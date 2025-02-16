11 reasons why you need to do aerobic exercise

Aerobic exercises can do more than helping you with weight loss. It is good for your heart, skin, and immunity. Here are some key aerobic exercise benefits.

Irrespective of your age or weight, you can take a walk in the park or go for a jog. Walking, and running are two popular examples of aerobic exercise that can affect your heart, and lungs in positive ways. When you engage in this kind of physical activity, you repeatedly move the muscles in your arms, hips, and legs that can help to reduce body weight. No wonder why many people like to take up this exercise to lose weight. Yes, weight loss is one of the aerobic exercise benefits. But there is more to this kind of activity known to make people healthier.

What is aerobic exercise?

It is a physical activity that increases your heart rate while improving the effectiveness of your cardiovascular system, explains physiotherapist and fitness expert Dr Aijaz Ashai. It increases your heart rate, and so, your cells use oxygen to produce energy during the physical activity. “It engages large groups of muscles, like in your arms, and legs, and requires a continuous rhythmic movement over a period of time,” says the expert.

Common forms of aerobic exercise include walking, running, and swimming, cycling, dancing, and even going for a hike.

What are the aerobic exercise benefits?

These simple exercises can help you in many ways. Some of the key aerobic exercise benefits include:

1. Improves cardiovascular health

One of the biggest aerobic exercise benefits is that it improves heart health. During a 2017 study, published in the World Journal Of Cardiology, researchers found advantages of aerobic exercise in reversing and preventing cardiovascular disease. “It helps the heart to pump more blood with each beat, which can reduce the workload on the heart. It also allows for better flow, ensuring oxygenated blood reaches all the parts of the body,” says Dr Ashai.

2. Enhances stamina

There is a long list of aerobic exercise benefits, including improvements in stamina. “It improves stamina by enhancing the efficiency of the cardiovascular system. This way it lets you exercise for a longer time without getting tired,” says the expert.

3. Reduces body fat

Burning calories is one of the most significant aerobic exercise benefits. “It increases your heart rate, which increases energy expenditure and promotes fat loss during and after a workout,” says the expert. It also increases your metabolic rate and makes your body burn more calories even while resting.

4. Good for immunity

It enhances blood flow, which allows immune cells to move around your body much more efficiently in order to detect and fight off infections, explains the expert. It can stimulate the production and activity of white blood cells, which are important to defend the body against viruses, bacteria or fungi.

5. May reduce risk of diabetes

“It can regulate blood sugar levels and increase the sensibility of your body to insulin, which eventually reduces the risk of developing type 2 diabetes,” says Dr Ashai. Regularly performing aerobic exercise can reduce blood pressure, and insulin resistance, according to research published in Diabetes Care in 2016.

6. May improve sleep quality

Aerobics may help in getting quality sleep every night by boosting the production of melatonin, a sleep-promoting hormone. During a 2020 study, published in the journal BMC Sports Science, Medicine and Rehabilitation, participants in the aerobic group showed improvement in sleep quality after exercising for four weeks.

7. May be beneficial for the brain

“This type of exercise increases blood flow to the brain, improving cognitive function, memory, and concentration,” says the expert. Regularly engaging in this kind of physical activity may even help to prevent Alzheimer’s disease, which is a common form of dementia.

8. Enhances flexibility

Leg muscles like quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves are heavily engaged during activities like running, and brisk walking. Core muscles, including the abdominals, are mostly used in swimming, and rowing. Arm and shoulder muscles like biceps, triceps, and deltoids are engaged during exercises like swimming, boxing, and jumping rope. “With so many muscles involved, these exercises can enhance flexibility due to increased blood flow and movement,” says the expert.

9. Strengthens lungs

One of the key aerobic exercise benefits is that it can help to improve lung capacity. “It can enhance oxygen uptake, and strengthen respiratory muscles,” says the expert. But people with asthma or other chronic lung diseases should consult a doctor first.

10. Promotes healthy skin

Exercising can help to maintain your weight, and improve heart health. It can also do wonders for your skin. “Improving skin health is among many aerobic exercise benefits. It can improve circulation, and nourish skin cells, enhancing the texture of your skin,” says the expert.

11. May boost mental health

“One of the aerobic exercise benefits is that it can reduce stress, anxiety, and deal with depression,” says Dr Ashai. Engaging in activities like running, and cycling can release endorphins, the hormones that are known to have a mood-enhancing effect.

Who should not do aerobic exercises?

There are many aerobic exercise benefits, but some people should avoid them or take precautions.

People with severe heart conditions like heart failure should not perform strenuous aerobic exercise, as it can strain the heart.

Those who have arthritis may find it difficult to engage in high-intensity aerobics. “They can still benefit from swimming or cycling, which are low-impact exercises,” says the expert.

People who have severe asthma should check with their doctor before performing aerobic exercise. Intense physical activity may worsen symptoms like coughing, and shortness of breath.

If you are looking to improve your heart health, lose weight or get healthier, go for aerobic exercise. There are many aerobic exercise benefits but it is important to listen to your body. Make sure to speak with a doctor, especially if you have any underlying health issues.