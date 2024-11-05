Kickboxing to tone thighs: Do this exercise if you want to strengthen your legs

Kickboxing involves punching and kicking. It is a great full-body workout, particularly your legs. Here's how to do kickboxing to tone thighs.

One of the most popular combat sports, kickboxing is more than just that. It can also be an interesting way to stay in good shape. Influenced by various martial art forms, including karate, and Muay Thai, it is basically punching and kicking. It can be beneficial for your heart, improve your coordination and balance, and also help with weight loss. You can also kickboxing to tone thighs. Plus you don’t have to be a professional fighter or an athlete to nail this sport. Just make sure to train with an expert and follow the techniques to avoid injuries. If not done properly, you can hurt your back, knees, and shoulders.

What is kickboxing?

It is a combat sport that combines elements of traditional boxing with martial arts techniques, such as kicking. Kickboxing is a dynamic, and high-intensity intermittent striking combat sport, according to research published in the journal Biology Of Sport in 2017. “It originated as a mix of karate, Muay Thai, and boxing and is practiced both as a competitive sport and a fitness workout,” says fitness expert Yash Agarwal. It also includes strikes with hands, feet, elbows, and knees, making it a full-body workout.

There are many types of kickboxing, and each one of them has a different set of rules. One of the popular types is American kickboxing, in which the hands and feet are used to make contact. In case of Muay Thai or Thai boxing, the elbows and knees are used as contact points. There is also noncontact kickboxing, which involves kicking, and punching as well. But those moves are aimed at weight bags or hand pads instead of a workout partner. Some other types of kickboxing include Sanda, Shootboxing, French Savate, Korean kickboxing and more.

Benefits of kickboxing to tone thighs

Kickboxing involves a lot of kicks, squats, and rapid movements, which engage the thigh muscles extensively. “Each kick and movement targets the quadriceps, hamstrings, and inner thigh muscles, helping to tone and strengthen them,” says the expert. Repetitive kicking also improves muscle endurance, leading to leaner and firmer thighs. It is also good for the upper body. During a 2014 study published in the Muscle, Ligaments, And Tendons Journal, participants who were trained in kickboxing saw improved muscle strength in the upper and lower body.

Here are other health benefits of doing kickboxing to tone thighs:

High-intensity movements boost heart rate, improving cardiovascular health.

It is a combination of cardio and strength training that helps burn calories effectively.

It engages multiple muscle groups, leading to overall body toning.

It requires precise movements, enhancing coordination and stability.

Physical exertion and the focus required in kickboxing can act as a stress reliever.

Stretching and kicking improve flexibility over time.

How to do kickboxing to tone thighs?

“Before kickboxing, begin with a 5 to 10 minute warm-up exercise, including jumping jacks, high knees, and stretches,” suggests Agarwal.

1. Basic stance: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, knees slightly bent, and hands up, guarding your face.

2. Practice kicks: There are different types of kicks you can try, including:

Front kick : Lift your knee and extend your leg forward, using the ball of your foot.

: Lift your knee and extend your leg forward, using the ball of your foot. Side kick : Turn your body sideways, lift your knee, and extend your leg out.

: Turn your body sideways, lift your knee, and extend your leg out. Roundhouse kick : Pivot on your standing foot, lift your knee, and swing your leg around in a circular motion.

: Pivot on your standing foot, lift your knee, and swing your leg around in a circular motion. Squat kick: Combine squats with kicks. Squat down, and as you stand, kick out with one leg.

3. Perform sets of kicks, and alternate legs. For beginners, aim for 10 to 15 repetitions per kick, 3 to 4 sets.

4. Cool down: Finish with stretches to relax your muscles.

Kickboxing to tone thighs: What are the mistakes to avoid?

The techniques of doing kickboxing should be right otherwise you will end up getting hurt. During a 2003 study published in The Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, strains of the shoulders, back, knees, hips, and ankles were found to be the most common injuries in people who took up kickboxing for fitness.

To avoid injuries while toning your thighs, make sure to avoid these mistakes while kickboxing to tone thighs:

Incorrect posture : Poor posture can lead to injuries. Keep your back straight and engage your core.

: Poor posture can lead to injuries. Keep your back straight and engage your core. Overextending : Avoid overstretching or overextending the kicks, as this can strain the muscles.

: Avoid overstretching or overextending the kicks, as this can strain the muscles. Ignoring warm-up : Skipping warm-up exercises can lead to muscle injuries.

: Skipping warm-up exercises can lead to muscle injuries. Lack of control : Practice controlled movements to avoid unnecessary strain and improve technique.

: Practice controlled movements to avoid unnecessary strain and improve technique. Overtraining: Rest between kickboxing sessions to allow your muscles to recover and avoid overuse injuries.

Kickboxing to tone thighs: Who should avoid it?

People with joint issues : Those with knee, hip, or ankle problems might find the high-impact movements painful and harmful.

: Those with knee, hip, or ankle problems might find the high-impact movements painful and harmful. Individuals with heart conditions : “The intense cardio nature may be too strenuous for those with cardiovascular issues,” says the expert.

: “The intense cardio nature may be too strenuous for those with cardiovascular issues,” says the expert. Pregnant women : Kickboxing involves rapid, forceful movements that may not be safe during pregnancy.

: Kickboxing involves rapid, forceful movements that may not be safe during pregnancy. People with back problems : High-impact kicks and twists can aggravate back issues.

: High-impact kicks and twists can aggravate back issues. Those recovering from surgery or injury: Wait until fully healed before trying kickboxing to avoid complications.

Kickboxing can help to tone thighs, and make you stronger and more flexible. It can be included in your fitness routine, but if you have any health concerns, make sure to check with your doctor first.