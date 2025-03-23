Try weighted glute bridge—an effective exercise that will tone your butt

Doing the glute bridge to shape your butt like a peach? Add weights to it to make the exercise more challenging. Learn how to do the weighted glute bridge to build strength and tone your butt.

When it comes to butt exercises, you may think of the glute bridge. It is a simple exercise that involves lying on your back, squeezing your glutes and lifting your hips off of the ground. After pausing for a few seconds, you just have to lower your hips back down. To make the strength training exercise more challenging, you can take the help of gym equipment. Reach out for barbells or dumbbells to do the exercise. A weighted glute bridge is what you need to tone your butt and reduce the risk of lower back pain. Don’t know how to perform it? We tell you how it’s done.

What is a weighted glute bridge?

It is a strength training exercise that targets the glutes, hamstrings, and core. “It is a variation of the standard glute bridge, but incorporates external weight like a barbell or dumbbell,” shares fitness expert Yash Agarwal.

They are placed on the hips for increased resistance. This version of the glute bridge targets the gluteal muscles — the gluteus maximus, the gluteus minimus, and the gluteus medius. These muscles are all located in your butt. “This version should be done only after mastering the bodyweight variation of this exercise,” says the expert.

What are the benefits of doing the weighted glute bridge?

Here are a few reasons why you should do the weighted glute bridge:

1. Strengthens and tones butt

You should perform the weighted version of the glute bridge for a stronger butt. According to a 2024 study, published in Sports Biomechanics, the barbell glute bridge mostly targets the gluteus maximus. “So, it can help to enhance muscle size, strength, and definition while toning the butt. Progressive overload, which means increasing weight over time, can contribute to toning butt.

2. Improves hip mobility and stability

There is a reason why people stress on being physically active. Prolonged sitting or physical inactivity can lead to hip stiffness, as per research published in Musculoskeletal Science And Practice in 2021. “The movement involved in the weighted glute bridge can strengthen the hip muscles, and promote better flexibility and stability. This can help reduce hip stiffness,” says the expert.

3. Helps prevent injuries

Glute exercises are not just to tone the butt. Weak glutes can lead to knee pain, poor posture, and hamstring strains. “So, strengthening the glutes with the help of the weighted glute bridge can ensure proper movement mechanics, reducing the likelihood of injuries,” says Agarwal.

4. Boosts athletic performance

Stronger glutes improve performance in sports as well as exercises that require running, jumping, and lifting. “This makes the weighted glute bridge a great addition to an athlete’s or fitness enthusiast’s training programme,” says the expert.

5. Enhances lower back support and reduces pain

By strengthening the glutes and core, the weighted glute bridge exercise supports the lower back. “This reduces the risk of lower back pain caused by weak posterior chain muscles like the glutes, hamstrings, lower back, and calves,” says the expert. A 2017 study, published in the International Journal Of Sports Physical Therapy, showed that strengthening gluteus maximus resulted in a decrease in lower back pain in the participants.

How to perform the weighted glute bridge?

Follow these steps to do the weighted glute bridge:

Lie flat on your back on a mat, bend your knees and place your feet flat on the floor.

Place a barbell or dumbbell across your hips.

Hold the external weight securely with your hands to stop it from rolling.

Take a deep breath in, engage your core, and slightly tuck your pelvis to prevent excessive arching of your lower back.

Push through your heels to do the weighted glute bridge and lift your hips up.

Squeeze your glutes at the top and hold this pose for 1 to 2 seconds.

Lower your hips in a slow, controlled manner, and stop just before touching the ground to maintain muscle tension.

“When it comes to the weighted version of glute bridge, you can go for 3 to 4 sets of 10 to 15 reps,” says the expert.

Who should not do the weighted glute bridge?

The weighted glute bridge offers benefits, but it may not be good for everyone.

People with severe lower back injuries should avoid it, as it can worsen pain due to pressure on the lower back.

Limited hip mobility may cause strain or discomfort, so those with hip injuries or mobility issues must skip the weighted glute bridge.

The weighted glute bridge is a big no for people recovering from abdominal surgery, as high core engagement in this exercise can affect post-surgery recovery.

Pregnant women, especially in the third trimester, must not do this exercise. “Lying on the back and holding weights for prolonged periods can reduce blood flow in the body,” says the expert.

The weighted glute bridge can be an effective exercise for strengthening and toning the butt. Make sure to follow the correct technique and progressively increase weight while doing this version of the glute bridge. This way you won’t have to worry about getting injured while doing this glute-strengthening exercise.

Take a Poll Take a Poll If you could only do one workout for life, what would it be? Weightlifting

Running

Yoga & stretching

Swimming Take a Poll Take a Poll Which exercise burns the most calories? Running

Swimming

Cycling

Jump rope Previous Next