointing and flexing your foot in a smooth, controlled manner.

Perform 10 to 15 repetitions for each foot. You can perform the exercise 2 to 3 sets at a time, or as recommended by your physiotherapist.

Who should not do ankle pumps?

While ankle pumps can be effective for relieving pain, they might not be suitable for all conditions:

If there is significant swelling, redness or bruising, consult a doctor before doing this exercise.

If you experience sharp or worsening pain during ankle pumps, stop immediately and take medical advice.

If you have a history of blood clots like deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism, ankle pumps should only be done under the supervision of a physiotherapist, as the movement could cause a clot to dislodge if not performed carefully.

If you have a severe ankle injury, such as a fracture or ligament tear, ankle pumps may put unnecessary stress on the injured area, causing more pain or delaying recovery.

Ankle pumps can help with circulation and mobility in the lower legs. Regular practice, especially in the early days of recovery, may be beneficial. The exercise should not cause pain, only a gentle stretching or contracting of muscles. If you feel sharp or significant pain, stop immediately and consult your doctor.