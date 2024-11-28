Burn fat and build muscle with this 20-minute full-body workout

Take a step towards fitness with this 20 minute full body workout, designed to help you lose weight, build muscle and boost your metabolism.

Move over fancy gyms and pricey equipment! Sometimes dropping excess weight requires only a few things: weight loss exercises and 20 minutes! A simple and effective 20-minute full-body workout may significantly help you burn calories. This quick workout routine would include warm-up exercises and cardio workout sets, followed by 10 minutes of strength training and a cool-down. Whether you are a beginner or an expert, this weight loss exercise plan fits your schedule and delivers results. Get set to sweat, burn calories, and increase your metabolism with this effective and engaging 20-minute full-body workout.

How does a 20-minute full-body workout help to lose weight?

A 20-minute full-body workout can be a successful approach to weight loss because it raises your heart rate, burns calories, and boosts your metabolism. “High-intensity interval Training (HIIT), a popular component of these exercises, consists of alternating short bursts of intense physical activity with shorter recovery intervals,” says fitness expert Yash Agarwal. This method maximises calorie burn long after your workout, as your body tries to recover. Building muscle through strength training exercises increases your basal metabolic rate, meaning you burn more calories at rest.

Combining these factors into a short, efficient workout can help you lose weight and improve your overall fitness. A study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, the short workouts you do throughout the day can add up to a lot. Women who included short bursts of high-intensity exercise into their daily regimen experienced a reduction in body mass index. Even they notice a reduction in their obesity levels!

Best 20-minute full-body workout for weight loss

This 20-minute full-body workout is a great way to get in shape and lose weight. It is a high-intensity workout that will help you burn calories and build muscle. Here’s how:

Warm-up (5 minutes)

A proper warm-up exercise is crucial to prepare your body for the workout, reduce the risk of injury, and enhance performance. Here’s a breakdown of the warm-up steps:

Jogging in place: This simple exercise elevates your heart rate and warms up your legs. Lift your knees high and pump your arms to increase intensity.

Jumping jacks: This dynamic movement engages your entire body, including your arms, legs, and core. Jump your feet out wide while swinging your arms overhead, then bring your feet together and lower your arms.

Arm circles: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and swing your arms in large, circular motions, both forward and backward. This loosens up your shoulders and improves shoulder mobility.

Leg swings: Stand next to a wall or sturdy object for support. Swing one leg forward and backward, then side to side. Repeat with the other leg. This warms up your hip flexors and hamstrings.

Torso twists: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and twist your torso from side to side, keeping your hips and legs stationary. This mobilises your spine and improves rotational flexibility.

High knees: Run in place, bringing your knees up towards your chest as high as possible. This warms up your hip flexors and quadriceps.

Butt kicks: Run in place, bringing your heels towards your buttocks. This stretches your hip flexors and strengthens your glutes.

Following these warm-up exercises, you will prepare your body for the workout ahead and reduce the risk of injury.

Workout (10 minutes)

1. Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, toes slightly turned out.

Lower your body as if sitting back into a chair, keeping your back straight and knees aligned with your toes.

Push through your heels to return to the starting position.

2. Lunges

Stand with your feet hip-width apart.

Step forward with one leg, bending both knees to a 90-degree angle.

Push off your front foot to return to the starting position and repeat with the other leg.

3. Push-ups

Start in a plank position with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Lower your body towards the floor, keeping your back straight. Push back up to the starting position.

For a modification, do push-ups on your knees.

4. Plank

Get into a push-up position, but rest on your forearms instead of your hands.

Keep your body in a straight line from your head to your heels.

Hold this position for 30 seconds.

5. Burpees

Stand tall, then quickly lower your body into a squat position.

Place your hands on the floor and kick your feet back into a plank position.

Jump your feet back to your hands and stand up explosively.

6. Mountain climbers

Start in a push-up position.

Bring one knee towards your chest, then switch legs quickly.

Continue alternating legs in a running motion.

Cool-down (5 minutes)

A proper cool-down helps your body recover and prevents muscle soreness. Here’s a simple cool-down routine:

Hamstring stretch: Sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you.

Reach towards your toes, keeping your back straight. Hold this position for 30 seconds.

Quad stretch: Stand upright and hold onto a wall or chair for support. Bend one knee and bring your heel towards your buttocks. Hold this position for 30 seconds, then switch legs.

Calf stretch: Stand facing a wall, about an arm's length away. Place your hands on the wall and step one foot back, keeping your heel on the ground. Lean into the wall, feeling a stretch in your calf. Hold for 30 seconds, then switch legs.

Note: Remember to breathe deeply during your full-body workout routine.

Are there any side effects of a full-body workout?

While full-body workouts are generally beneficial, there are potential side effects if not done correctly or if you overdo it:

This is a common side effect, especially after starting a new workout routine or increasing intensity.

Intense workouts can leave you feeling tired, especially if you’re not used to them.

This can lead to chronic fatigue, decreased performance, and increased risk of injury.

Pushing yourself too hard or not using the proper form can lead to injuries like strains, sprains, or stress fractures.

Takeaway

In just 20 minutes a day, you can transform your body and your life with this effective full-body workout. By combining high-intensity intervals and targeted strength training, you can burn calories, build muscle, and boost your metabolism. Remember to listen to your body, stay hydrated, and fuel your workouts with a healthy diet. With consistent effort and dedication, you will be well on your way to achieving your weight loss goals and improving your overall health and fitness.