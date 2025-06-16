Malaika Arora reveals her favourite exercise to tone her hips and lose thigh fat

Forget about daily intense workouts and performing so many exercises to tone the thighs and hips, and give this one exercise a try, shared by Malaika Arora.

At 50, Malaika Arora continues to set fitness standards! Whether she’s doing yoga or sweating it out at the gym, her commitment to staying fit reflects in her strong physique and glowing skin. With over a million followers on social media, the Bollywood diva regularly shares glimpses of her workout routines, often giving fitness motivation to those who follow her. In a latest post, she revealed one of her favourite lower body exercises to tone her glutes and lose thigh fat. So, do you want to know what exercises Malaika Arora swears by for strong hips and thighs? Read on!

In an Instagram reel, Malaika Arora is seen performing dumbbell half squats, holding a dumbbell in each hand on either side of her body. She says in the video, “Just do 3 sets of 15.” The exercise targets the quadriceps and glutes, and according to the visual breakdown in her reel, it helps reduce thigh fat and sculpt ‘apple hips’—a term used to describe round and toned buttocks.

Towards the end of the video, Malaika Arora leaves her fans with a powerful message: “Stronger every day, fitter every moment.” She captioned her post, “Sculpted simplicity 🏋🏻‍♀️ #LeanHips #HIIT #fitnessmotivation #healthandhappiness #healthandwellness #yogabliss #yogafitness #fitnesslove #mallamotivation #malaikasmondaymotivation.”

Benefits of dumbbell half squats

Half squats are a variation of the traditional squat, where you lower your body to about halfway down instead of going full-depth. When combined with dumbbells, this move becomes even more effective. It strengthens the quadriceps, glutes, and hamstrings, helping tone your lower body. This exercise is also great for those who want to reduce thigh fat and build muscle strength without putting too much pressure on the knees.

How to perform dumbbell half squats

Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand and let your arms hang naturally by your sides. Keep your chest up, core tight, and shoulders relaxed.

Slowly lower your body by bending your knees and pushing your hips back, just until your thighs are about parallel to the ground (half squat position).

Hold the position for a second and push through your heels to return to the starting position.

Repeat for 15 reps and complete 3 sets as recommended by Malaika Arora.

Mistakes to avoid with dumbbell half squats

Make sure knees are not going beyond toes to prevent knee strain.

Avoid leaning forward and maintain a straight back and upright posture to avoid back injuries

Do not swing your arms; keep dumbbells steady beside your thighs.

Tighten your core throughout the movement for better balance and control. Otherwise, it will be difficult to perform it.

Avoid going too deep and stick to the half-squat level to target the intended muscles.

Avoid lifting heels off the floor to maintain stability while performing this dumbbell exercise.

So next time you hit the gym, try this Malaika Arora-approved move for stronger, toned hips!