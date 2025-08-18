Hit a push-up plateau? Try these 3 exercises to get stronger

Stuck at the same push-up reps? Break the plateau with these 3 advanced moves like pike push-ups, negative push-ups, and superman holds.

You have mastered the standard push-up, but now you are stuck at the same number of repetitions. This plateau means your muscles have adapted and no longer face a challenge. To keep growing stronger, you need to push beyond your comfort zone with advanced variations like pike push-ups, negative push-ups, and superman holds. These movements can put more pressure on your muscles, forcing them to adapt and grow. By changing your routine and increasing intensity, you can overcome the plateau and boost strength.

How can I make my shoulders and upper chest stronger?

If you want to build serious pressing power, you need to focus on your shoulders. The pike push-up does exactly that. This exercise shifts your body into a “downward dog” shape, which puts more work on your shoulders and upper chest. It helps you get stronger and improves your push-up by making the top part easier.

How to do a pike push-up:

Start in a high plank position, then lift your hips up and back to make an upside-down “V” shape with your body.

Slowly bend your elbows to lower the top of your head toward the floor, keeping your hips high.

Then, push back up to the starting position.

How can I build strength when I’m already tired?

When your muscles are fatigued but you still want to build strength, one highly effective method is focusing on the lowering, or eccentric, phase of the push-up, called the negative push-up. This technique emphasizes controlled, slow descent, which places greater tension on your muscles even when they are tired. Research published in the Frontiers in Physiology shows eccentric training stimulates muscle growth and strength gains more than the lifting phase because your muscles can handle more load while lowering your body.

How to do a negative push-up:

Start at the top position and lower yourself as slowly as possible, ideally taking 3 to 5 seconds to reach the floor.

Once at the bottom, instead of pushing back up, reset by returning to the starting position however you can, such as by dropping to your knees.

Repeating this cycle overloads your muscles safely, even when they feel fatigued, and helps you build strength by challenging muscles differently from standard push-ups.

How does my back health affect my push-ups?

A strong lower back is crucial for maintaining proper push-up form. If your lower back is weak, you might notice your hips sagging during the movement, which reduces effectiveness and can lead to strain. Strengthening your posterior chain, the muscles along your back, including your lower back, glutes, and hamstrings, helps keep your body in a rigid, straight line throughout the push-up. One excellent exercise for this is the Superman hold.

How to do Superman:

Lie face down on the floor with your arms and legs extended.

Simultaneously lift your arms, chest, and legs off the ground, squeezing your glutes and lower back.

Hold for a few seconds before lowering back down.

By integrating these advanced exercises into your routine, you can reach new levels of strength and endurance!