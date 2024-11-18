10 best resistance band exercises to manage diabetes

People with diabetes need to watch their diet and also workout to manage this chronic condition. Try these resistance band exercises for diabetes.

Being physically active is essential for diabetics, as it can help to manage the condition that can lead to complications such as eye and kidney diseases. While walking and running can be helpful, doing resistance band exercises for diabetes is also beneficial. These bands are flexible rubber hoops that can help to gain strength and lose weight. However, we must also ensure that we eat healthy food, test blood sugar, and take prescribed medicines on time to manage this long-term condition, which happens when the blood sugar level gets too high. Here are some of the best exercises you can do with resistance bands.

What is diabetes?

It is a chronic health condition that causes a person’s blood sugar or glucose level to become too high. As many as 830 million people across the globe are living with this disease, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

One of the types is type 1 diabetes where the immune system, which is supposed to defend the body against infections, attacks and destroys the cells that produce insulin. Type 2 diabetes, the most common one, happens when the body is unable to make enough insulin or becomes resistant to the hormone, as per WHO.

Resistance band exercises for diabetes: Know if it is safe

“Resistance training with bands is a safe, effective way for diabetics to build muscle, improve insulin response, and boost strength,” says physiotherapist and fitness expert Dr Aijaz Ashai. In a 2016 study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, participants with a long history of diabetes responded positively to resistance band exercises. Positive effects were seen on their glucose control, physical function, and body composition after they participated in an elastic band resistance training programme for 12 weeks.

Another study published in Acta Diabetologica in 2014 showed that resistance band training significantly increased the strength of the lower extremities in people living with type 2 diabetes. “The resistance band enhances the endurance of muscle fibres, which is crucial for diabetics since their muscles tend to fatigue more quickly,” says Dr Ashai.

10 best resistance band exercises for diabetes

1. Seated row

The seated cable row is performed on a weighted horizontal cable machine

Sit on the floor with your legs extended.

The seated row is usually done using a horizontal cable machine, but you can also go for a resistance band. Loop it around the soles of your feet holding an end in each hand.

Pull the fabric towards you while squeezing your shoulder blades together.

Slowly release it and go back to the starting position.

2. Bicep curls

To do bicep curls to manage diabetes, stand on the resistance band, holding the ends in each hand.

Curl both your hands towards your shoulders while keeping your elbows close to your body.

3. Lateral raises

Stand with your feet on the band and hold its ends in each hand.

Raise your arms out to the side while keeping a slight bend in your elbows.

4. Squats with resistance band

your feet.

your feet. Hold the end of the band in each hand and bring the handles to your shoulder height.

Squat down, keeping your knees behind your toes, and stand back up.

5. Chest press

Secure the band behind you with the help of a stable object, and hold the ends in each hand.

Press your hands forward as if you are pushing an object away from you.

6. Glute bridges

To do glute bridges as part of resistance band exercises for diabetes, lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Place a resistance band around your thighs and push through your heels to lift your hips toward the ceiling.

7. Deadlifts

Stand on the band with feet hip-width apart. Hold the ends in both hands and lower your upper body forward while keeping your back straight.

Quickly stand back up.

8. Lunges with resistance band

Stand on the band with feet shoulder-width apart.

Hold the ends in each hand and step forward into a lunge, pushing back to the starting position.

9. Standing rows

To do standing rows, secure the band in front of you at chest height.

Hold an end of the band in each hand and pull them back towards your body while squeezing your shoulder blades.

10. Side steps

Place a resistance band around your legs right above your knees.

Step to the side while keeping your knees aligned with your toes.

Repeat on the other side.

Resistance band exercises for diabetes: Mistakes to avoid

While doing resistance band exercises for diabetes, make sure to avoid these common mistakes:

Skipping warm-up : Always do warm-up exercises to increase your blood flow and prepare your muscles.

: Always do warm-up exercises to increase your blood flow and prepare your muscles. Overdoing it : Start slow and gradually increase the intensity of the resistance band exercises for diabetes to avoid injury or blood sugar fluctuations.

: Start slow and gradually increase the intensity of the resistance band exercises for diabetes to avoid injury or blood sugar fluctuations. Poor form : Maintain proper posture to prevent strain and protect your joints.

: Maintain proper posture to prevent strain and protect your joints. Holding your breath : Breathe steadily while performing resistance band exercises for diabetes. “Exhale during effort required while doing these moves and inhale during recovery,” says the expert.

: Breathe steadily while performing resistance band exercises for diabetes. “Exhale during effort required while doing these moves and inhale during recovery,” says the expert. Ignoring your body: Listen to your body, and stop if you feel pain or any kind of discomfort.

“Also, stay hydrated by drinking water and healthy fluids, and always check your blood sugar levels before and after exercise. Working out can lower blood sugar, and it’s important to be aware of any fluctuations to prevent hypoglycemia (low blood sugar),” says Dr Ashai.

Do resistance band exercises for diabetes management, as they are low-impact and can be done at home or the gym. You just have to put fabric loops around your thighs, wrists or ankles or just place them under your feet. But consult a doctor before doing these exercises to manage diabetes.