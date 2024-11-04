Siddhasana benefits: 5 reasons why you should do the Accomplished Pose

Siddhasana or Accomplished Pose is a seated position for meditation. It is not only good for the mind, but also posture and more. Know all of its benefits.

Seated yoga postures may look simple but they offer numerous benefits for your health. They are especially good for beginners! One such yoga pose that can be a superb addition to any fitness routine is Siddhasana or Accomplished Pose. It is an easy yoga asana that can be performed by people of different fitness levels and age groups. This cross-legged sitting position is commonly used while meditating. It does not involve backbends or balancing yourself on one leg. But this yoga pose can offer benefits, including better mental health and improved posture. Know the benefits of Siddhasana and how to do this yoga asana.

What is Siddhasana or Accomplished Pose?

Also known as the Accomplished Pose, this beginner-friendly seated yoga posture. Siddhasana is a Sanskrit word derived from Siddha, which means perfect or accomplished, and asana meaning pose. “This pose is particularly meant for meditation, and is done with folded legs,” says yoga expert Yogesh Chavan. It is a pose of hatha yoga, which is a practical form of the ancient Indian yogic discipline that prepares the body and mind for meditation.

What are the benefits of Siddhasana or Accomplished Pose?

Here are some benefits of this yoga asana:

1. Reduces stress

Chronic stress can lead to a lot of health problems like anxiety and depression. “Sitting in a meditative pose like Siddhasana and practicing deep breathing can provide relief from the daily stressors of life,” says the expert. According to research, published in the International Journal Of Preventive Medicine in 2018, regularly practicing hatha yoga can reduce stress in women.

2. Improves posture and reduces back pain

Slouching or slumping can lead to neck and back pain. These can be avoided with the help of this yoga pose, as it requires you to sit in a firm and erect position. Doing this pose regularly, can strengthen your spine and improve your posture. Yoga can also relieve neck pain, and low-back pain, according to the US National Center For Complementary And Integrative Health.

3. Improves concentration

If you easily get distracted, do the Accomplished Pose. You can improve your concentration by doing this yoga pose. “It can help you focus your mind on any given task at hand. This can result in making good decisions and completing the task in a successful way,” says Chavan.

4. May improve your immunity

Our body has an immune system, which needs to be strong to help fight infections or other health problems. “But if your physiological systems such as respiratory system, digestive system, circulatory system and the reproductive system do not function at optimum levels, your immunity can go low,” says the expert. This asana can improve your immunity and keep you healthy. During a 2022 study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care, researchers found that yoga and meditations can improve respiratory health and immunity.

5. May improve flexibility

Do you want to move around with ease? Then your legs need to be strong which is not possible without exercising. “If you don’t engage in physical activity, they may become stiff, which may lead to lack of blood circulation and initiate pain. This asana takes care of stiffness by increasing the flexibility of hips, groin and inner thighs,” says the expert.

How to do Siddhasana or Accomplished Pose?

1. Sit on the floor, preferably on a yoga mat to provide cushioning from the hard ground.

2. Sit with your legs stretched forward.

3. Fold your right leg and bring it close to your body in such a way that your heel is inserted below the genitals. It should be like you are almost sitting on your right heel, but not fully.

4. Fold your left leg in a similar manner and place its heel exactly above your right one.

5. Your knees should touch the floor with your spine straight.

“Beginners can do this asana, but you lack flexibility, it may be difficult to do the final pose properly,” says the expert. But with consistent practice along with the right warm-up exercises, you can achieve it in due course.

Here are some things to keep in mind:

Do not force yourself to do the final pose in the first attempt. This asana looks simple, but it can be difficult to achieve the correct final pose.

Do not sit for a very long time, as it can make your body parts sore.

Make sure to alternate your legs or change the leg you cross on top whenever you hold this pose otherwise one side will feel more flexible than the other.

Have an upright posture while doing this yoga pose.

Who should avoid Siddhasana or Accomplished Pose?

People who have the following health problems should try to avoid this pose –

Anyone suffering from sciatica, a condition in which pain radiates along the sciatic nerve that runs down from the lower back to one or both the legs.

Those suffering from arthritis, which is inflammation of one or more joints, causing stiffness, and a lot of pain.

People with knee or ankle pain should avoid this.

Anyone who recently underwent a surgery.

“Attempting this asana may aggravate the already existing pain or health issue,” says the expert. Siddhasana or Accomplished Pose may look like a simple yoga asana, but people who are less flexible may have a little problem nailing it. Have patience and practice it to enjoy health benefits like reduced stress and better posture.