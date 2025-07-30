Strengthen your core and get killer abs with these 11 side plank variations

Looking to tighten your core or build more defined abs? Crunches are not the only way to get there. One of the most effective and often overlooked core moves is the side plank. It targets your obliques, deep core stabilizers, and even your glutes and shoulders, making it a full-body exercise that goes beyond the six-pack. But here’s the best part—you do not have to stick to just one version. Side plank variations can keep your workouts fun and help you build strength. Whether you are a beginner or looking to level up, these 11 side plank variations will push your core to work harder, improve balance, and support better posture—all while sculpting your abs in the process.
Side plank variations
Here are 11 best side plank variations that can help you build core muscles and get killer abs:
1. Side plank pose
Here’s how to perform it:
Lie on your side with legs straight and stacked one on top of the other.
Place your forearm directly under your shoulder, elbow bent at 90 degrees.
Engage your core and lift your hips so your body forms a straight line.
Hold the position, keeping hips up and shoulders stacked.
2. Side plank crunch
Here’s how to perform it:
Begin in a standard side plank (on your hand or forearm).
Place your top hand behind your head.
Bring your top knee and elbow toward each other in front of your torso.
Squeeze your core, then return to the starting position.
Repeat for reps, then switch sides to complete one of the best side plank variations.
3. Side plank hip dips
Here’s how to perform it:
Get into a forearm side plank position.
Lower your hips a few inches toward the ground.
Squeeze your obliques and lift your hips back to plank.
Keep your movement controlled and your body aligned.
Perform desired reps, then switch sides.
4. Extended arm side plank
Here’s how to perform it:
Start lying on your side with your hand under your shoulder and your arm extended.
Stack your feet and lift your hips off the ground.
Engage your core to form a straight line from head to feet.
Keep your top arm at your side or extended toward the ceiling.
