5 prenatal exercises to prepare your body for an easier labour

Here are 5 important exercises for pregnant women. These exercises can help make labour easier.

Pregnancy is one phase where a woman’s body goes through constant change, physically, mentally, and emotionally. The right kind of movement during pregnancy can make a huge difference, not just in staying active but also in helping mothers feel stronger, healthier, and more prepared for labour. Fitness during pregnancy is not about intense workouts or “getting back in shape”. It is about supporting the body safely and in a balanced way throughout this journey.

Benefits of exercise during pregnancy

Women who exercise safely during pregnancy often experience:

Better energy levels

Reduced back pain and body stiffness

Improved posture and flexibility

Better sleep and mood

Easier recovery post delivery

Improved stamina during labor

Safe workouts during pregnancy

Fitness and performance expert Kushal Pal Singh at Anytime Fitness India, shares with Health Shots: “One thing I always tell expecting mothers at the gym is that their bodies are already doing something incredible. Exercise is not about pushing limits during pregnancy. It is about supporting your body with care and consistency. A healthy pregnancy is not defined by appearance or weight. It is about feeling strong, staying active, and preparing both physically and mentally for motherhood. Sometimes, even small daily movements can make the biggest difference.”

He shares five simple movements to help women feel more comfortable and confident throughout their pregnancy journey.

Walking

A daily walk helps improve circulation, reduce stiffness, and keep the body active. Ideally, expecting mothers can opt for 20–30 minutes of slow to moderate walking while maintaining a comfortable pace without breathlessness. Wearing supportive shoes, staying hydrated, and walking in fresh air or on a treadmill with support can make the routine safer and more comfortable.

2. Prenatal strength training

Light strength training helps build endurance and supports the muscles involved in labor and post-delivery recovery. Simple exercises such as bodyweight squats, wall push-ups, and resistance-band rows. Light weights can help strengthen the legs, hips, and lower back and improve overall posture during pregnancy.

3. Pelvic floor exercises

Pelvic floor workouts help strengthen muscles and relaxation techniques that support the bladder, uterus, and bowel, while also helping during childbirth and recovery. Kegel exercises, where muscles are held for a few seconds and released repeatedly, along with deep pelvic breathing exercises, can be practised regularly throughout the day to improve pelvic support and control.

4. Stretching and mobility

Gentle stretching can ease pregnancy-related tightness and improve flexibility. Movements like cat-cow stretches for lower back relief, butterfly stretches for hip mobility, shoulder and neck rolls, and gentle side stretches help reduce stiffness and improve comfort as the body changes during pregnancy.

5. Breathing exercises

Breathing techniques help mothers stay calm, improve oxygen flow, and mentally prepare for labor. Deep breathing practices that focus on slow, nose-breathing and controlled, mouth-breathing for a few minutes daily can help reduce stress, improve relaxation, and support breathing control during labor.

These workouts should always be done under proper medical guidance and the supervision of a certified prenatal or fitness expert to ensure the safety of both mother and baby.

Important things to keep in mind

Pregnancy workouts should always be guided and comfortable. Every woman’s body responds differently, so listening to the body is important.

A few things to avoid:

Heavy lifting without supervision

High-impact exercises

Overtraining or exhaustion

Dehydration and overheating

Most importantly, always consult a doctor before starting or continuing any fitness routine during pregnancy.