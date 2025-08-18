Hit a push-up plateau? Try these 3 exercises to get stronger

You have mastered the standard push-up, but now you are stuck at the same number of repetitions. This plateau means your muscles have adapted and no longer face a challenge. To keep growing stronger, you need to push beyond your comfort zone with advanced variations like pike push-ups, negative push-ups, and superman holds. These movements can put more pressure on your muscles, forcing them to adapt and grow. By changing your routine and increasing intensity, you can overcome the plateau and boost strength.
If you want to build serious pressing power, you need to focus on your shoulders. The pike push-up does exactly that. This exercise shifts your body into a “downward dog” shape, which puts more work on your shoulders and upper chest. It helps you get stronger and improves your push-up by making the top part easier.
How to do a pike push-up:
When your muscles are fatigued but you still want to build strength, one highly effective method is focusing on the lowering, or eccentric, phase of the push-up, called the negative push-up. This technique emphasizes controlled, slow descent, which places greater tension on your muscles even when they are tired. Research published in the Frontiers in Physiology shows eccentric training stimulates muscle growth and strength gains more than the lifting phase because your muscles can handle more load while lowering your body.
How to do a negative push-up:
Repeating this cycle overloads your muscles safely, even when they feel fatigued, and helps you build strength by challenging muscles differently from standard push-ups.
A strong lower back is crucial for maintaining proper push-up form. If your lower back is weak, you might notice your hips sagging during the movement, which reduces effectiveness and can lead to strain. Strengthening your posterior chain, the muscles along your back, including your lower back, glutes, and hamstrings, helps keep your body in a rigid, straight line throughout the push-up. One excellent exercise for this is the Superman hold.
How to do Superman:
By integrating these advanced exercises into your routine, you can reach new levels of strength and endurance!
