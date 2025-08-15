Can’t do a single push-up? These surprising 5 moves will help you

It is not just about arm strength, your core, chest, and triceps also need to be strong to perform a proper push-up. Try these 5 beginner-friendly exercises to make push-ups feel easier.

Almost everyone has tried a push-up at some point, only to end up wobbling and struggling to complete even one. The issue is not effort, but rather a lack of foundational strength in key areas like the core, chest, and triceps. True push-up power comes from a full-body movement that relies on a stable core and strong shoulders, not just arm strength. Instead of repeatedly failing at push-ups, you should start focusing on these five specific exercises that target these muscle groups. By practising these, you can dramatically improve your push-up ability in just a few weeks.

Why is my core the secret to a better push-up?

Think of your body as a plank of wood during a push-up. If the middle is weak, it will sag, and you will lose all your power. A strong core is non-negotiable. The plank hold is your first step. It teaches your body to remain rigid and stable, which is exactly the posture you need for a perfect push-up. A study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health

found that core exercises, like the plank, significantly improve your ability to transfer force through the upper body.

How to do a plank:

Start in a high plank position, with your hands directly under your shoulders and your body forming a straight line from head to heels.

Hold this for 30–60 seconds, focusing on keeping your back flat and your core tight.

How can I build shoulder stability without weight?

Shoulder instability is a major reason push-ups fail. Shoulder taps are a fantastic exercise to fix this. By lifting one hand to tap the opposite shoulder, you force your supporting shoulder and core to work overtime to keep you balanced. This directly translates to the stability needed to lower and lift your body during a push-up.

How to do shoulder taps:

In a high plank position, slowly lift your right hand to tap your left shoulder, then return it to the floor.

Repeat with the left hand.

The key is to keep your hips as still as possible, no rocking side to side! This ensures your core and shoulder are doing the work.

What if my chest is not strong enough?

There are several benefits of push-ups. One of these is that it also works as a chest exercise. The chest press with dumbbells is the most direct way to build the raw strength needed. This move isolates the pectoral muscles, allowing you to build strength without having to support your entire body weight.

How to do a chest press:

Lie on your back with a dumbbell in each hand, held straight up over your chest.

Slowly lower the weights until your elbows are at a 90-degree angle, then powerfully press them back up.

Are my arm muscles holding me back?

Your triceps, the muscles on the back of your arms, are critical for locking out the top of the push-up. If you feel shaky at the end of the movement, weak triceps are likely the culprit. Triceps dips are a simple, effective way to isolate and strengthen them.

How to do tricep dips:

Sit on the edge of a sturdy chair or bench, with your hands gripping the edge next to your hips.

Slide your hips forward, off the bench, and lower your body by bending your elbows.

Push back up to the starting position.

Is there an easier way to practice the push-up motion?

Yes! The incline push-up is the perfect way to start practicing push-ups. By placing your hands on an elevated surface like a bench or even a wall, you reduce the amount of body weight you have to lift. It effectively strengthens the same muscles as standard push-ups but with less load.

How to do incline push-ups:

The higher the incline, the easier the push-up. Start high and gradually work your way down to lower surfaces as you get stronger.

Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels, just as you would in a standard push-up.

By focusing on these five foundational movements, you will build the specific strength and stability required for a powerful, perfect push-up!