Try 6-6-6 walking routine to stay fit, improve wellbeing

The 6-6-6 walking routine is a simple yet effective way to improve your overall health, reduce stress and can even help you sleep better.

Walking is an underestimated form of workout. When people think about wellness or weight loss, they usually look for some rigorous exercises or a stringent diet that helps to lose those unwanted kilos quickly. However, incorporating a simple walking routine into your daily life can yield significant health benefits. Whether you want to promote your overall health to want to lose weight, this simple form of exercise can be a good addition to your fitness regime. The 6-6-6 walking regimen is an easy yet successful approach that can help you maximise the benefits of your regular walks. Here’s an explanation of this walking pattern and how it helps your health.

What is 6-6-6 walking routine?

The 6-6-6 walking routine is a simple yet powerful approach to staying fit. It involves adding the number 6 to your walking habit. “This could mean walking for a total of 60 minutes, either at 6 am or 6 pm. To further enhance the benefits of your walk, incorporate a 6-minute warm-up session before your walk and a 6-minute cool-down session afterwards,” says fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar. This warm-up period can include light stretching and mobility exercises such as arm circles, neck exercises and other simple stretches to help prepare your body for the workout, while the cool-down can involve gentle stretching exercises to help your muscles recover and reduce the risk of soreness. By following this 6-6-6 rule, you can make significant strides towards improving your overall health and well-being, all while enjoying the simple pleasure of walking regularly.

How to follow a 6-6-6 walking routine?

Here’s a complete guide on how to follow this walking routine.

1. Start with a 6 am morning walk

Walking at 6 am provides several benefits to both your physical and mental well-being. It is a wonderful way to boost your metabolism, allowing you to burn calories more efficiently throughout the day. Morning walks also allow you to take in fresh, clean air, which helps boost lung function and general respiratory health. Plus, the peaceful and calm environment of early mornings might help reduce stress and anxiety while increasing mental clarity and attention. According to a study published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, walking for 20 minutes outside made people feel more vivid and energetic than walking for 20 minutes indoors. Starting your day with a quick walk can boost your mood, energy level, and overall well-being. A study published in the British Journal of Sports found that elderly people who started their days with a morning walk did better intellectually than those who stayed inactive.

2. De-stress yourself with an evening walk at 6 pm

Walking at 6 pm also provides many health benefits, especially for people who have spent the day sitting at their desks. It can help relieve the physical and mental stress that builds up throughout the day. A brisk evening walk may improve digestion, reduce bloating, and support improved sleep quality. It can also assist in lowering blood pressure and anxiety. According to a study published in the Nutrients Journal, the timing of a walk affects postprandial blood glucose, or blood sugar levels following a meal. The statistics show that taking a walk after a meal in the evening lowers blood glucose levels more than walking before a meal. Plus, evening walks can be an ideal way to relax, think, and clear your mind. By including an evening walk into your routine, you can boost your overall well-being and achieve a healthy work-life balance. A study published in the Journal of Diabetes Care discovered that evening exercises can help you lose weight and prevent several health problems.

3. Walk for 60 minutes a day

Following a walking routine for 60 minutes a day has numerous health benefits. It is an excellent way to improve cardiovascular health by strengthening the heart and lowering blood pressure. Regular brisk walking can also help in weight management and reduce the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease. Additionally, it can boost mood, reduce stress, and enhance sleep quality. Walking for an hour a day can also enhance cognitive function, including memory and problem-solving skills. By incorporating a 60-minute walk routine into your fitness regimen, you can make a significant positive impact on your overall well-being. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine shows that muscle-strengthening activities for 30-60 minutes per week can reduce all-cause mortality, CVD, and total cancer.

4. Warm up for 6 minutes

Warming up before exercise is important for several reasons. It gradually raises your heart rate, breathing rate, and body temperature, preparing you for more intense workouts. This reduces the chance of injury by increasing blood flow to your muscles, improving flexibility, and increasing coordination. Warming up can also boost your performance by enhancing muscular function and lowering muscle soreness, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Creative Research Thoughts. Warming up for 6 minutes before your walking routine will help you get better results while lowering your chance of injury.

5. Cool down for 6 minutes

A 6-minute cool-down time following a short walk is essential for healing and overall health. “It allows your body to gently transition from a high-intensity to a resting state,” says the expert. During the cool-down, your heart and breathing rates progressively slow, allowing your body to adjust its temperature. It also helps to remove toxins from your muscles, which reduces muscle discomfort and stiffness. Also, cool-down exercises like mild stretching may help with flexibility and range of motion. By including it in your walking routine, you may improve your recovery and maximise the benefits of your workout.

Consistency is the key to reaping the maximum benefits of the 6-6-6 rule. This walking routine requires no special equipment or gym membership and effectively improves health, mental peace, and energy levels. A regular morning and evening walk can also help reduce stress, making it a valuable routine for both in-person and online work environments. Embracing the 6-6-6 walking rule can provide lasting benefits for a healthier lifestyle.