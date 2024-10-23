Best muscle groups to workout together: Know the best exercises

There are many muscle groups that you need to focus on while working out. Here are some of the muscle groups that are best to work out together.

We have hundreds of muscles in our body that help us in multiple ways. Some support the cardiovascular system and others allow us to move with ease. But while working out, we engage only specific muscles, as our target is generally to lose weight or tone thighs, abs or other parts of the body. So, the chest, abdomen, shoulders, arms, legs, and back area muscles are targeted usually during a workout. While many people focus on working out one muscle group, people can work on two muscle groups or more at once to make the most of their workout. Also, working out some muscle groups together can be more beneficial for you. Know which muscle groups to workout together for optimum fitness.

Best muscle groups to workout together

When it comes to our body weight, muscles cannot be ignored. Our body has over 600 muscles, and together they account for approximately 40 percent of our weight, according to the US National Cancer Institute. “Smooth, cardiac, and skeletal muscles are the three main types of muscles in our body,” says fitness and nutrition expert Aman Puri.

Smooth muscles, also known as involuntary muscles, are located in the internal organ lining and blood vessels and act as a transporter of nutrients or chemicals.

Cardiac muscles present in the walls of the heart, work specifically towards the contraction of the heart and pumping of blood, supporting the cardiovascular system.

Skeletal muscles are voluntary muscles that work with the bones, ligaments, and tendons supporting body weight and allowing movement.

“Most workouts involve skeletal muscles, including upper body muscles like pectoral, biceps, triceps, and deltoids and lower body muscles, including hamstrings, quadriceps, and gluteus,” says the expert. To simplify it in terms of training, working on the chest, shoulders, arms, abdomen, legs and back area muscles can help build strength and improve body posture.

Some of the muscle groups that can be paired together while working out include:

Chest, shoulders, triceps

Legs – glutes, quadriceps and hamstrings

Back and abdominal muscles – rectus abdominis and obliques

“The motive behind targeted muscle training is to benefit that particular muscle group, which helps increase endurance or strength during training,” says Puri. Working on separate muscle groups also allows more room for increasing sets or intensity, decreasing the chances of muscle soreness or injury. But make sure not to train two of your big muscle groups the same day. For instance, doing leg and back exercises together should be avoided, as they require a lot of energy and put more pressure on the nervous system.

Muscle groups workout schedule for beginners

Beginners may start with a few basic aerobic activities like walking, running, and cycling that benefit cardiac muscles. “They can also include strength training like push-ups, and crunches that benefit skeletal muscles,” says the expert.

Day 1: Upper-body strength training (chest, shoulders, triceps)

Do exercises like inclined push-ups with 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

For performing inclined push-ups, keep your body straight with your head aligned with your spine.

Let your hands rest on an elevated surface. Bend your elbows while lowering your chest towards the elevated surface.

2. Day 2: Core exercises (Back and abdominal muscles — rectus abdominis and obliques)

Do planks with at least 3 sets, holding for 30 seconds.

Do the forearm plank exercise by lowering your body onto your forearms, placing your palms down straight below your face and elbows directly under your shoulders with legs straight.

Raise your body by putting your weight on your forehand and slowly raise your hip up and then hold your body for at least 30 seconds.

3. Day 3: Cardio exercises (Legs – glutes, quadriceps and hamstrings)

As a beginner, it is better to start gently then move onto brisk walking for 30 minutes a day.

After walking for a few weeks, increase your speed and start running.

4. Day 4: Upper-body strength training (chest, shoulders, triceps)

Do overhead triceps extension with 3 sets of 8-10 reps.

You can perform overhead triceps extension by bending your elbows and lowering your hand while holding a dumbbell and moving your hands behind your head.

Move your forearms up and down, keeping your back straight.

5. Day 5: Lower-body strength training (Legs – glutes, quadriceps and hamstrings)

You can start lunges with 2 to 3 sets and 10 to 12 repetitions per leg.

For performing lunges, move one step forward with your knee bent 90-degree outwards, keeping your back straight. Switch your feet by standing up again and repeating.



6. Day 6: Core exercise (Back and abdominal muscles — rectus abdominis and obliques)

Include bicycle crunch in 3 sets with 10 to 12 repetitions.

To perform the bicycle crunch, lie down with a straight back, locking your hands behind your raised head.

Bring one elbow and opposite knee close towards your body while extending the other.

Repeat the crunches, switching your knees and elbows.

Exercises for people in the advanced stage

People who have been regularly working out, can do the following exercises –

1. Day 1: Upper-body strength training (chest, shoulders, triceps)

You can do deadlifts with 2 to 3 sets of 15 reps.

For performing deadlifts, pick up a targeted weight bar from the ground, positioning your feet apart parallel to the shoulder width.

Bend down forward, gripping the weight bar, moving your back straight upwards, while holding the weight.

Slowly bring the weight back down while bending forward.

2. Day 2: Core exercise (Back and abdominal muscles — rectus abdominis and obliques)

Mountain climbers (2 to 3 sets holding for 30 seconds)

Mountain climbers can be performed by starting in a plank position, with your hips raised above the ground.

Move one knee forward towards your chest with one foot above the floor then switch the feet and repeat.

3. Day 3: Cardio exercise (Legs – glutes, quadriceps and hamstrings)

Do squat jumps (3 to 4 sets of 10 to 15 reps).

For performing squat jumps, stand straight with feet hip-width apart and arms in the front.

Bend forward with your knees bent, jump in the air then land forward on your feet.

Move forward and backward in the squat position repeating reps and sets.

4. Day 4: Core exercise (Back and abdominal muscles — rectus abdominis and obliques)

Do reverse crunches (2 to 3 sets holding for 30 seconds).

For reverse crunches, lie down on your back, lift your knees and thighs to 90 degrees and calves parallel to the ground while holding the weight plate.

Move your knees towards your face and hold the position.

5. Day 5: Lower-body strength training (Legs – glutes, quadriceps and hamstrings)

You can do barbell lunges (3 sets of 10 to 12 reps).

For performing barbell lunges, bend forward with one knee bent in a 90-degree position.

Keep your back straight while holding the weight on your shoulders.

Alternate lunges while switching your knees.

6. Day 6: Upper-body strength training (chest, shoulders, triceps)

Do dumbbell chest press (3 sets of 8 to 10 reps)

You can perform the dumbbell chest press by lying on the back holding the dumbbell in each hand.

Raise them upwards and lower again.

You may choose two days each for upper-body strengthening, and lower-body and cardio exercises, but don’t forget to take rest. Rest day depends on your fitness level as well as exercise intensity. During a 2003 study published in The Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, researchers found that participants needed 72 hours of rest between sessions of strength training for full muscle recovery. “Beginners may take a day’s break from workout, but those involved in High-intensity interval training may even take two days rest if training regularly,” says Puri.

While planning a workout routine, don’t just choose exercises randomly. Make sure you pair the right muscle groups during workout.