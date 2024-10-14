7 exercises to help you nail a 1-minute plank!

Are you unable to hold the plank pose for even one minute? You are not alone—many people struggle to stay in a plank for long. While the exercise itself is not that difficult, it requires significant core, shoulder, and leg strength. If you are unable to hold a plank for a minute, it likely means these muscles need more endurance. With the right training, you can build up your strength and stamina. We have listed some of the best exercises to improve plank!
The plank exercise is an isometric exercise that helps strengthen core muscles, which include the rectus abdominis, internal obliques, external obliques, transverse abdominis, and the erector spinae group that holds the spine upright. It also targets your back, shoulders, and leg muscles, improving stability and posture. The longer you hold the position, the more it engages your muscles, making it an effective workout for building endurance and core strength.
Doing plank exercises daily offers several health benefits. It strengthens your core, which improves balance and posture, reducing the risk of back pain. Planks engage multiple muscle groups, like your abs, shoulders, and legs, helping to tone and sculpt your body. When practiced regularly, the plank can be effective in developing strength as well as endurance, as per 2021 research published in the Medicina journal. This exercise is also known to boost metabolism and burn calories, supporting weight loss.
Since plank exercise do not require equipment, it is easy to add to any routine. Plus, plank improves flexibility and endurance, helping you perform daily activities with ease and reducing the risk of injury.
Holding a plank for one minute might seem easy, but it requires core strength, stability, and endurance. If you find it difficult to hold a plank for one minute, start parctising these 7 exercises from now on to strengthen your core, back, shoulders, and leg muscles:
This exercise strengthens your glutes, lower back, and hamstrings. This can support the lower back during a plank and improve overall stability. Here’s how to do it:
Mountain climbers are a dynamic exercise that helps strengthen core muscle and improves endurance, helping you maintain a plank for longer periods. Here’s how to do it:
This plank variation is easy to perform and can help build strength in your core and shoulders. Here’s how to do it:
Side planks target the obliques, which can help strengthen core muscles. This can improve your overall plank stability and reduce the risk of sagging your hips during the hold. Here’s how to do it:
Leg raises target the lower abs which can help stabilise your pelvis during a plank. Here’s how to do it:
A wall sit strengthens your quadriceps, glutes, and calves—all of which contribute to maintaining balance during a plank. Here’s how to do it:
Bird dogs improve balance and core stability. This exercise targets your lower back and abs, both crucial for holding a plank in good form. Here’s how to do it:
Follow these 9 easy steps to perform plank in the right way:
1. Find a comfortable space where you can focus on performing the exercise without distractions.
2. Begin with stretching exercises to warm up your body and prepare it to perform an intense workout.
3. Once done, lie face down on the floor, arms bent with elbows directly under your shoulders.
4. Push up onto your toes and forearms, forming a straight line from head to heels.
5. Engage your core, squeezing your abs and glutes to keep your body straight without letting your hips sag or raise too high.
6. Keep your head neutral, and gaze down to avoid straining your neck.
7. Maintain steady breathing throughout, focusing on keeping your core tight.
8. Try to hold the position as long as possible or for at least one minute.
9. Finish by cooling down with gentle stretches or deep breathing to help your body return to a relaxed state.
You can start with 3–6 sets of 10 seconds, relaxing for 5–10 seconds in between. Practise this regularly so that one day you will be able to hold the plank for 60 seconds one minute.
Here are 5 common mistakes you should avoid while performing plank to gain all the benefits:
These mistakes can make this exercise less effective and increase the risk of injury, so focus on maintaining proper form!
