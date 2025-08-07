70-year-old weightlifter Roshni Devi shares her protein-rich vegetarian diet plan

In an interview with youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Roshni Devu revealed how she managed her daily protein intake by just following a vegetarian diet and how weightlifting helped her manage arthritis.

At 70 years old, Roshni Devi is redefining what it means to age gracefully and powerfully. Known as the ‘weightlifter mummy’ on Instagram, she began her fitness journey at 68. When many people slow down, she started lifting weights regularly and has not stopped since. What is even more inspiring? She follows a purely vegetarian diet to fulfill her daily protein intake and does not rely on supplements. In a world where protein is often associated with non-vegetarian foods and seniors are told to avoid heavy workouts, Roshni Devi has shattered those myths with her simple yet strong lifestyle. Wondering how she fuels her body and stays so active? Have a look at her daily routine and the secrets behind her strength.

Roshni Devi’s vegetarian protein diet at 70

During an Instagram interview with Indian YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, Roshni Devi shared insights into her protein-packed vegetarian diet that keeps her energized for weightlifting.

She starts her mornings with a power drink made by blending oats, 10 almonds, and 10 raisins. This mix gives her a natural boost without any supplements.

For lunch, her meal is simple yet balanced. “When I come back home, I eat a little bit of rice, dal (lentils), fresh salad, and curd for lunch,” says Roshni.

Evenings include a homemade moong dal chilla, a savory pancake made from soaked moong dal, into which she mixes paneer (cottage cheese) and a little green chili for taste. Sometimes, she enjoys a slice of mango alongside.

Later, she drinks a glass of milk, rounding off her daily protein intake.

Roshni Devi emphasises that this straightforward routine is all she needs, proving you do not need complicated diets or supplements to stay strong and healthy!

Why did Roshni Devi aka Weightlifter Mummy start weight training at 68?

Roshni Devi’s journey into weightlifting started suddenly without any plan or long discussion. At 68, she was diagnosed with arthritis and began experiencing pain in her knees and back. As she slowed down, her son encouraged her to start exercising and lifting weights to ease her symptoms and improve strength.

“I used to feel tired just sitting and working,” Roshni said. Now, after two years of consistent training, she feels stronger, healthier, and more confident in her body. She even says, “You do not need to spend hours at the gym, just 30 minutes a day can make a big difference.”

Interestingly, Roshni had never exercised formally in her life before. She spent much of her life farming, which kept her active but did not include gym workouts. Starting weight training at 68 was a new chapter, one that has changed her life.

Is weight training safe for seniors?

Many people worry if lifting weights is safe for older adults. The answer is yes, if done correctly. The goal of weight training at any age is to challenge your muscles enough to build strength, but not to cause pain or injury.

Fitness expert Varun Rattan explains, “When you lift weights regularly, your muscles, bones, and tendons get stronger. That means fewer injuries, better balance, and more confidence doing everyday activities like getting off the couch or catching yourself if you trip. Stronger muscles can take some pressure off the joints, which makes conditions like arthritis manageable.”

The key is to start with manageable weights, something challenging but not painful, and gradually increase intensity by adding more reps, weight, or holding weight longer.

Listening to your body is crucial, so if you feel sharp pain, it is time to reduce the load or rest more between sessions, suggests Varun. Always prioritise proper form over heavy lifting to keep you safe!