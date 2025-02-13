Bench press exercise goes wrong in viral video: 7 common mistakes to avoid

In a viral video, a powerlifter was seen getting trapped during a 165 kg bench press. To prevent injuries or accidents in the gym, avoid these bench press mistakes.

Gym injuries or accidents, especially when weights are involved, are not unheard of. A viral clip shows how a bench press, which is done either using a barbell or dumbbells, can cause injuries. A powerlifter is seen almost getting trapped while lying under a barbell loaded with heavy weights. The strength training exercise is great for your upper body, but when not done correctly, it can cause injuries. While aiming for upper body strength, make sure to avoid bench press mistakes. Don’t forget to focus on the grip placement, and following safety measures like using a spotter.

Bench press goes wrong in viral video

The video shows a man trying a heavy bench press with the help of a woman, who assists the powerlifter by handing him the barbell. Soon after placing the gym equipment in his hands, she lets him work out alone.

He tries to lift the 165 kg weight at the gym. He successfully manages to press it once, but when he goes for the second round, he gets pinned down. The heavy barbell presses against his neck and he struggles to get up. He is unable to lift the barbell off his neck. Soon, the woman comes running, and helps him out by freeing him from the position. This video clearly shows that bench press mistakes can lead to terrifying accidents.

Check out the video here

{{{htmlData}}}

What is bench press?

“It is an exercise which is performed on a bench with the help of gym equipment like dumbbells and a barbell. It is great for the upper body, especially the chest muscles,” says nutritionist and fitness expert Shikha Singh. During a 2017 study, published in the Journal of Exercise Science & Fitness, a significant increase in the arm and chest muscle thickness was observed in participants who did bench press. “The weight training exercise involves lying on a bench, lowering a barbell or dumbbells down then pressing upwards while keeping the arms extended,” explains fitness and nutrition expert Mitushi Ajmera.

What are the common bench press mistakes?

Like any exercise, the bench press can be dangerous if safety is compromised or ignored. Shoulder injuries resulting from the bench press exercise are common, as per research published in Frontiers In Physiology in 2024. To avoid such injuries, don’t make the following bench press mistakes:

1. Not using a spotter

A spotter is an experienced person who helps gym-goers in weightlifting exercises while ensuring their safety. “Always have a spotter behind you who can support you in case of a failed lift,” says Singh. It is non-negotiable while using a free bar, especially when you are lifting heavy equipment. Without a spotter, you risk getting trapped under the bar, which can lead to serious injury, especially if it lands on your neck. If there is no spotter then put the safety bars on the sides of the rack,” suggests Singh.

2. Using the wrong plates

Use regular weight plates for this strength training exercise, and not bumper plates, even if they weigh the same. “Regular plates are thinner, keeping the weight closer to the bar’s center, which improves stability, control, and safety,” says Ajmera. Bumper plates, though they are same size in diameter, vary in thickness and push the weight outward. This makes the bar harder to balance, and so, make them less ideal for pressing.

3. Incorrect bar path

One of the biggest bench press mistakes is an incorrect bar path, which is the trajectory of a barbell as it moves while using it. “In a proper bench press, the bar starts in line with the shoulders and moves down to the chest,” says Ajmera. This means the bar path is not strictly vertical, but slightly tilted.

4. Poor grip placement

Grip placement matters while doing this exercise for building muscle. A wide grip may increase the risk of shoulder injury, according to research published in the Strength & Conditioning Journal in 2007. “Holding the bar too wide or narrow can cause instability and increase strain on the shoulders and wrists,” says Ajmera. A proper grip ensures balanced force distribution and better control over the bar.

5. Improper setup

One of the biggest bench press mistakes is a weak setup, such as no back arch, feet moving or placed on the bench. It reduces power and increases injury risk. “Make a slight arch in your lower back with your ribcage blown up. It will keep your shoulders safe as compared to a flat back on the bench,” says Singh.

6. Excessive elbow flaring

When the elbows flare out excessively to a 90 degree angle, it places too much stress on the shoulders, increasing the risk of injury. This may also elevate the shoulders, reducing chest activation and overall stability. “As you avoid one of the common bench press mistakes, keep your elbows at a 75 to 85 degree angle for better joint stability and engagement of your chest,” says Ajmera.

7. Pushing out the shoulder blades

Some people mistakenly treat the bench press like push-ups and push out the shoulder blades, thinking it provides a full range of motion. It is one of the most dangerous bench press mistakes, as doing it under heavy load makes the shoulder blades unstable and increases the risk of injury. “Shoulders should remain retracted and stable during the lift,” says Ajmera.

“Also, wear wrist bands while lifting heavy bench. Your wrists will feel stronger and safer,” says Singh.

How to do bench press correctly?

Follow these steps and avoid these common bench press mistakes:

To do this chest exercise, lie on a bench with feet shoulder-width or wider and use leg drive to push the weight up. Place your shoulder blades firmly into the bench, and arch your back.

Hold the barbell roughly shoulder-width apart.

Start position of the barbell should be in line with your shoulder and the lower position should be above your chest.

Unrack the bar with the help of a spotter, bring above your shoulders and then lower the weight to chest level.

Finish the rep by extending your arms upwards to press the weight back up, to be in line with your shoulder.

Bench press mistakes can affect your performance and lead to injuries. Pay attention to proper form, controlled movements and safety measures like using a spotter while doing this exercise to avoid getting trapped under a barbell like the man in the viral video.