Malaika Arora approves this simple exercise to build core strength

Have you gained weight around your belly and are wondering how to get rid of it? Malaika Arora suggests doing leg lift exercise to sculpt lower abs.

Malaika Arora continues to prove that age is just a number! At 51, the Bollywood diva is a true inspiration when it comes to fitness. Her toned physique and strong core speak volumes about her dedication to health and wellness. From yoga and Pilates to strength training and meditation, Malaika combines it all to maintain her fitness. She often shares glimpses of her fitness journey on social media, motivating fans to stay active and healthy. This time, Malaika Arora is back with another effective workout tip and it is perfect if you are looking to burn belly fat and tone your lower abs. Try the leg lift exercise for core strength!

In her recent Instagram reel, Malaika Arora is seen sporting a black sports bra and shorts as she performs leg lifts with grace and control. The video shows her lying flat and lifting her legs upward, targeting the abdominal area. Along with the video, she attached an image explaining how this move can help tone the abs and reduce belly fat over time.

What Malaika said about the exercise

In her Instagram reel, Malaika Arora wrote, “Sculpt your lower abs in seconds. Leg lifts. 2x: 30,” which means you need to do 2 sets of 30 repetitions each. She captioned the video with a motivating line, “Your core is your power center—train it like it matters. Try it out!”

Benefits of leg lifts

Here’s why leg lifts should be a part of your core workout routine:

Targets lower abs: This exercise focuses on the lower abdominal region, which is often hard to tone.

This exercise focuses on the lower abdominal region, which is often hard to tone. Improves core strength: A strong core improves posture, balance, and overall strength.

A strong core improves posture, balance, and overall strength. Burns belly fat: When combined with a balanced diet and cardio, leg lifts can help reduce stubborn belly fat.

When combined with a balanced diet and cardio, leg lifts can help reduce stubborn belly fat. Enhances flexibility: Regular practice improves hip and lower back flexibility.

Regular practice improves hip and lower back flexibility. Strengthens hip flexors: Helps in building stronger hip muscles and reduces the risk of injuries.

Helps in building stronger hip muscles and reduces the risk of injuries. No equipment needed: It is a bodyweight exercise that can be done anytime, anywhere.

How to perform leg lifts?

Lie flat on your back on a yoga mat. Keep your arms by your sides, palms facing down.

Keep your legs straight and slowly lift them up toward the ceiling until they form a 90-degree angle.

Slowly lower your legs back down without letting them touch the ground.

Repeat for 30 repetitions, and aim for 2 sets as recommended by Malaika Arora.

Tip: Engage your core throughout the movement for best results.

Watch the full video here:



Mistakes to avoid while performing leg lifts

Arching the lower back puts pressure on your spine. Keep your back flat on the mat while performing a leg lift.

Avoid swinging your legs. Move with control.

Avoid holding your breath. Instead, always breathe steadily—inhale as you lift, exhale as you lower.

Dropping legs too fast can strain your back. So, avoid it.

Not engaging your core can be problematic. Make sure your abdominal muscles are tight throughout the move.

Doing too many reps too soon can cause pain. Start slow and gradually build endurance.

So, try this exercise to sculpt your lower abs!