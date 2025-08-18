The one push-up mistake that ruins your form—and how to fix it

Most people let their hips sag during push-ups, which weakens the exercise and stresses the lower back. Learn how to fix it and perform a proper push-up.

Push-ups may seem like one of the simplest exercises: you go down, and you come up. However, that simplicity conceals a mistake that almost everyone makes—letting the hips sag. When your body loses its straight-line form, the push-up stops working the right muscles and starts putting unnecessary stress on your lower back. This not only makes the exercise less effective, but it also places dangerous stress on your lower back, increasing the risk of injury. The truth is, a sagging midsection means your core and glutes are not engaged like they should be. But the fix is simple. With a bit of focus and the help of exercises like planks and superman holds, you can build the strength and awareness to correct your form and get real results.

Why do my hips sag during push-ups?

Your hips sag for one primary reason, and that is a weak or disengaged core. Your core muscles are the bridge between your upper and lower body. When they are not tight, that bridge collapses. To perform a push-up correctly, your body must form a perfectly straight, rigid line from your head to your heels. This requires constant tension in your abdominal muscles, obliques, and lower back. Without it, your hips naturally dip, putting strain on your lower back and making the movement far less effective.

To fix it, squeeze your glutes and brace your core like you’re preparing for a punch to the gut before lowering yourself. A study in the International Journal of Sports Physical Therapy showed that core endurance is essential for maintaining spinal stability and good push-up form.

What exercises can teach me to keep my core tight?

If you want to train your body to keep your core tight during push-ups, the best way to start is with planks. A high plank mimics the top of a push-up but without the movement, so you can focus entirely on performing the right form. It trains your core to hold that straight-line position, reinforcing the muscle engagement needed for proper push-ups.

Aim to hold a high plank for 30–60 seconds while keeping your back flat and your hips level with your shoulders. Use a mirror or ask a friend to check your alignment. Once you have nailed the basics, try shoulder taps, lifting one hand at a time while keeping your hips still. This added challenge builds core strength and stability.

How can I strengthen my lower back to prevent sagging?

If your hips sag during push-ups, weak abs might not be the only issue, your lower back plays a big role, too. Strengthening the muscles that support your spine, especially the erector spinae and glutes, can make a big difference. That is where the Superman hold comes in. This simple yet effective move targets exactly those areas, helping you build the endurance needed to keep your body stable.

To do it, lie face down with your arms extended in front of you. Then, lift your arms, chest, and legs off the floor, squeezing your glutes and back muscles at the top. Hold for a few seconds, then lower down slowly. Over time, this builds the strength and control your lower back needs to keep your push-up form strong and solid.

Is there a ‘beginner’ push-up that helps with form?

Yes, there is a beginner-friendly push-up that can seriously improve your form—the incline push-up. It is not just a way to ease into strength training but it is also one of the best tools for learning how to maintain proper alignment. Since you are lifting less of your body weight, you can focus on the most important part, keeping your core tight and your body straight.

To perform it, place your hands on a wall and perform push-ups there. Once you feel stable and confident, move to a countertop, then a sturdy bench, and finally the floor. Each level brings you closer to a standard push-up while reinforcing the right posture.

This gradual approach builds both strength and muscle memory. Over time, holding that straight line, hips in line with your shoulders, will feel easy.

By fixing your form from the start, you will get better results, reduce injury risk, and perform stronger, safer, and much more impressive push-ups.