How to do the trap bar deadlift for more strength and power?

When someone says deadlifts, you probably think of a bodybuilder picking up a straight barbell off the ground then putting it back down. It is a great way to help build muscle mass, and improve grip strength. But if you are new to deadlifts, you should use a trap bar. It does not put much strain on your back, thanks to its hexagonal shape, which is why it is also referred to as a hex bar. The trap bar deadlift is an effective strength training workout. While it is good for your whole body, it is most beneficial for your lower body. But to prevent injuries, make sure to do it right.
The trap bar deadlift is a strength training exercise performed using a hexagonal barbell, or trap bar. “It combines elements of a squat and a traditional deadlift, allowing the lifter to stand inside the bar and lift the weight with a neutral grip, reducing strain on the lower back,” says fitness expert Jeeth Sanghavi.
It targets multiple muscles, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, spinal erectors, and traps. It also engages the core and forearms for stability and grip strength, making it an effective full-body strength exercise. “You can perform the hex bar deadlift 1 or 2 times in a week, based on your fitness level and health goals. This frequency offers a good balance between maximising benefits of this exercise and allowing time for recovery,” says the expert.
The regular barbells are just made of straight metal where you can put weights. Trap bars, on the other hand, have a hexagonal shape with sleeves on the end for loading weight. They have handles on both sides, making it easier to grip the bar.
“Since the hex bar deadlift uses a neutral grip and positions the weight closer to the body, it manages to reduce stress on the lifter’s lower back,” says the expert. As for the regular deadlift, it uses a straight bar, which means engaging more of the hamstrings and spinal erectors. It requires greater flexibility and poses a higher risk of back strain.
Though the shape is a big difference, both involve picking heavy weights up off the floor. They also involve similar ranges of motion, and also work on similar muscles. But during a study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research in 2011, the trap bar deadlift was found to be a more effective exercise than the straight barbell deadlift. Researchers found that the design of the trap bar helped to alter the resistance moment at the joints of the participants, making the hex bar deadlift a better workout to gain strength.
Common mistakes while doing the hex bar deadlift include:
When performed incorrectly or with excessive weight, the trap bar deadlift can cause back strain, joint discomfort, or muscle imbalances. Training too much without proper rest may also lead to fatigue or overuse injuries. “Ensure proper form, controlled movements, and a neutral spine to prevent injuries and maximise effectiveness while doing the trap bar deadlift,” says the expert.
The hex bar deadlift is suitable for beginners, athletes, and fitness enthusiasts looking to build strength and muscle. “Its user-friendly design and reduced spinal load make it a great option for people looking for a compound exercise that is safe and effective,” says the expert. But some people may have to avoid the hex bar deadlift:
The trap bar deadlift can help to build muscle mass. But focus on proper form and gradual progression to minimise risks while doing the hex bar deadlift.
The trap bar deadlift and squat serve different purposes. The deadlift is better for overall pulling strength and targets the posterior chain, while squats emphasise leg and hip strength. The choice depends on fitness goals, as both exercises complement each other in a balanced training programme.
Trap bar deadlift can be done by seniors if they already have experience in it. But beginners should avoid it as many seniors have back and posture issues. These can make it difficult for them to lift the weights correctly.
