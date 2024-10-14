7 exercises to help you nail a 1-minute plank!

If you cannot hold the plank for one minute, try these 7 exercises to improve plank hold and gain the health benefits it offers.

Are you unable to hold the plank pose for even one minute? You are not alone—many people struggle to stay in a plank for long. While the exercise itself is not that difficult, it requires significant core, shoulder, and leg strength. If you are unable to hold a plank for a minute, it likely means these muscles need more endurance. With the right training, you can build up your strength and stamina. We have listed some of the best exercises to improve plank!

What is plank exercise?

The plank exercise is an isometric exercise that helps strengthen core muscles, which include the rectus abdominis, internal obliques, external obliques, transverse abdominis, and the erector spinae group that holds the spine upright. It also targets your back, shoulders, and leg muscles, improving stability and posture. The longer you hold the position, the more it engages your muscles, making it an effective workout for building endurance and core strength.

What are the benefits of doing plank?

Doing plank exercises daily offers several health benefits. It strengthens your core, which improves balance and posture, reducing the risk of back pain. Planks engage multiple muscle groups, like your abs, shoulders, and legs, helping to tone and sculpt your body. When practiced regularly, the plank can be effective in developing strength as well as endurance, as per 2021 research published in the Medicina journal. This exercise is also known to boost metabolism and burn calories, supporting weight loss.

Since plank exercise do not require equipment, it is easy to add to any routine. Plus, plank improves flexibility and endurance, helping you perform daily activities with ease and reducing the risk of injury.

7 exercises to improve plank hold for one minute

Holding a plank for one minute might seem easy, but it requires core strength, stability, and endurance. If you find it difficult to hold a plank for one minute, start parctising these 7 exercises from now on to strengthen your core, back, shoulders, and leg muscles:

1. Glute bridges

This exercise strengthens your glutes, lower back, and hamstrings. This can support the lower back during a plank and improve overall stability. Here’s how to do it:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart.

Press your heels into the ground and lift your hips toward the ceiling.

Squeeze your glutes at the top, then lower your hips back down slowly.

Perform 3 sets of 12-15 reps.

2. Mountain climbers

Mountain climbers are a dynamic exercise that helps strengthen core muscle and improves endurance, helping you maintain a plank for longer periods. Here’s how to do it:

Start in a high plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders.

Bring one knee toward your chest, then quickly switch legs.

Continue alternating legs, maintaining a strong plank position throughout.

Aim for 3 sets of 30 seconds.

3. Plank with shoulder taps

This plank variation is easy to perform and can help build strength in your core and shoulders. Here’s how to do it:

Start in a high plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart.

Lift one hand off the ground and tap the opposite shoulder, then switch sides.

Keep your hips as still as possible to avoid rocking side to side.

Perform 3 sets of 20 shoulder taps.

4. Side planks

Side planks target the obliques, which can help strengthen core muscles. This can improve your overall plank stability and reduce the risk of sagging your hips during the hold. Here’s how to do it:

Lie on your side with your elbow directly under your shoulder and your legs stacked.

Lift your hips off the ground, forming a straight line from your head to your feet.

Hold for 20-30 seconds on each side, and aim for 3 sets on each side.

5. Leg raises

Leg raises target the lower abs which can help stabilise your pelvis during a plank. Here’s how to do it:

Lie on your back with your legs straight and hands by your sides or under your lower back for support.

Slowly lift your legs toward the ceiling, keeping them straight, until they form a 90-degree angle with your torso.

Lower your legs back down without letting them touch the ground.

Perform 3 sets of 10-15 reps.

6. Wall sit

A wall sit strengthens your quadriceps, glutes, and calves—all of which contribute to maintaining balance during a plank. Here’s how to do it:

Stand with your back against a wall and slide down until your knees are bent at a 90-degree angle as if sitting in an invisible chair.

Hold this position for as long as possible, aiming for 30-60 seconds.

Perform 3 sets.

7. Bird dog

Bird dogs improve balance and core stability. This exercise targets your lower back and abs, both crucial for holding a plank in good form. Here’s how to do it:

Begin on all fours with your hands directly under your shoulders and knees under your hips.

Extend your right arm forward and your left leg back, keeping your hips square.

Hold for a few seconds before returning to the starting position and switching sides.

Perform 3 sets of 10 reps on each side.

How to perform plank?

Follow these 9 easy steps to perform plank in the right way:

1. Find a comfortable space where you can focus on performing the exercise without distractions.

2. Begin with stretching exercises to warm up your body and prepare it to perform an intense workout.

3. Once done, lie face down on the floor, arms bent with elbows directly under your shoulders.

4. Push up onto your toes and forearms, forming a straight line from head to heels.

5. Engage your core, squeezing your abs and glutes to keep your body straight without letting your hips sag or raise too high.

6. Keep your head neutral, and gaze down to avoid straining your neck.

7. Maintain steady breathing throughout, focusing on keeping your core tight.

8. Try to hold the position as long as possible or for at least one minute.

9. Finish by cooling down with gentle stretches or deep breathing to help your body return to a relaxed state.

You can start with 3–6 sets of 10 seconds, relaxing for 5–10 seconds in between. Practise this regularly so that one day you will be able to hold the plank for 60 seconds one minute.

5 mistakes to avoid with plank

Here are 5 common mistakes you should avoid while performing plank to gain all the benefits:

Do not let your hips sag because it can strain your lower back and reduce core engagement.

Lifting your hips too high can shift the core engagement to your hip muscles and shoulders. So avoid it.

Looking up strains your neck. Keep your head aligned with your spine.

Never hold your breath, it can make the exercise harder. Keep breathing steadily.

Arching your back reduces the effectiveness of the plank and can cause injury. So, be mindful.

These mistakes can make this exercise less effective and increase the risk of injury, so focus on maintaining proper form!