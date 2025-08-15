Can’t do a single push-up? These surprising 5 moves will help you

Almost everyone has tried a push-up at some point, only to end up wobbling and struggling to complete even one. The issue is not effort, but rather a lack of foundational strength in key areas like the core, chest, and triceps. True push-up power comes from a full-body movement that relies on a stable core and strong shoulders, not just arm strength. Instead of repeatedly failing at push-ups, you should start focusing on these five specific exercises that target these muscle groups. By practising these, you can dramatically improve your push-up ability in just a few weeks.
Think of your body as a plank of wood during a push-up. If the middle is weak, it will sag, and you will lose all your power. A strong core is non-negotiable. The plank hold is your first step. It teaches your body to remain rigid and stable, which is exactly the posture you need for a perfect push-up. A study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health
found that core exercises, like the plank, significantly improve your ability to transfer force through the upper body.
How to do a plank:
Shoulder instability is a major reason push-ups fail. Shoulder taps are a fantastic exercise to fix this. By lifting one hand to tap the opposite shoulder, you force your supporting shoulder and core to work overtime to keep you balanced. This directly translates to the stability needed to lower and lift your body during a push-up.
How to do shoulder taps:
The key is to keep your hips as still as possible, no rocking side to side! This ensures your core and shoulder are doing the work.
There are several benefits of push-ups. One of these is that it also works as a chest exercise. The chest press with dumbbells is the most direct way to build the raw strength needed. This move isolates the pectoral muscles, allowing you to build strength without having to support your entire body weight.
How to do a chest press:
Your triceps, the muscles on the back of your arms, are critical for locking out the top of the push-up. If you feel shaky at the end of the movement, weak triceps are likely the culprit. Triceps dips are a simple, effective way to isolate and strengthen them.
How to do tricep dips:
Yes! The incline push-up is the perfect way to start practicing push-ups. By placing your hands on an elevated surface like a bench or even a wall, you reduce the amount of body weight you have to lift. It effectively strengthens the same muscles as standard push-ups but with less load.
How to do incline push-ups:
By focusing on these five foundational movements, you will build the specific strength and stability required for a powerful, perfect push-up!
