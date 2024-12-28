How to do the trap bar deadlift for more strength and power?

If your focus is on strength training, make sure to try the trap bar deadlift. After all, it is an effective full-body strength exercise.

When someone says deadlifts, you probably think of a bodybuilder picking up a straight barbell off the ground then putting it back down. It is a great way to help build muscle mass, and improve grip strength. But if you are new to deadlifts, you should use a trap bar. It does not put much strain on your back, thanks to its hexagonal shape, which is why it is also referred to as a hex bar. The trap bar deadlift is an effective strength training workout. While it is good for your whole body, it is most beneficial for your lower body. But to prevent injuries, make sure to do it right.

What is the trap bar deadlift?

The trap bar deadlift is a strength training exercise performed using a hexagonal barbell, or trap bar. “It combines elements of a squat and a traditional deadlift, allowing the lifter to stand inside the bar and lift the weight with a neutral grip, reducing strain on the lower back,” says fitness expert Jeeth Sanghavi.

It targets multiple muscles, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, spinal erectors, and traps. It also engages the core and forearms for stability and grip strength, making it an effective full-body strength exercise. “You can perform the hex bar deadlift 1 or 2 times in a week, based on your fitness level and health goals. This frequency offers a good balance between maximising benefits of this exercise and allowing time for recovery,” says the expert.

Trap bar deadlift vs regular deadlift

The regular barbells are just made of straight metal where you can put weights. Trap bars, on the other hand, have a hexagonal shape with sleeves on the end for loading weight. They have handles on both sides, making it easier to grip the bar.

“Since the hex bar deadlift uses a neutral grip and positions the weight closer to the body, it manages to reduce stress on the lifter’s lower back,” says the expert. As for the regular deadlift, it uses a straight bar, which means engaging more of the hamstrings and spinal erectors. It requires greater flexibility and poses a higher risk of back strain.

Though the shape is a big difference, both involve picking heavy weights up off the floor. They also involve similar ranges of motion, and also work on similar muscles. But during a study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research in 2011, the trap bar deadlift was found to be a more effective exercise than the straight barbell deadlift. Researchers found that the design of the trap bar helped to alter the resistance moment at the joints of the participants, making the hex bar deadlift a better workout to gain strength.

How to do the trap bar deadlift?

Stand inside the trap or hex bar with feet shoulder-width apart.

Push your buttocks back, and bend at your knees while keeping your back straight.

Grip the handles firmly, keep your head in a neutral position, and fix your gaze at a thing or person in front of you.

Squeeze your shoulder blades, and make sure your hips are lower than your shoulders then prepare to initiate the lift.

Engage your core, and drive through your heels to lift the trap bar.

Stand tall then lower it under control to complete the rep.

What are the health benefits of trap bar deadlift?

Builds muscle : The trap bar deadlift engages multiple muscle groups, so it can help to build muscle mass. During a study published in BMC Sports Science, Medicine And Rehabilitation in May 2024, researchers found that the trap bar deadlift helped to improve muscle strength, power as well as lean mass.

: The trap bar deadlift engages multiple muscle groups, so it can help to build muscle mass. During a study published in BMC Sports Science, Medicine And Rehabilitation in May 2024, researchers found that the trap bar deadlift helped to improve muscle strength, power as well as lean mass. Engages core : Since you need to maintain stability during the lift, it activates your core muscles.

: Since you need to maintain stability during the lift, it activates your core muscles. Reduces lower back strain : “It’s safer for the lower back than traditional deadlifts, making it a suitable choice for building strength while minimising injury risks,” says Sanghavi. As the weight is closer to the body’s center of gravity, it puts less stress on the spine.

: “It’s safer for the lower back than traditional deadlifts, making it a suitable choice for building strength while minimising injury risks,” says Sanghavi. As the weight is closer to the body’s center of gravity, it puts less stress on the spine. Good for beginners: The trap bar deadlift is usually considered an easier option for new lifters as it does not put much strain on the back.

Common mistakes to avoid while doing the trap bar deadlift

Common mistakes while doing the hex bar deadlift include:

Rounding the back

Lifting with arms instead of driving through the legs

Improper grip

Overextending at the top

Using excessive weight. Beginners can aim to lift 103 pound-weights.

When performed incorrectly or with excessive weight, the trap bar deadlift can cause back strain, joint discomfort, or muscle imbalances. Training too much without proper rest may also lead to fatigue or overuse injuries. “Ensure proper form, controlled movements, and a neutral spine to prevent injuries and maximise effectiveness while doing the trap bar deadlift,” says the expert.

Who should avoid the trap bar deadlift?

The hex bar deadlift is suitable for beginners, athletes, and fitness enthusiasts looking to build strength and muscle. “Its user-friendly design and reduced spinal load make it a great option for people looking for a compound exercise that is safe and effective,” says the expert. But some people may have to avoid the hex bar deadlift:

Take a Poll What is your favourite type of exercise for muscle gain? Weightlifting/Resistance training

Bodyweight exercises

High-intensity interval training (HIIT)

Yoga and stretching Take a Poll What is your favourite type of cardio exercise? Cycling

Running

Jump rope

Swimming Previous Next

Individuals with back, knee, or hip injuries should avoid the trap bar deadlift until cleared by the doctor.

Poor mobility or improper form can increase injury risk.

Beginners should prioritise mastering basic lifting techniques before attempting this exercise.

The trap bar deadlift can help to build muscle mass. But focus on proper form and gradual progression to minimise risks while doing the hex bar deadlift.