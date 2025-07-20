Top 5 yoga poses to build a stronger core and improve balance

Try these five effective yoga poses to build core strength, enhance stability, balance, and performance while enjoying the holistic benefits.

A strong core is the foundation of good posture, balance, and overall body strength. Yoga can be one way to help you build it naturally. Unlike crunches or heavy workouts, yoga for core strength engages deep abdominal muscles while improving flexibility and stability. Apart from toning your midsection, certain yoga poses also strengthen your back and improve alignment, reducing the risk of injuries. Besides, mindful breathing during these poses enhances focus and endurance.

What is core strength?

Before diving into the poses in core strength yoga, it is crucial to understand what core strength means.

The “core” refers not just to the abdominal muscles but also includes:

Transverse abdominis: The deepest layer of abdominal muscles, acting as a natural corset.

Rectus abdominis: Often referred to as the “six-pack” muscles.

Obliques: Side muscles that help with rotation and lateral flexion.

Multifidus: Small muscles that stabilise the spine.

Pelvic floor muscles: Support the pelvic organs.

Erector spinae: Muscles that run along the spine.

The importance of core strength in yoga

A balanced core supports your body, promotes better posture, protects your spine, and enhances overall athletic performance, especially when practised through core strength yoga:

Improved balance: A strong core enhances balance in various poses and daily activities. Better posture: Core exercises strengthen the back muscles, promoting an upright posture, as per Harvard Health. Increased stability: A solid core provides a sturdy foundation for movement, reducing the risk of injury. Enhanced performance: Muscles engaged during yoga can be applied to other activities, such as running, swimming, or cycling, to improve overall fitness.

5 yoga poses to build core strength

Let’s take a look at some effective yoga poses that target your core muscles through core strength yoga. Each of these poses can help you cultivate strength, stability, and flexibility.

{{{htmlData}}}

1. Plank pose (phalakasana)

How to do it:

Start in a push-up position, with your hands directly under your shoulders and legs extended behind you.

Engage your core by drawing your belly button in towards your spine.

Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels, avoiding sagging or arching your back.

Hold for 20-60 seconds, focusing on your breath.

Benefits:

Strengthens the entire core, arms, and shoulders.

Promotes stability and control.

2. Boat pose (navasana)

How to do it:

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat.

Lean back slightly while lifting your feet off the ground, balancing on your ischial tuberosities, also known as your sit bones.

Extend your legs parallel to the floor or keep them bent at a 90-degree angle.

Reach your arms forward, keeping your back straight and core engaged.

Benefits:

Engages deep core muscles.

Improves balance and focus.

3. Side plank (vasisthasana)

How to do it:

Start in a plank position. Shift your weight onto your right hand and rotate your body to the side.

Stack your feet or place one foot in front of the other for stability.

Raise your left arm toward the ceiling and look up at your hand.

Hold for 20-30 seconds, then switch to the other side.

Benefits:

Strengthens obliques and improves lateral stability.

Enhances balance and coordination.

4. Warrior III (virabhadrasana III)

How to do it:

Stand in tadasana (mountain pose).

Shift your weight onto your right leg, lifting your left leg straight behind you.

Hinge forward at the hips, extending your arms forward while keeping your torso and lifted leg in a straight line.

Hold the pose for five breaths, then switch legs.

Benefits:

Works the entire core while also improving balance and concentration.

Strengthens legs and back.

5. Bridge pose (setu bandhasana)

How to do it:

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet hip-width apart, flat on the floor.

Press your feet into the mat and lift your hips toward the ceiling, engaging your glutes and core.

Clasp hands under your back or let them rest at your sides.

Hold for 30 seconds while breathing deeply.

Benefits:

Strengthens the back, glutes, and core.

Opens the chest and stretches the spine.

Incorporating breathing techniques

As you perform these poses in core strength yoga, it is important to pay attention to your breath. Slow, controlled breathing can enhance your focus and help you engage your core more effectively.

Here are some breathing tips:

Inhale deeply as you prepare for a pose, filling your abdomen with air.

Exhale fully as you engage your core, drawing your belly button in.

Maintain a steady breath throughout each pose, allowing it to guide your movements.

Yoga flow for stronger core

To effectively build core strength through core strength yoga, consider incorporating these poses into a regular practice routine.

Here’s a suggested flow:

Start with a gentle warm-up (cat-cow stretches, or gentle twists). Move into Plank Pose for 30 seconds. Transition to Boat Pose and hold for 20 seconds. Shift into Side Plank, holding for 20 seconds on each side. Flow into Warrior III for both sides, holding for five breaths. Conclude with Bridge Pose for 30 seconds.

Building core strength through yoga not only enhances your physical abilities but also fosters a deeper connection between your body and mind. Core strength yoga encourages you to engage your core muscles effectively as you explore these poses. Remember to listen to your body and don’t push beyond your limits.