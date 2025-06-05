Belly bulge? Malaika Arora revealed her secret exercise to tone lower abs

Malaika Arora continues to prove that age is just a number! At 51, the Bollywood diva is a true inspiration when it comes to fitness. Her toned physique and strong core speak volumes about her dedication to health and wellness. From yoga and Pilates to strength training and meditation, Malaika combines it all to maintain her fitness. She often shares glimpses of her fitness journey on social media, motivating fans to stay active and healthy. This time, Malaika Arora is back with another effective workout tip and it is perfect if you are looking to burn belly fat and tone your lower abs. Try leg lift exercise, a simple move that can make a big difference when done regularly!
In her recent Instagram reel, Malaika Arora is seen sporting a black sports bra and shorts as she performs leg lifts with grace and control. The video shows her lying flat and lifting her legs upward, targeting the abdominal area. Along with the video, she attached an image explaining how this move can help tone the abs and reduce belly fat over time.
In her Instagram reel, Malaika Arora wrote, “Sculpt your lower abs in seconds. Leg lifts. 2x: 30,” which means you need to do 2 sets of 30 repetitions each. She captioned the video with a motivating line, “Your core is your power center—train it like it matters. Try it out!”
Here’s why leg lifts should be a part of your core workout routine:
Tip: Engage your core throughout the movement for best results.
Watch the full video here:
So, try this exercise to sculpt your lower abs!
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.