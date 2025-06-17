Want a stronger core? Try weighted planks to burn more fat and build muscles

To do planks, you use your own body weight as a resistance. Try weighted planks to make the exercise more challenging. But start with a light weight to avoid injuries.

Planks are among the top core strengthening exercises. They not only engage muscles of the core, but also of shoulders, glutes, back and arms. They can help improve stability, strength and overall posture of the body. All you need to do is take support of your toes and forearms to hold a straight horizontal position on the floor. Don’t forget to engage your core tightly while performing this exercise. But have you ever tried this exercise with a weighted vest or weight plates? Weighted planks also have benefits including weight loss and a stronger core. We tell you how to perform this exercise with weights on your back.

What is the difference between weighted planks and planks?

The main difference between regular planks and weighted planks is the added weight that creates the differentiation of resistance. “Weighted planks add more resistance and tension against the muscles by putting extra kilos on the back,” says fitness expert Aman Puri. This requires more effort from muscles and so, helps in activating the muscles of the arm, core and shoulder more effectively. Also, this variation of planks strengthens the upper body part and core muscles. On the other hand, normal planks do not provide extra resistance. You have only your own body weight as a resistance. “They only help strengthen the core and abdomen with fewer effects on the upper body,” shares the expert.

Muscles worked during weighted planks

The weighted planks exercise involves multiple muscle groups:

The oblique muscles or side muscles which are present in the abdomen.

The transverse abdominis, a deep core muscle that provides stability to the core.

The rectus abdominis, the top layer of abdominal muscles.

The erector spinae, present longitudinally at the back along with the spine.

Two shoulder muscles: the triceps and deltoids.

The quadriceps and glutes, present at the front part of the thighs and the back of the hips, respectively.

What are the benefits of weighted planks?

Yes, the weighted planks exercise is beneficial and effective when done in the correct way. Here are some benefits of performing weighted planks:

Strengthens core muscles : Weighted planks improve core muscle strength by adding resistance against muscles through extra weights, which leads to core muscles putting in more effort and strengthens them. A study, published in the Journal Of Exercise Rehabilitation, shows plank exercises, including the ones using weights, can help in activating core muscles.

: Weighted planks improve core muscle strength by adding resistance against muscles through extra weights, which leads to core muscles putting in more effort and strengthens them. A study, published in the Journal Of Exercise Rehabilitation, shows plank exercises, including the ones using weights, can help in activating core muscles. Boosts stability : This technique demands more involvement of core muscles to maintain the position of planks. “This improves the ability to be stable while performing, improving overall control and balance,” says Puri.

: This technique demands more involvement of core muscles to maintain the position of planks. “This improves the ability to be stable while performing, improving overall control and balance,” says Puri. Helps manage weight : The weighted planks exercise helps burn calories, as it involves several muscles and uses energy by breaking down deposited fat. A study, published in Medicina, showed that participants who did plank exercises for four weeks saw a decrease in body fat mass and fat percentage. If you decide to use a weighted vest during this exercise, it can further help to reduce body weight. A study, published in the Journal Of Strength And Conditioning Research, showed that people wearing a weighted vest burned significantly more calories than those who did not wear it.

: The weighted planks exercise helps burn calories, as it involves several muscles and uses energy by breaking down deposited fat. A study, published in Medicina, showed that participants who did plank exercises for four weeks saw a decrease in body fat mass and fat percentage. If you decide to use a weighted vest during this exercise, it can further help to reduce body weight. A study, published in the Journal Of Strength And Conditioning Research, showed that people wearing a weighted vest burned significantly more calories than those who did not wear it. Improves endurance: Weighted planks help improve muscle endurance by adding extra weight. During this exercise, core muscles work against their capacity by holding the tension, improving muscle endurance.

If you are performing this exercise for the first time then start with 0.5 to 1 kg and then gradually increase the weight as per your capacity. This way, you can perform weighted planks in a safe manner.

How to do weighted planks?

Here’s how to perform this exercise for a strong core:

1. Hold a straight horizontal position by touching both hands and toes on the ground.

2. Widen your hand to shoulder-width and toes to the waist-width gently.

3. Take your trainer’s help to place a weight carefully on the lifted upper back portion. You can use weight plates to add extra weight to the upper back. If you are doing this exercise all by yourself, you can place a weighted vest on your back.

4. Maintain the position for a while and engage your core tightly for an effective outcome and also to reduce the risk of injuries. “If you are a beginner, hold the weight for 10 to 15 seconds and then gradually adjust the holding time. Those who regularly do this exercise can hold a plank for 30 to 60 seconds,” says the expert.

Who should not do weighted planks?

Certain groups of people should avoid performing this exercise even though there are benefits:

Pregnant women : It is extremely difficult to maintain a plank position during the gestation period. “Weighted planks may put excess stress on core muscles, leading to discomfort and may cause miscarriages,” says Puri

: It is extremely difficult to maintain a plank position during the gestation period. “Weighted planks may put excess stress on core muscles, leading to discomfort and may cause miscarriages,” says Puri Older people : As we grow older, the body’s ability to maintain proper coordination and balance, especially in the plank position with weight, diminishes. Also, at this stage, the knee joints and spine may not be supportive enough to hold the extra pounds on the back.

: As we grow older, the body’s ability to maintain proper coordination and balance, especially in the plank position with weight, diminishes. Also, at this stage, the knee joints and spine may not be supportive enough to hold the extra pounds on the back. Individuals with body pain and injuries: As weighted planks require whole-body coordination, people with lower back, shoulder, neck and spine injury or pain should avoid performing this exercise because it may worsen the condition.

Weighted planks can be added to your core strengthening routine, but start with a light weight. Even though you can do the exercise without the help of an expert, it is better to perform it under the supervision of a professional trainer to avoid injuries.