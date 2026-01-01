7 yoga poses to relieve winter headaches and migraine

Find yoga poses that can naturally relieve winter headaches and migraines, improve relaxation, and reduce tension this chilly season.

Do you find your headaches getting worse during winter? Cold temperatures, reduced sunlight, dehydration, poor posture and rising stress levels often make headaches and migraines more frequent in the colder months. Long screen hours, stiff neck muscles and irregular routines only add to the discomfort. While painkillers may offer quick relief, they do not address the root cause. This is where yoga can help. Gentle yoga asanas improve blood circulation, release muscle tension, calm the nervous system and support overall relaxation. According to yoga experts, regularly practising the correct postures can reduce the intensity and frequency of headaches over time.

Yoga poses to relieve winter headaches

Here are seven yoga asanas that may help relieve headaches and migraines naturally during winter:

1. Balasana (Child’s pose)

Balasana is one of the most calming poses for headache relief. It gently stretches the spine, neck and shoulders while calming the nervous system. Here’s how to perform it:

Kneel on the mat and sit back on your heels

Bend forward and rest your forehead on the mat

Stretch your arms forward or place them beside your body

Breathe deeply for 30–60 seconds

2. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-facing dog)

This pose allows fresh blood flow to the brain, which can ease sinus pressure and tension headaches common in winter. Stretching the back, hamstrings, and shoulders also relieves stiffness caused by prolonged sitting or screen time. Here’s how to perform it:

{{{htmlData}}}

Start on all fours, palms under shoulders

Lift hips, forming an inverted “V” shape

Keep your head relaxed between your arms

Hold for 20–30 seconds while breathing slowly

3. Viparita Karani (Legs up the wall)

This pose promotes relaxation and reduces mental fatigue. It helps calm the nervous system, lowers stress levels and improves circulation, making it particularly helpful for migraine-prone individuals. Here’s how to perform it:

Lie on your back near a wall

Gently raise your legs and rest them against the wall

Keep your arms relaxed by your sides

Stay in the pose for 5–10 minutes

4. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge pose)

Bridge Pose opens the chest and neck, improves blood flow, and reduces tightness in the upper body. It also stimulates the thyroid gland, helping regulate hormones that can sometimes trigger migraines. Here’s how to perform it:

Lie on your back with knees bent, feet hip-width apart

Press your feet into the floor and lift your hips

Keep your shoulders relaxed and breathe evenly

Hold for 20–30 seconds, then lower slowly

5. Paschimottanasana (Seated forward bend)

This forward bend gently stretches the spine and relaxes the mind. It helps reduce anxiety and stress, which are common migraine triggers, while improving digestion and blood circulation. Here’s how to perform it:

Sit with legs stretched out in front

Inhale, lengthen your spine

Exhale and bend forward from the hips

Hold for 30 seconds without forcing

6. Marjaryasana–Bitilasana (Cat–cow pose)

This simple spinal movement helps relieve neck and back stiffness, a significant cause of tension headaches. Practising this pose with slow breathing warms the spine, improves flexibility, and supports relaxation during cold weather. Here’s how to perform it:

Come onto all fours

Inhale, arch your back and lift your chin (cow)

Exhale, round your spine and tuck your chin (cat)

Repeat slowly for 1–2 minutes

7. Shavasana with Pranayama

Shavasana combined with deep breathing or alternate nostril breathing (Nadi Shodhana) helps calm the brain and reduce headache intensity. Here’s how to perform it:

Lie flat on your back with arms relaxed

Close your eyes and focus on slow breathing

Inhale deeply, exhale fully

Stay for 5–10 minutes

Practicing in a warm, quiet space and avoiding forceful movements. Keep yourself hydrated, breathe slowly and stop immediately if pain increases.