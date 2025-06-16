Malaika Arora reveals her favourite exercise to tone her hips and lose thigh fat

At 50, Malaika Arora continues to set fitness standards! Whether she’s doing yoga or sweating it out at the gym, her commitment to staying fit reflects in her strong physique and glowing skin. With over a million followers on social media, the Bollywood diva regularly shares glimpses of her workout routines, often giving fitness motivation to those who follow her. In a latest post, she revealed one of her favourite lower body exercises to tone her glutes and lose thigh fat. So, do you want to know what exercises Malaika Arora swears by for strong hips and thighs? Read on!
In an Instagram reel, Malaika Arora is seen performing dumbbell half squats, holding a dumbbell in each hand on either side of her body. She says in the video, “Just do 3 sets of 15.” The exercise targets the quadriceps and glutes, and according to the visual breakdown in her reel, it helps reduce thigh fat and sculpt ‘apple hips’—a term used to describe round and toned buttocks.
Towards the end of the video, Malaika Arora leaves her fans with a powerful message: “Stronger every day, fitter every moment.” She captioned her post, “Sculpted simplicity 🏋🏻♀️ #LeanHips #HIIT #fitnessmotivation #healthandhappiness #healthandwellness #yogabliss #yogafitness #fitnesslove #mallamotivation #malaikasmondaymotivation.”
Half squats are a variation of the traditional squat, where you lower your body to about halfway down instead of going full-depth. When combined with dumbbells, this move becomes even more effective. It strengthens the quadriceps, glutes, and hamstrings, helping tone your lower body. This exercise is also great for those who want to reduce thigh fat and build muscle strength without putting too much pressure on the knees.
So next time you hit the gym, try this Malaika Arora-approved move for stronger, toned hips!
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.