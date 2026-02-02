5 underrated pilates exercises that strengthen your core without crunches

Pilates core exercises work deeper muscles that support posture, balance, and everyday movement. Celebrity fitness trainer shares 5 underrated moves that quietly build real core strength.

When people talk about core workouts, they usually think of crunches, planks, or intense ab routines. But your core is much more than just visible abs. It includes deep muscles around your abdomen, lower back, hips, and pelvis that help you move, bend, lift, and even sit properly. This is where Pilates stands out. Instead of fast or high-impact movements, Pilates focuses on slow, controlled exercises that strengthen the body from the inside out. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala often highlights how Pilates targets deep stabilising muscles that many workouts miss.

Research published in the Journal of Multidisciplinary Healthcare shows that regular Pilates practice improves core strength, stability, and functional movement, while also reducing lower back discomfort. Here are five underrated Pilates exercises that deserve a place in your routine.

Why is Pilates better for core strength than crunches?

Unlike crunches that mainly work surface-level muscles, Pilates activates the transverse abdominis—the deepest core muscle. According to Karachiwala, this muscle acts like a natural support belt for the spine, improving posture and reducing injury risk. Controlled breathing and precise movement make Pilates especially effective for long-term core stability.

1. Toe taps (Supine)

This exercise strengthens the deep core while maintaining pelvic stability.

How to do it: Lie on your back, legs in tabletop position. Lower one foot to tap the floor, then return. Alternate sides slowly.

Why it’s underrated: It looks simple, but it builds excellent core control when done correctly.

2. Single-leg stretch

This dynamic movement targets lower abs and improves pelvic stability.

How to do it: Lie on your back, lift your head and shoulders, extend one leg while holding the other, then switch.

Why it’s underrated: Often skipped for advanced moves, but it’s highly effective when done with control.

3. Double-leg stretch

This move challenges coordination and deep muscle activation.

How to do it: Extend arms and legs away from the body, then circle arms and pull knees back in.

Why it’s underrated: Its simplicity masks how effectively it powers the entire core.

4. Corkscrew

Corkscrew targets rotational strength and spinal stability.

How to do it: With legs raised, circle them slowly while keeping your shoulders grounded.

Why it’s underrated: Less popular than advanced variations, but extremely effective when controlled.

5. Rolling like a ball

This playful move strengthens the abs. This exercise is also great for improving spinal mobility.

How to do it: Balance on sit bones, roll back to shoulders, and return smoothly.

Why it’s underrated: It looks easy but demands strong core control, says Yasmin Karachiwala.

Pilates does not chase quick burn. However, it builds strength that lasts. As Karachiwala explains, consistency and precision matter more than intensity. These underrated Pilates exercises quietly strengthen your core, improve posture, and support everyday movement—without stressing your spine.