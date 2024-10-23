Best muscle groups to workout together: Know the best exercises

We have hundreds of muscles in our body that help us in multiple ways. Some support the cardiovascular system and others allow us to move with ease. But while working out, we engage only specific muscles, as our target is generally to lose weight or tone thighs, abs or other parts of the body. So, the chest, abdomen, shoulders, arms, legs, and back area muscles are targeted usually during a workout. While many people focus on working out one muscle group, people can work on two muscle groups or more at once to make the most of their workout. Also, working out some muscle groups together can be more beneficial for you. Know which muscle groups to workout together for optimum fitness.
When it comes to our body weight, muscles cannot be ignored. Our body has over 600 muscles, and together they account for approximately 40 percent of our weight, according to the US National Cancer Institute. “Smooth, cardiac, and skeletal muscles are the three main types of muscles in our body,” says fitness and nutrition expert Aman Puri.
“Most workouts involve skeletal muscles, including upper body muscles like pectoral, biceps, triceps, and deltoids and lower body muscles, including hamstrings, quadriceps, and gluteus,” says the expert. To simplify it in terms of training, working on the chest, shoulders, arms, abdomen, legs and back area muscles can help build strength and improve body posture.
Some of the muscle groups that can be paired together while working out include:
“The motive behind targeted muscle training is to benefit that particular muscle group, which helps increase endurance or strength during training,” says Puri. Working on separate muscle groups also allows more room for increasing sets or intensity, decreasing the chances of muscle soreness or injury. But make sure not to train two of your big muscle groups the same day. For instance, doing leg and back exercises together should be avoided, as they require a lot of energy and put more pressure on the nervous system.
Beginners may start with a few basic aerobic activities like walking, running, and cycling that benefit cardiac muscles. “They can also include strength training like push-ups, and crunches that benefit skeletal muscles,” says the expert.
Do exercises like inclined push-ups with 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.
Do planks with at least 3 sets, holding for 30 seconds.
As a beginner, it is better to start gently then move onto brisk walking for 30 minutes a day.
After walking for a few weeks, increase your speed and start running.
Do overhead triceps extension with 3 sets of 8-10 reps.
You can perform overhead triceps extension by bending your elbows and lowering your hand while holding a dumbbell and moving your hands behind your head.
Move your forearms up and down, keeping your back straight.
You can start lunges with 2 to 3 sets and 10 to 12 repetitions per leg.
Include bicycle crunch in 3 sets with 10 to 12 repetitions.
People who have been regularly working out, can do the following exercises –
You can do deadlifts with 2 to 3 sets of 15 reps.
Mountain climbers (2 to 3 sets holding for 30 seconds)
Do squat jumps (3 to 4 sets of 10 to 15 reps).
Do reverse crunches (2 to 3 sets holding for 30 seconds).
You can do barbell lunges (3 sets of 10 to 12 reps).
Do dumbbell chest press (3 sets of 8 to 10 reps)
You may choose two days each for upper-body strengthening, and lower-body and cardio exercises, but don’t forget to take rest. Rest day depends on your fitness level as well as exercise intensity. During a 2003 study published in The Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, researchers found that participants needed 72 hours of rest between sessions of strength training for full muscle recovery. “Beginners may take a day’s break from workout, but those involved in High-intensity interval training may even take two days rest if training regularly,” says Puri.
While planning a workout routine, don’t just choose exercises randomly. Make sure you pair the right muscle groups during workout.
