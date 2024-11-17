Pilates ball workout: 7 exercises to build core strength

Pilates is a low-impact workout that focuses on building strength, flexibility, and balance through controlled movements. Many Bollywood celebrities, such as Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Janhvi Kapoor, have also incorporated Pilates into their routines to take their fitness game to the next level. If you are looking to spice up your workout, why not try something new with Pilates ball exercises? The stability ball adds more challenge, which can help to engage your core muscles more deeply while improving your balance and posture. Whether you are aiming for better spine health, a stronger core, or just more fun in your workouts, Pilates ball exercises are an exciting way to mix things up and achieve your fitness goals!
Here are 3 reasons why you should try Pilates ball exercises:
Pilates ball exercises are excellent for improving back and spine health. The instability of the ball engages your core muscles and helps strengthen the lower back, reducing the risk of injury and promoting better spinal alignment.
Pilates ball exercises are highly effective for building core strength, reveals a study published in the journal BioMedicine. By challenging your balance and forcing your muscles to stabilize your body, the ball helps target deep core muscles that traditional exercises may miss. A strong core is essential for everyday movements that can help prevent the risk of injuries and may improve athletic performance.
Regular practice of Pilates ball exercises can improve your body posture. Strengthening your core and back muscles leads to better posture and spinal alignment. This can reduce discomfort caused by poor posture, such as back or neck pain, and help you maintain a more upright and balanced stance throughout the day.
Here are some of the best Pilates exercises that you can perform to build core strength and abs:
Superman exercise with a ball exercise is great for targeting the entire core, including the glutes and lower back. It helps improve posture and build strength.
How to do it:
The ball bridge is a great exercise for strengthening the glutes, hamstrings, and core muscles.
How to do it:
Ball back extensions are excellent for strengthening the lower back and improving posture, essential for core stability. This exercise can also strengthen your spine and ease back pain.
How to do it:
Russian twists are a popular exercise that targets obliques, strengthens the lower back, and helps improve balance. Using the Pilates ball increases the challenge and instability.
How to do it:
This variation of the classic plank will take your core strength to the next level by engaging the entire core. Plank is also great for weight loss spinal health.
How to do it:
Also read: Pilates vs. Yoga: Which one may be right for you?
The ball roll-out is a fantastic way to target your abs and shoulders while improving overall stability. It can improve shoulder strength and enhance overall stability.
How to do it:
This Pilates ball exercise can help strengthen the upper and lower abs, improve flexibility in the spine, and enhance balance.
How to do it:
While Pilates ball exercises offer numerous benefits, some people should avoid these exercises. Avoid if:
It is recommended to do Pilates ball exercises 2-3 times per week, allowing your muscles to recover between sessions. If you are a beginner, start with shorter sessions (15–20 minutes) and gradually increase the duration as your strength and endurance improve.
While Pilates ball exercises can improve muscle tone, flexibility, and core strength, they are not primarily designed for weight loss. For weight loss, follow a healthy diet and focus on cardiovascular exercise for best results.
Yes! Pilates ball exercises are perfect for home workouts. All you need is a stability ball and enough space to move freely. Many exercises can be performed in small spaces.
Yes, Pilates ball exercises are generally safe for beginners if performed with proper form. Start with basic exercises and ensure you have good control of the ball to avoid unnecessary strain or injury. It is also helpful to work with a trained instructor, especially when you are just starting out.
No, you do not need to use a Pilates ball for all core exercises. The ball is an excellent tool for building strength and increasing the challenge, but traditional core exercises like planks, crunches, and leg raises can be effective without it as well.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Fitness, Muscle Gain, Staying Fit, Weight Loss