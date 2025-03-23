Try weighted glute bridge—an effective exercise that will tone your butt

When it comes to butt exercises, you may think of the glute bridge. It is a simple exercise that involves lying on your back, squeezing your glutes and lifting your hips off of the ground. After pausing for a few seconds, you just have to lower your hips back down. To make the strength training exercise more challenging, you can take the help of gym equipment. Reach out for barbells or dumbbells to do the exercise. A weighted glute bridge is what you need to tone your butt and reduce the risk of lower back pain. Don’t know how to perform it? We tell you how it’s done.
It is a strength training exercise that targets the glutes, hamstrings, and core. “It is a variation of the standard glute bridge, but incorporates external weight like a barbell or dumbbell,” shares fitness expert Yash Agarwal.
They are placed on the hips for increased resistance. This version of the glute bridge targets the gluteal muscles — the gluteus maximus, the gluteus minimus, and the gluteus medius. These muscles are all located in your butt. “This version should be done only after mastering the bodyweight variation of this exercise,” says the expert.
Here are a few reasons why you should do the weighted glute bridge:
You should perform the weighted version of the glute bridge for a stronger butt. According to a 2024 study, published in Sports Biomechanics, the barbell glute bridge mostly targets the gluteus maximus. “So, it can help to enhance muscle size, strength, and definition while toning the butt. Progressive overload, which means increasing weight over time, can contribute to toning butt.
There is a reason why people stress on being physically active. Prolonged sitting or physical inactivity can lead to hip stiffness, as per research published in Musculoskeletal Science And Practice in 2021. “The movement involved in the weighted glute bridge can strengthen the hip muscles, and promote better flexibility and stability. This can help reduce hip stiffness,” says the expert.
Glute exercises are not just to tone the butt. Weak glutes can lead to knee pain, poor posture, and hamstring strains. “So, strengthening the glutes with the help of the weighted glute bridge can ensure proper movement mechanics, reducing the likelihood of injuries,” says Agarwal.
Stronger glutes improve performance in sports as well as exercises that require running, jumping, and lifting. “This makes the weighted glute bridge a great addition to an athlete’s or fitness enthusiast’s training programme,” says the expert.
By strengthening the glutes and core, the weighted glute bridge exercise supports the lower back. “This reduces the risk of lower back pain caused by weak posterior chain muscles like the glutes, hamstrings, lower back, and calves,” says the expert. A 2017 study, published in the International Journal Of Sports Physical Therapy, showed that strengthening gluteus maximus resulted in a decrease in lower back pain in the participants.
Follow these steps to do the weighted glute bridge:
“When it comes to the weighted version of glute bridge, you can go for 3 to 4 sets of 10 to 15 reps,” says the expert.
The weighted glute bridge offers benefits, but it may not be good for everyone.
The weighted glute bridge can be an effective exercise for strengthening and toning the butt. Make sure to follow the correct technique and progressively increase weight while doing this version of the glute bridge. This way you won’t have to worry about getting injured while doing this glute-strengthening exercise.
Beginners can go for a 5 to 10 kg dumbbell. For intermediate level, 15 to 30 kg barbell with light plates is good enough. Those in the advanced level, can go for 50 plus kg heavy barbell. The weight should be challenging, but should allow proper form and control.
Yes, by progressively overloading the glutes with heavier weights, the muscle fibres grow (hypertrophy), leading to increased glute size and shape. For maximum growth, pair it with proper nutrition and resistance.
