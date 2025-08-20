How to make walking more effective: 4 powerful moves to burn more fat

Want to make your walking routine more effective? Try high-intensity techniques like power walking intervals, hill climbs, weighted walking, and walking lunges to challenge your core.

If your daily strolls have started to feel a bit too easy, it’s time to level up. Basic walking is excellent, but to truly sculpt your midsection, you need to introduce challenges that force your abdominal muscles to work harder. By integrating a few powerful modifications into your routine, you can transform a simple walk into a dynamic, core-shredding workout. Try power walking, weighted walks, inclined walking and walking lunges to ensure you get more than the benefits of regular walking.

How can I burn more fat while walking?

The answer is power walking. By alternating between periods of brisk walking and even faster-paced jogging or running, you introduce high-intensity intervals. “This method, often referred to as HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training), significantly elevates your heart rate, resulting in increased calorie and fat burn”, according to fitness expert Yash Agarwal. This type of training forces your core to work harder to stabilise your body as you move through different speeds.

Develop a rhythm: Focus on a strong push-off with each step, using your legs and glutes to propel you forward.

Engage your core: Throughout each interval, ensure your core muscles remain engaged to achieve optimal benefits.

What’s the single best way to add resistance to my walk?

Walk uphill. There is no simpler or more effective way to increase the intensity of your walk. Climbing an incline naturally engages your core muscles more deeply to maintain your body’s stability and upright position. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) classifies hiking uphill as a vigorous-intensity activity for a reason—it provides a fantastic workout for your abs, as well as your quadriceps and gluteal muscles.

Start gradually: If you’re new to inclines, begin with gentle slopes and slowly work your way up to steeper hills as your fitness improves.

Can adding weights help define my abs?

Yes, weighted walking is an excellent strategy to intensify your workout. “Holding light dumbbells or even full water bottles increases the overall resistance, forcing your entire body, including your core, to work harder with every step”, says Agarwal. Consider a weighted vest, which distributes the weight evenly and provides a constant challenge to your stabilising muscles.

Find your weight: Experiment with different light weights to find a level that feels challenging but allows you to maintain proper form.

Is there a move that works my legs and abs simultaneously?

Walking lunges are the ultimate two-for-one exercise. While they are primarily known for targeting the legs and glutes, they are also incredibly effective for your core. “As you step into each lunge, your abdominal muscles must fire to keep your torso upright and prevent you from wobbling”, says the expert. A study on the effects of lunges highlighted their role in enhancing core stability.

The motion: Step forward with one leg and lower your hips until both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. Push off your back foot to return to the starting position, then repeat with the other leg.

Focus on balance: The dynamic nature of walking lunges provides a full-body workout that significantly improves core strength and stability.

“Stop seeing your walk as just a means to get from point A to point B. By incorporating these power moves, you can transform it into a targeted, high-intensity session that challenges your body, burns more fat, and carves out a firmer, more defined midsection”, says the expert.