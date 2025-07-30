Strengthen your core and get killer abs with these 11 side plank variations

Side planks might seem simple, but they are great for building a strong core. Try these 11 side plank variations to strengthen your abs, target your obliques, and improve stability.

Looking to tighten your core or build more defined abs? Crunches are not the only way to get there. One of the most effective and often overlooked core moves is the side plank. It targets your obliques, deep core stabilizers, and even your glutes and shoulders, making it a full-body exercise that goes beyond the six-pack. But here’s the best part—you do not have to stick to just one version. Side plank variations can keep your workouts fun and help you build strength. Whether you are a beginner or looking to level up, these 11 side plank variations will push your core to work harder, improve balance, and support better posture—all while sculpting your abs in the process.

Side plank variations

Here are 11 best side plank variations that can help you build core muscles and get killer abs:

1. Side plank pose

Here’s how to perform it:

Lie on your side with legs straight and stacked one on top of the other.

Place your forearm directly under your shoulder, elbow bent at 90 degrees.

Engage your core and lift your hips so your body forms a straight line.

Hold the position, keeping hips up and shoulders stacked.

2. Side plank crunch

Here’s how to perform it:

Begin in a standard side plank (on your hand or forearm).

Place your top hand behind your head.

Bring your top knee and elbow toward each other in front of your torso.

Squeeze your core, then return to the starting position.

Repeat for reps, then switch sides to complete one of the best side plank variations.

3. Side plank hip dips

Here’s how to perform it:

Get into a forearm side plank position.

Lower your hips a few inches toward the ground.

Squeeze your obliques and lift your hips back to plank.

Keep your movement controlled and your body aligned.

Perform desired reps, then switch sides.

4. Extended arm side plank

Here’s how to perform it:

Start lying on your side with your hand under your shoulder and your arm extended.

Stack your feet and lift your hips off the ground.

Engage your core to form a straight line from head to feet.

Keep your top arm at your side or extended toward the ceiling.

5. Side plank with leg lift

Here’s how to perform it:

Get into a side plank (forearm or extended arm).

Once balanced, raise your top leg toward the ceiling.

Keep the leg straight and avoid rotating your hips.

Hold or pulse for reps, then switch sides to complete one of the best side plank variations.

6. Star side plank

Here’s how to perform it:

Begin in an extended arm side plank.

Raise your top arm straight above your shoulder.

Lift your top leg to form a wide star shape.

Hold the position without letting your hips drop.

Keep your core engaged and switch sides after holding.

7. Side plank rotation (thread the needle)

Here’s how to perform it:

Start in a forearm or extended arm side plank.

Reach your top arm under your body, rotating your torso.

Allow your chest to face the floor as you thread the arm.

Rotate back to the starting position with the arm extended.

Repeat for reps, then switch sides to complete one of the best side plank variations.

8. Bent knee side plank

Here’s how to perform it:

Lie on your side and bend your bottom knee at 90 degrees.

Keep your top leg straight and stacked.

Place your forearm under your shoulder and lift your hips.

Your body should form a straight line from shoulders to knees.

Hold or add movement as needed.

9. Feet-elevated side plank

Here’s how to perform it:

Set up a low bench or box.

Lie on your side and place your feet on the elevated surface, one stacked over the other.

Place your forearm or hand under your shoulder and lift your hips.

Keep your body aligned and hold for time or reps.

10. Alternating side plank

Here’s how to perform it:

Start in a high plank (push-up position).

Rotate your body to the left, lifting your left arm up into a side plank.

Return to the high plank.

Repeat on the right side, lifting your right arm.

Continue alternating sides with control.

11. Forearm side plank

Here’s how to perform it:

Lie on your side and place your forearm on the ground under your shoulder.

Stack your legs and lift your hips off the floor.

Keep your body in a straight line, engaging your core.

Hold the position, then switch sides.

Perform these side plank variations frequently to see results!

Mistakes to avoid with side plank variations

Here are some common mistakes to avoid when performing side plank variations:

1. Letting your hips drop: Your body should form a straight line from head to heels. Dropping your hips reduces core activation and strains your lower back.

2. Neck misalignment: Avoid looking up or letting your head hang. Keep your neck in line with your spine for better posture and less strain.

3. Holding your breath: Engage your core, but do not forget to breathe. Holding your breath increases tension and can fatigue you faster.

4. Overarching or rounding the back: Keep your spine neutral. Overarching or slouching can lead to poor form and back discomfort.

5. Shoulder not stacked over elbow or hand: If your shoulder is not directly above your supporting elbow or wrist, you risk unnecessary pressure and potential injury to the joint.