Want a stronger core? Try weighted planks to burn more fat and build muscles

Planks are among the top core strengthening exercises. They not only engage muscles of the core, but also of shoulders, glutes, back and arms. They can help improve stability, strength and overall posture of the body. All you need to do is take support of your toes and forearms to hold a straight horizontal position on the floor. Don’t forget to engage your core tightly while performing this exercise. But have you ever tried this exercise with a weighted vest or weight plates? Weighted planks also have benefits including weight loss and a stronger core. We tell you how to perform this exercise with weights on your back.
The main difference between regular planks and weighted planks is the added weight that creates the differentiation of resistance. “Weighted planks add more resistance and tension against the muscles by putting extra kilos on the back,” says fitness expert Aman Puri. This requires more effort from muscles and so, helps in activating the muscles of the arm, core and shoulder more effectively. Also, this variation of planks strengthens the upper body part and core muscles. On the other hand, normal planks do not provide extra resistance. You have only your own body weight as a resistance. “They only help strengthen the core and abdomen with fewer effects on the upper body,” shares the expert.
The weighted planks exercise involves multiple muscle groups:
Yes, the weighted planks exercise is beneficial and effective when done in the correct way. Here are some benefits of performing weighted planks:
If you are performing this exercise for the first time then start with 0.5 to 1 kg and then gradually increase the weight as per your capacity. This way, you can perform weighted planks in a safe manner.
Here’s how to perform this exercise for a strong core:
1. Hold a straight horizontal position by touching both hands and toes on the ground.
2. Widen your hand to shoulder-width and toes to the waist-width gently.
3. Take your trainer’s help to place a weight carefully on the lifted upper back portion. You can use weight plates to add extra weight to the upper back. If you are doing this exercise all by yourself, you can place a weighted vest on your back.
4. Maintain the position for a while and engage your core tightly for an effective outcome and also to reduce the risk of injuries. “If you are a beginner, hold the weight for 10 to 15 seconds and then gradually adjust the holding time. Those who regularly do this exercise can hold a plank for 30 to 60 seconds,” says the expert.
Certain groups of people should avoid performing this exercise even though there are benefits:
Weighted planks can be added to your core strengthening routine, but start with a light weight. Even though you can do the exercise without the help of an expert, it is better to perform it under the supervision of a professional trainer to avoid injuries.
Including planks in the exercise regimen would be an effective approach in a weight-loss journey, but only 1 minute of plank a day will not as effectively help you burn calories. To lose weight, there are factors that need to be taken into account, like combining strength and resistance exercises with a calorie-deficit diet.
There is no doubt planking is the way to strengthen the abdominal muscle and the core, but planks solely will not provide 6 packs. For that, you need to include other abs exercises, eat a balanced diet and follow a healthy lifestyle.
Both the exercises help in strengthening the core. But planks are better than sit-ups because planks not only work on the core and strengthen abdominal muscles, but also help in the functionality of the spine, shoulder, lower and upper back, glutes and knee.
To strengthen abdominal muscles, you can include other abs exercises like crunches, mountain climbing, sit-ups, straight leg toe touches and hanging leg rises as alternatives to weighted planks.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.