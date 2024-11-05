Kickboxing to tone thighs: Do this exercise if you want to strengthen your legs

One of the most popular combat sports, kickboxing is more than just that. It can also be an interesting way to stay in good shape. Influenced by various martial art forms, including karate, and Muay Thai, it is basically punching and kicking. It can be beneficial for your heart, improve your coordination and balance, and also help with weight loss. You can also kickboxing to tone thighs. Plus you don’t have to be a professional fighter or an athlete to nail this sport. Just make sure to train with an expert and follow the techniques to avoid injuries. If not done properly, you can hurt your back, knees, and shoulders.
It is a combat sport that combines elements of traditional boxing with martial arts techniques, such as kicking. Kickboxing is a dynamic, and high-intensity intermittent striking combat sport, according to research published in the journal Biology Of Sport in 2017. “It originated as a mix of karate, Muay Thai, and boxing and is practiced both as a competitive sport and a fitness workout,” says fitness expert Yash Agarwal. It also includes strikes with hands, feet, elbows, and knees, making it a full-body workout.
There are many types of kickboxing, and each one of them has a different set of rules. One of the popular types is American kickboxing, in which the hands and feet are used to make contact. In case of Muay Thai or Thai boxing, the elbows and knees are used as contact points. There is also noncontact kickboxing, which involves kicking, and punching as well. But those moves are aimed at weight bags or hand pads instead of a workout partner. Some other types of kickboxing include Sanda, Shootboxing, French Savate, Korean kickboxing and more.
Kickboxing involves a lot of kicks, squats, and rapid movements, which engage the thigh muscles extensively. “Each kick and movement targets the quadriceps, hamstrings, and inner thigh muscles, helping to tone and strengthen them,” says the expert. Repetitive kicking also improves muscle endurance, leading to leaner and firmer thighs. It is also good for the upper body. During a 2014 study published in the Muscle, Ligaments, And Tendons Journal, participants who were trained in kickboxing saw improved muscle strength in the upper and lower body.
Here are other health benefits of doing kickboxing to tone thighs:
“Before kickboxing, begin with a 5 to 10 minute warm-up exercise, including jumping jacks, high knees, and stretches,” suggests Agarwal.
1. Basic stance: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, knees slightly bent, and hands up, guarding your face.
2. Practice kicks: There are different types of kicks you can try, including:
3. Perform sets of kicks, and alternate legs. For beginners, aim for 10 to 15 repetitions per kick, 3 to 4 sets.
4. Cool down: Finish with stretches to relax your muscles.
The techniques of doing kickboxing should be right otherwise you will end up getting hurt. During a 2003 study published in The Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, strains of the shoulders, back, knees, hips, and ankles were found to be the most common injuries in people who took up kickboxing for fitness.
To avoid injuries while toning your thighs, make sure to avoid these mistakes while kickboxing to tone thighs:
Kickboxing can help to tone thighs, and make you stronger and more flexible. It can be included in your fitness routine, but if you have any health concerns, make sure to check with your doctor first.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Fitness, Muscle Gain, Staying Fit, Weight Loss