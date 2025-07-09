Top 8 fitness equipment to build your home gym: Amazon Prime Day Sale offers pre-deals at up to 70% off

Upgrade your home gym with the Amazon Prime day Sale 2025. Enjoy up to 70% off on dumbbells, treadmills and more home gym equipment.

Building a consistent fitness routine starts with the right tools. Basic equipment like dumbbells, yoga mats, resistance bands, and skipping ropes can help you stay on top of your fitness game. These essentials help improve strength, flexibility, stamina, and posture while supporting weight management, heart health, and stress relief. From helping you engage in home workouts to building a personal gym, investing in quality gear keeps you motivated and injury-free. The best part? You don’t have to spend a fortune. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is going to be live from July 12 to 14, offering up to 70% off on top fitness gear from leading brands. It is your chance to save big, move more, and make wellness a priority. {{{htmlData}}}

Amazon Prime day Sale 2025: Enjoy huge discounts on the best home gym equipment

Home gym equipment can take your workout to the next level. Check out these deals during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025:

1. RUBX Rubber Coated Hex Dumbbells

Level up your strength training with RUBX dumbbells, which are crafted with eco-friendly rubber and dead bounce for noise reduction and safety. Ideal for beginners to pros, they offer balanced load and premium grip, which makes them one of the best dumbbell sets under the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. It is a must-have home gym equipment to target the arms, chest, and shoulders.

Specifications:

Total weight: 15 kg (2 x 7.5 kg)

Rubber-coated hex design

Balanced construction

2. SPARNOD FITNESS SAB-05 Upright Air Bike

Achieve a full-body cardio session with the Sparnod SAB-05, an air resistance bike that boosts calorie burn and joint-friendly workouts. Its dual-action handlebars and adjustable resistance make it one of the best air bikes under the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. Undoubtedly, it is an ideal pick for those seeking effective gym equipment for the home.

Specifications:

Max user weight: 100 kg

Adjustable seat and tension knob

LCD display with calorie, speed, time, and distance

3. AmazonBasics Cast Iron Kettlebell

Perfect for strength and conditioning routines, this 8 kg kettlebell from AmazonBasics is made from high-quality cast iron with a textured grip for stability. It is compact and versatile, which makes it one of the best kettlebells for home workouts. Add dynamic movements to your at-home gym equipment this Amazon Prime day Sale 2025.

Specifications:

Weight: 8 kg

Cast iron build with painted finish

Wide ergonomic handle

4. Sparnod Fitness STH-1200 Motorized Treadmill

Get professional-grade cardio with this foldable treadmill, built for quiet operation and intensive workouts. With 12 preset programs and a 4 HP peak motor, it ranks among the best treadmills for home use. Moreover, it is now available at discounted prices during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

Specifications:

Max user weight: 110 kg

Speed range: 1-12 km/h

12 preset programs and LED display

5. Protoner 20 Kgs PVC Weight Set with 3 Rods

Create your own weight training zone with this budget-friendly combo. It comes with 20 kg weights, dumbbell rods, and accessories like a gym bag and gloves, which makes them ideal gym equipment for home during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. Moreover, it is a value-packed starter kit for your fitness journey.

Specifications:

Weights: 8 kg (2kg x 4) + 12 kg (3kg x 4)

3 rods: 1 x 3 ft, 2 x dumbbell

Free accessories included

6. Wiselife Tru Alignment Yoga Mat

Enhance flexibility and balance with this TPE yoga mat from Wiselife. It features alignment lines and a non-slip surface. Moreover, its extra-long, extra-wide design makes it one of the best yoga mats available under the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. This yoga mat is perfect for stretching, pilates, and meditation.

Specifications:

Size: 72″ x 24″

Thickness: 6 mm

Includes carry strap

7. SLOVIC Resistance Bands Set

Add resistance training to any workout with Slovic’s durable latex bands. It is ideal for toning, therapy, and full-body workouts. Moreover, they are a must-have for home gym equipment in the Amazon Prime Day Sale (July 2025). Additionally, it comes with an exercise guide and is available in multiple strengths.

Specifications:

Resistance: 7-15 kg

Latex build with 5 levels

Free exercise manual included

8. Life Line Fitness LB-311 Adjustable Bench

Train all muscle groups with this 8-level adjustable bench from Life Line. It is perfect for flat, incline, and decline workouts. Built with a sturdy CRC steel frame, it is among the best gym benches for home. Moreover, it is compatible with dumbbell and barbell routines. Get it at up to 67% off during the Prime Day Sale 2025 on Amazon India.

Specifications:

Max weight: 450 lbs

8 backrest levels

Includes leg support and foam rollers

Free video/voice installation assistance

