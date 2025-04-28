7 leg curl alternatives to gain lower body strength

When it comes to building strong, powerful legs, there is no shortage of exercises to choose from. Gym-goers often rely on classic moves like leg curls and leg extensions to target specific muscles, especially the hamstrings. While effective, these exercises can sometimes put unwanted stress on the knees, especially when done with heavy weights or poor form. That is why it is important not to rely solely on them. Whether your goal is to gain muscle or strength, there are plenty of leg curl alternatives that are just as effective. These exercises can help strengthen your legs while being gentler on your joints.
The lying leg curl is an isolation exercise that primarily targets the hamstrings and calf muscles. It is a great move to include in any lower-body workout, especially if you want to strengthen the back of your thighs. Before you know leg curl alternatives, learn how to perform it with a machine:
Perform 3-4 sets of 15 repetitions.
Strong legs are important because they support our everyday activities like walking, climbing stairs, or even just standing for long periods. Leg curls are a great exercise to help build that strength. They mainly target your hamstrings, the muscles at the back of your thighs, which are often overlooked. Strengthening these muscles can lead to better muscle tone and growth, according to a study in Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise. They also work the calves, particularly a muscle called the gastrocnemius, which helps improve balance, mobility, and injury prevention. Plus, leg curls are a great addition to leg day alongside squats or leg presses. But you can always look for leg curl alternatives.
There are reasons why you should look for leg curl alternatives. While leg curls are safe and effective, they can put strain on the knees and lower back, especially if done with improper form or too much weight. The fixed movement can also limit natural joint motion, increasing the risk of discomfort and injury. People with existing knee issues can especially find it uncomfortable. That is why it is smart to add leg curl alternatives into your daily workout routine to avoid stress on joints and improve more functional movement.
This exercise works the back of your legs—mainly the hamstrings and calves—while also activating the glutes for added strength. But since it can strain the knees, many people look for leg curl alternatives. Here are 7 exercises you may try:
Also read: Want leaner legs? Try squats, lunges, brisk walking and more
So, what are you waiting for? Try these leg curl alternatives and gain overall lower body strength!
Yes, resistance bands can be used for various hamstring exercises, such as standing hamstring curls or resisted leg curls. They provide resistance and are a great alternative to machine-based leg curls.
While leg curls are a popular isolation exercise for the hamstrings, other compound movements like squats, deadlifts, and lunges can also effectively strengthen your legs and hamstrings.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Fitness, Muscle Gain, Staying Fit, Weight Loss
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.