Pilates ball workout: 7 exercises to build core strength

Pilates ball exercises are a fun and effective way to engage your core muscles. Here are 7 moves that will help you strengthen and tone your abs while improving balance and stability.

Pilates is a low-impact workout that focuses on building strength, flexibility, and balance through controlled movements. Many Bollywood celebrities, such as Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Janhvi Kapoor, have also incorporated Pilates into their routines to take their fitness game to the next level. If you are looking to spice up your workout, why not try something new with Pilates ball exercises? The stability ball adds more challenge, which can help to engage your core muscles more deeply while improving your balance and posture. Whether you are aiming for better spine health, a stronger core, or just more fun in your workouts, Pilates ball exercises are an exciting way to mix things up and achieve your fitness goals!

What are the benefits of Pilates ball exercises?

Here are 3 reasons why you should try Pilates ball exercises:

1. Good for back and spine health

Pilates ball exercises are excellent for improving back and spine health. The instability of the ball engages your core muscles and helps strengthen the lower back, reducing the risk of injury and promoting better spinal alignment.

2. Builds core strength

Pilates ball exercises are highly effective for building core strength, reveals a study published in the journal BioMedicine. By challenging your balance and forcing your muscles to stabilize your body, the ball helps target deep core muscles that traditional exercises may miss. A strong core is essential for everyday movements that can help prevent the risk of injuries and may improve athletic performance.

3. Improves body posture

Regular practice of Pilates ball exercises can improve your body posture. Strengthening your core and back muscles leads to better posture and spinal alignment. This can reduce discomfort caused by poor posture, such as back or neck pain, and help you maintain a more upright and balanced stance throughout the day.

7 Pilates ball exercises to strengthen your core

Here are some of the best Pilates exercises that you can perform to build core strength and abs:

1. Superman exercise with a ball

Superman exercise with a ball exercise is great for targeting the entire core, including the glutes and lower back. It helps improve posture and build strength.

How to do it:

Lie face down on the ball with your feet on the floor and your hands extended in front of you.

Lift your arms, chest, and legs off the ball, holding for a moment at the top of the movement.

Lower your arms and legs back to the starting position.

Perform 8–10 repetitions (reps).

2. Ball bridge

The ball bridge is a great exercise for strengthening the glutes, hamstrings, and core muscles.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your feet resting on the ball and your knees bent at a 90-degree angle.

Engage your core and lift your hips toward the ceiling, squeezing your glutes at the top.

Lower back down with control and repeat for 10-12 reps.

3. Ball-back extensions

Ball back extensions are excellent for strengthening the lower back and improving posture, essential for core stability. This exercise can also strengthen your spine and ease back pain.

How to do it:

Start by lying face down with your hips resting on the ball and your feet anchored to the floor.

Place your hands behind your head or extend your arms out in front of you.

Slowly raise your upper body off the ball, using your lower back muscles to lift.

Lower back down with control and repeat for 10-12 reps.

4. Russian twists with ball

Russian twists are a popular exercise that targets obliques, strengthens the lower back, and helps improve balance. Using the Pilates ball increases the challenge and instability.

How to do it:

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and your feet flat on the ground. Hold the ball with both hands in front of you.

Lean back slightly, engaging your core, and lift your feet off the ground if you can.

Twist your torso to the right, bringing the ball toward the floor beside your hip, then twist to the left side.

Continue alternating sides for 20–30 twists.

5. Plank with feet on ball

This variation of the classic plank will take your core strength to the next level by engaging the entire core. Plank is also great for weight loss spinal health.

How to do it:

Start in a plank position with your feet resting on the ball and your hands placed firmly on the floor, shoulder-width apart.

Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels, engaging your core to maintain balance.

Hold the position for 20–30 seconds, gradually increasing the time as you build strength.

Perform 3–5 sets.

6. Ball roll-out

The ball roll-out is a fantastic way to target your abs and shoulders while improving overall stability. It can improve shoulder strength and enhance overall stability.

How to do it:

Start on your knees with your hands on the ball, keeping your arms straight and shoulders over your wrists.

Slowly roll the ball forward, extending your body while keeping your hips aligned with your torso.

When you reach a point where you feel a stretch in your abs, pause for a second and then engage your core to roll the ball back to the starting position.

Perform 8–10 reps.

7. Ball sit-ups

This Pilates ball exercise can help strengthen the upper and lower abs, improve flexibility in the spine, and enhance balance.

How to do it:

Sit on the ball and walk your feet forward until your lower back is supported by the ball.

Cross your arms over your chest or place your hands behind your head.

Engage your core and curl your upper body toward your thighs, then slowly lower back down.

Perform 10–15 reps.

Who should avoid these exercises?

While Pilates ball exercises offer numerous benefits, some people should avoid these exercises. Avoid if:

You’ve had a recent injury, especially in your back, shoulder, or knee, as performing these exercises may exacerbate the pain.

You are pregnant, especially in the later stages, as some exercises may strain your body.

You suffer from balance issues or dizziness, as the instability of the ball can increase the risk of falls.

You have a herniated disc or severe spinal issues or always consult a healthcare professional first.

Frequency asked questions (FAQs)

1. How often should I do Pilates ball exercises?

It is recommended to do Pilates ball exercises 2-3 times per week, allowing your muscles to recover between sessions. If you are a beginner, start with shorter sessions (15–20 minutes) and gradually increase the duration as your strength and endurance improve.

2. Do Pilates ball exercises help with weight loss?

While Pilates ball exercises can improve muscle tone, flexibility, and core strength, they are not primarily designed for weight loss. For weight loss, follow a healthy diet and focus on cardiovascular exercise for best results.

3. Can Pilates ball exercises be done at home?

Yes! Pilates ball exercises are perfect for home workouts. All you need is a stability ball and enough space to move freely. Many exercises can be performed in small spaces.

4. Are Pilates ball exercises safe for beginners?

Yes, Pilates ball exercises are generally safe for beginners if performed with proper form. Start with basic exercises and ensure you have good control of the ball to avoid unnecessary strain or injury. It is also helpful to work with a trained instructor, especially when you are just starting out.

5. Do I need to use a Pilates ball for all core exercises?

No, you do not need to use a Pilates ball for all core exercises. The ball is an excellent tool for building strength and increasing the challenge, but traditional core exercises like planks, crunches, and leg raises can be effective without it as well.