7 exercises to help improve push-ups for strength and endurance

Do you struggle to do even one push-up? It could be because your core and shoulder muscles are not strong enough to lift your body weight. Push-ups are a challenging exercise, but not impossible. To master them, you need to focus on exercises that can help you build strength in your core and shoulders. From planks to tricep dips, such exercises can help to improve your strength, stamina, and balance, making push-ups much easier. Before you find out more about these exercises, first understand why you should learn to perform push-ups.
Push-ups offer numerous fitness benefits, making them a fantastic full-body exercise. As per a study published in the International Journal of Fitness, push ups are a multi joint upper body exercise that primarily target the chest, shoulders, triceps, and core, helping to build upper body strength and stability. Regular push-ups can improve posture by strengthening your back and core muscles, preventing slouching. They also boost cardiovascular health when performed regularly, increasing heart rate and endurance. Plus, push-ups enhance balance and coordination by engaging multiple muscle groups at once. Best of all, they require no equipment!
Here are 7 fitness expert-recommended exercises that can help you build strength in your chest, core, and triceps muscles, making it easier for you to perform push-ups.
This exercise helps build core strength, which is crucial for maintaining proper form during push-ups. A strong core ensures that your back does not sag, keeping your body aligned throughout the movement. To perform this exercise:
Shoulder taps work your core and shoulder muscles, helping you develop strength and balance. This can help you keep your body aligned during a push-up. To perform this exercise:
Push-ups target the chest muscles, so strengthening this area with weights can significantly boost your ability to pump out more reps. A simple chest press exercise can help you lift your body more effectively while performing a push-up. To perform this exercise:
Apart from the chest and core, your triceps (muscles in the back of your arms) muscles are also involved in push-ups. Performing triceps dips exercise can isolate and strengthen these muscles, making push-ups feel more manageable. To perform this exercise:
Superman holds work your lower back and glutes, muscles that help stabilise your body during push-ups, preventing your hips from sagging. To perform this exercise:
If full push-ups feel too difficult, incline push-ups are a great way to gain strength. It reduces the amount of body weight you are lifting, making it easier to perform the movement. To perform this exercise:
Pike push-ups are a push up variation that targets the shoulders and upper chest muscles. These muscles are essential for the upper-body strength needed to perform a standard push-up.
Follow these 7 steps to perform push-ups at home without any injury:
1. Start in a plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders and your body in a straight line from head to heels.
2. Engage your core and glutes to keep your body tight, preventing your hips from sagging or lifting.
3. Slowly lower yourself by bending your elbows, keeping them close to your body at about a 45-degree angle, until your chest is near the ground.
4. Keep your elbows from flaring out and maintain control as you lower yourself.
5. Inhale deeply as you descend, maintaining a steady breath throughout the movement.
6. Push yourself back up by straightening your arms, exhaling as you rise, until you are back in the starting plank position.
7. Repeat the movement, focusing on form and control, ensuring each rep is as precise as the last to maximise effectiveness and avoid injury.
Here are 6 common mistakes that you should avoid while performing a push-up:
With these tips and exercises, you can learn the right way to perform push ups!
