Boost your walk: 4 strength exercises to make daily walking more powerful

If you’re walking at the same speed every day and not improving, it might not be your technique or heart fitness that’s holding you back. Instead, it could be your strength. To walk faster and with more power, you need strong muscles to push you forward. Adding some simple strength exercises to your routine can help you build this strength. This change can make your walks more vigorous and effective. If you want to improve your walking speed and overall fitness, this is a critical step to take.
Walking faster isn’t just about moving your legs more quickly; it’s about pushing off the ground with more force. That force comes directly from the major muscles in your lower body and core. “The stronger these muscles are, the more powerful each step becomes, leading to a naturally faster and more efficient gait”, fitness coach Wanitha Ashok tells Health Shots.
Numerous studies have demonstrated a clear link between muscle strength and walking ability. A 2017 study in the European Journal of Sport Science found that improvements in walking speed after a resistance training program were directly associated with gains in lower limb muscular strength.
You don’t need a complicated gym routine. A few fundamental bodyweight exercises can make a world of difference. The key is to target the primary movers in your walking stride, as recommended by Harvard Health.
Consistency is more important than intensity. Aim to incorporate these exercises into your routine two to three times per week on non-consecutive days as per the Korean Journal of Family Medicine. You can do them at home with just your body weight, making it an easy habit to build. For more guidance on creating a routine, you can explore other fitness tips for enthusiasts.
“Like any form of exercise, you need to practice and progressively challenge yourself. Don’t just stick to the same walk every day,” shares the expert.
By building a stronger foundation, you’re not just training your body to walk faster—you’re making it more resilient, robust, and efficient. A stronger body makes for a faster walker, so embrace these simple exercises and get ready to leave your old pace in the dust.
