7 exercises to help improve push-ups for strength and endurance

Are you unable to do even a single push-up? It is time you try these 7 exercises daily to improve push-ups.

Do you struggle to do even one push-up? It could be because your core and shoulder muscles are not strong enough to lift your body weight. Push-ups are a challenging exercise, but not impossible. To master them, you need to focus on exercises that can help you build strength in your core and shoulders. From planks to tricep dips, such exercises can help to improve your strength, stamina, and balance, making push-ups much easier. Before you find out more about these exercises, first understand why you should learn to perform push-ups.

What are the benefits of push-ups?

Push-ups offer numerous fitness benefits, making them a fantastic full-body exercise. As per a study published in the International Journal of Fitness, push ups are a multi joint upper body exercise that primarily target the chest, shoulders, triceps, and core, helping to build upper body strength and stability. Regular push-ups can improve posture by strengthening your back and core muscles, preventing slouching. They also boost cardiovascular health when performed regularly, increasing heart rate and endurance. Plus, push-ups enhance balance and coordination by engaging multiple muscle groups at once. Best of all, they require no equipment!

7 exercises to improve push-ups

Here are 7 fitness expert-recommended exercises that can help you build strength in your chest, core, and triceps muscles, making it easier for you to perform push-ups.

1. Plank holds

This exercise helps build core strength, which is crucial for maintaining proper form during push-ups. A strong core ensures that your back does not sag, keeping your body aligned throughout the movement. To perform this exercise:

Start in a forearm plank position with elbows directly under your shoulders.

Engage your core, keep your back flat, and hold the position for as long as you can.

Aim to hold the pose for at least 30-60 seconds.

2. Shoulder taps

Shoulder taps work your core and shoulder muscles, helping you develop strength and balance. This can help you keep your body aligned during a push-up. To perform this exercise:

Start in a high plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders.

Keep your body as still as possible, lift one hand off the ground and tap the opposite shoulder, then switch hands.

3. Chest press with dumbbells

Push-ups target the chest muscles, so strengthening this area with weights can significantly boost your ability to pump out more reps. A simple chest press exercise can help you lift your body more effectively while performing a push-up. To perform this exercise:

Lie on a bench or the floor with a dumbbell in each hand, arms extended straight up.

Slowly lower the weights until your elbows are at 90 degrees, then press them back up to the starting position.

4. Triceps dips

Apart from the chest and core, your triceps (muscles in the back of your arms) muscles are also involved in push-ups. Performing triceps dips exercise can isolate and strengthen these muscles, making push-ups feel more manageable. To perform this exercise:

Find a sturdy chair or bench and sit on the edge with your hands gripping the seat beside you, fingers facing forward.

Slide off the seat and lower your body down by bending your elbows, then push back up.

Make sure to keep your elbows pointing backward and not flaring out.

5. Superman hold

Superman holds work your lower back and glutes, muscles that help stabilise your body during push-ups, preventing your hips from sagging. To perform this exercise:

Lie face down with your arms extended in front of you and your legs straight.

Lift your arms, chest, and legs off the ground.

Hold the pose for a few seconds before lowering back down.

6. Incline push-ups

If full push-ups feel too difficult, incline push-ups are a great way to gain strength. It reduces the amount of body weight you are lifting, making it easier to perform the movement. To perform this exercise:

Place your hands on a stable, elevated surface, shoulder-width apart.

Walk your feet back until your body forms a straight line.

Lower your chest towards the surface, keeping your core tight and back flat, then push back up.

7. Pike push-ups

Pike push-ups are a push up variation that targets the shoulders and upper chest muscles. These muscles are essential for the upper-body strength needed to perform a standard push-up. Incline push-ups

Start in a downward dog position, with your hips raised and your hands and feet on the ground.

Lower your head toward the ground, bending your elbows, then push back up.

How to do a push-up?

Follow these 7 steps to perform push-ups at home without any injury:

1. Start in a plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders and your body in a straight line from head to heels.

2. Engage your core and glutes to keep your body tight, preventing your hips from sagging or lifting.

3. Slowly lower yourself by bending your elbows, keeping them close to your body at about a 45-degree angle, until your chest is near the ground.

4. Keep your elbows from flaring out and maintain control as you lower yourself.

5. Inhale deeply as you descend, maintaining a steady breath throughout the movement.

6. Push yourself back up by straightening your arms, exhaling as you rise, until you are back in the starting plank position.

7. Repeat the movement, focusing on form and control, ensuring each rep is as precise as the last to maximise effectiveness and avoid injury.

Common mistakes to avoid with push-ups

Here are 6 common mistakes that you should avoid while performing a push-up:

When doing push-ups, avoid letting your hips sag or rise too high, as this can strain your back.

Hands should be slightly wider than shoulder-width. Too narrow can strain wrists and too wide can affect shoulder stability.

Do not forget to keep your body in a straight line from head to heels. In case you bend your body at the knees or waist, it can put strain on your back and increase the risk of injury or back pain.

Incomplete reps may reduce the effectiveness of the exercise. Make sure you lower your body until your chest nearly touches the ground.

Breathing is important, so avoid holding your breath. Exhale as you push up and inhale while lowering down.

Lastly, do not rush through the movement, going to fast can lead to injuries.

With these tips and exercises, you can learn the right way to perform push ups!