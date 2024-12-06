5 underrated Pilates exercises to strengthen your core

Your core is not just your abs. It is the whole central part of your body, including your hips, pelvis, and lower back. Strengthening these areas is important because they help you perform everyday activities more easily. A strong core can make it easier to pick something up from the floor, reach for things on high shelves in your kitchen, or even maintain better posture. When it comes to strengthening the core, you probably think of crunches, planks, or bodyweight exercises. But those are not the only ways to build a strong core. Some Pilates core exercises can also work wonders for toning your body and strengthening your core, including your abs.
In a recent Instagram post, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared some underrated Pilates core exercises that target your core in ways you might not expect. She explains, “These moves go beyond the basics to strengthen deep abdominal muscles, enhance stability, and improve posture.” She encourages adding them to your routine for a more balanced and effective core workout. Yasmin also explains why these Pilates core exercises are often overlooked, even though they are incredibly effective.
Pilates exercises are highly effective for strengthening the core, improving posture, and enhancing stability. These exercises target deep abdominal muscles, the lower back, hips, and pelvis, promoting better balance and flexibility. Pilates core exercises can also reduce the risk of injury by improving muscle coordination and pelvic alignment. A study published in the Journal of Multidisciplinary Healthcare found that regular Pilates practice significantly improved core strength and stability in participants, leading to better functional movement and reduced lower back pain.
Pilates core exercises
Here are 5 Pilates core exercises that can help strengthen your ab muscles and can be performed in the comfort of your home:
“This is one of the great Pilates core exercises that strengthens the transverse abdominis, which is the deep muscle layer of the core,” says Karachiwala. This muscle plays a significant role in stabilising the pelvis and spine, reducing the risk of injuries, particularly in the lower back. It can also improve your overall body posture.
How to perform:
Why it is underrated: This foundational exercise is often skipped in favour of more advanced movements, but it is excellent for building core stability.
The single-leg stretch is a dynamic movement that builds core strength while improving pelvic stability. It also enhances coordination, as it requires you to move one leg at a time while keeping your core engaged. This Pilates core exercise improves flexibility in the hips and legs while strengthening the abdominals.
How to perform:
Why it is underrated: Often overshadowed by more advanced core exercises, it is a foundational move with excellent benefits.
The double leg stretch is an excellent full-body exercise that strengthens the entire core, including the upper and lower abdominals. This movement also challenges coordination and balance and improves breathing control. By extending both legs and arms at once, this exercise activates the deep core muscles and increases flexibility in the lower back and legs.
How to perform:
Why it is underrated: Often overlooked for its simplicity, this Pilates core exercise is one of the most effective full-core engagement exercises.
This Pilates core exercise targets the obliques and the deep core muscles, which are responsible for rotational movement and stabilising the spine. This exercise also enhances spinal mobility and pelvic stability, making it a fantastic choice for improving posture and preventing lower back pain, as per Karachiwala.
How to perform:
Why it is underrated: It is less popular than its advanced variations (e.g., the Jackknife) but offers significant benefits when done with control.
This rolling like a ball is a Pilates core exercise that engages the deep abdominals and promotes spinal mobility. “This playful movement strengthens the core while enhancing coordination and balance,” explains Karachiwala. The exercise also helps to massage the spine, improving circulation and flexibility in the back.
How to perform:
Why it is underrated: Sometimes dismissed as too playful, it is a true test of core strength and balance.
So ladies, try these Pilates core exercises at home and see the quick changes!
