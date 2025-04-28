7 leg curl alternatives to gain lower body strength

Tired of doing the same leg workouts at the gym? Try these 7 leg curl alternatives that not only target your hamstrings but also work your entire lower body, helping you gain strength and balance.

When it comes to building strong, powerful legs, there is no shortage of exercises to choose from. Gym-goers often rely on classic moves like leg curls and leg extensions to target specific muscles, especially the hamstrings. While effective, these exercises can sometimes put unwanted stress on the knees, especially when done with heavy weights or poor form. That is why it is important not to rely solely on them. Whether your goal is to gain muscle or strength, there are plenty of leg curl alternatives that are just as effective. These exercises can help strengthen your legs while being gentler on your joints.

What is the leg curl exercise?

The lying leg curl is an isolation exercise that primarily targets the hamstrings and calf muscles. It is a great move to include in any lower-body workout, especially if you want to strengthen the back of your thighs. Before you know leg curl alternatives, learn how to perform it with a machine:

Lie face down on the leg curl machine with your legs fully extended. Adjust the pad so it rests just above your heels, on the back of your lower legs.

Hold the machine’s handles or sides for stability. Keep your hips and torso flat against the bench.

Tighten your core muscles to maintain proper form and support your lower back.

Slowly bend your knees and lift your heels toward your glutes by contracting your hamstrings.

Hold the top position for a few seconds to fully engage the hamstrings, then lower the weight back down with control.

Perform 3-4 sets of 15 repetitions.

Benefits of leg curl exercise

Strong legs are important because they support our everyday activities like walking, climbing stairs, or even just standing for long periods. Leg curls are a great exercise to help build that strength. They mainly target your hamstrings, the muscles at the back of your thighs, which are often overlooked. Strengthening these muscles can lead to better muscle tone and growth, according to a study in Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise. They also work the calves, particularly a muscle called the gastrocnemius, which helps improve balance, mobility, and injury prevention. Plus, leg curls are a great addition to leg day alongside squats or leg presses. But you can always look for leg curl alternatives.

Side effects of leg curl exercise

There are reasons why you should look for leg curl alternatives. While leg curls are safe and effective, they can put strain on the knees and lower back, especially if done with improper form or too much weight. The fixed movement can also limit natural joint motion, increasing the risk of discomfort and injury. People with existing knee issues can especially find it uncomfortable. That is why it is smart to add leg curl alternatives into your daily workout routine to avoid stress on joints and improve more functional movement.

Leg curl alternatives

This exercise works the back of your legs—mainly the hamstrings and calves—while also activating the glutes for added strength. But since it can strain the knees, many people look for leg curl alternatives. Here are 7 exercises you may try:

1. Dumbbell leg curl

Start by lying face down on a bench, holding a dumbbell between your feet.

Keep your legs fully extended and your hips flat against the bench.

Slowly bend your knees to bring the dumbbell toward your glutes.

Pause at the top, squeezing your hamstrings.

Lower the dumbbell back down to the starting position.

Repeat for 3–4 sets of 12–15 reps on each leg.

2. Lying banded curl

Lie on your back with a resistance band looped around your ankles and anchored to a fixed point.

Keep your legs straight and your feet flexed.

Bend your knees slowly to curl your feet toward your glutes, feeling the tension in your hamstrings.

Pause at the top for a second and squeeze.

Slowly return to the starting position and repeat.

Perform 3–4 sets of 15–20 reps.

3. Barbell deadlift

Stand with feet hip-width apart, the barbell over your mid-foot, to perform one of the best leg curl alternatives.

Bend at your hips and knees to grip the barbell with hands slightly wider than shoulder-width.

Keep your back straight, chest up, and core engaged as you lift the barbell by extending your hips and knees.

Lower the barbell back down by pushing your hips back, maintaining a straight back.

Perform 3–4 sets of 6–8 reps.

4. Hip thrust

Sit on the floor with your upper back against a bench and a barbell resting over your hips.

Roll the barbell into position and place your feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart.

Press through your heels and thrust your hips upward, squeezing your glutes and hamstrings at the top.

Lower your hips back down in a controlled motion.

Repeat for 3–4 sets of 12–15 reps.

5. Stability ball hamstring curl

This is one of the best leg curl alternatives. Lie on your back with your feet on a stability ball and your legs straight.

Lift your hips off the ground, engaging your glutes and core.

Roll the ball toward you by bending your knees, keeping your hips elevated.

Pause when your knees are bent, then slowly roll the ball back out.

Perform 3–4 sets of 12–15 reps.

6. Single-leg bridge

Lie on your back with one knee bent and the other leg extended.

Push through the heel of the bent leg to lift your hips off the ground, forming a straight line from shoulders to knees.

Squeeze your glutes and hamstrings at the top.

Lower your hips back down and repeat for 12–15 reps before switching legs.

Perform 3–4 sets per leg.

7. Single-leg deadlift

Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell or kettlebell in one hand.

Keeping a slight bend in the standing leg, hinge at your hips, and lower the weight toward the floor.

Keep your back flat and engage your core as you extend your free leg behind you to perform these leg curl alternatives.

Return to the starting position by driving through the heel of your standing leg.

Perform 3–4 sets of 8–10 reps on each leg.

So, what are you waiting for? Try these leg curl alternatives and gain overall lower body strength!