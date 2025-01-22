Strengthen your core with dragon flag exercise

Are you looking for an effective core-strengthening exercise? Do dragon flag exercise to build core muscles and improve overall health.

Exercises such as leg raises, crunches and planks can all improve your core strength. If you do these regularly and want to challenge yourself then go for the dragon flag exercise. It is believed that martial arts master and actor Bruce Lee performed it as part of his physical training. It is considered a full-body workout but is known to particularly target the core muscles. It is a demanding but effective exercise that can improve your core strength, and offer flexibility. However, beginners should perform simpler core exercises like crunches before trying this challenging move.

What is the dragon flag exercise?

It is a bodyweight exercise that focuses mainly on building the core muscles. In this exercise, you lie on your back, with your hands gripping onto a firm surface for support. From there, you lift your entire body off the floor, keeping it straight from the shoulders to the toes, like a flag on a pole.

“The challenge is in keeping control as you lower and raise your body, all while engaging your core, glutes, and shoulders,” says physiotherapist and fitness expert Dr Aijaz Ashai. This movement requires a high level of core stability and strength, making it an advanced level exercise for developing abdominal and overall body control.

Muscles engaged while performing the dragon flag exercise

Core muscles: The core is like an anatomical box consisting of several muscle groups that are used in this exercise. According to 2020 research, published in the International Journal Of Environmental Research And Public Health, core muscles include:

Rectus abdominis (the abdominals)

The internal and external obliques

The erector spinae

Lumbar multifidus

Quadratus lumborum

Hip flexors: These muscles are used to lift and lower the legs.

Glutes and hamstrings: These muscles help to stabilise the lower body during the movement.

Shoulders and upper body: The arms, chest, and shoulders are used as you grip the bench for stability and control.

6 benefits of dragon flag exercise

1 Strengthens your core

The major advantage of the dragon flag exercise is its ability to enhance core strength. “You develop a strong, rounded core because you activate your abdominal muscles, obliques, and lower back in every movement of the exercise,” says the expert.

2. Better stability and balance

The dragon flag exercise is an excellent workout to improve overall body stability. While holding your body in a straight line and lowering it slowly, your body has to stabilise itself. To do this, you need balance and strength. The improved stability carries well into other physical activities and decreases the chances of injury from daily movements. The dragon flag exercise comes under core strength training, which can increase balance, as per a 2021 study published in the Baltic Journal of Health and Physical Activity.

3. Increases flexibility

The dragon flag is a strength exercise, still it can help in improving flexibility, particularly in the lower back and hamstrings. “As you move your body through the controlled lowering and raising motions, your spine and leg muscles get stretched, contributing to better flexibility and mobility over time,” says Dr Ashai.

4. Engages your full body

The dragon flag exercise is often thought of as an effective core workout, but it works the entire body. As you perform this exercise, you engage your shoulders, chest, arms, glutes, and legs. The workout on the entire muscle engagement helps to build overall muscle tone and strength.

5. Improves mental toughness

The dragon flag exercise is a demanding workout that requires focus and mental discipline. “Maintaining control of your body during the exercise can be challenging, particularly while performing multiple repetitions,” says the expert. Over time, consistently practicing it can help to build mental toughness.

6. May reduce back pain

Low back pain has become a common problem, particularly among those who work in front of their computers for long hours. During a study, published in the Journal of Functional Morphology and Kinesiology in 2024, core strength training was found to be more effective than general exercise at reducing low back pain.

How to perform the dragon flag exercise?

Find a solid support on which you can grasp with both your hands. It can be either a bench or horizontal bar.

Lie flat on the floor on your back, with your head and neck in a neutral position.

Lift your legs off the ground and swing them over your torso in a straight line while keeping your core engaged.

Grasp the side of the bench with both hands, holding you firm to start from a secured point.

Gradually raise your body and ensure that your legs remain straight and, in line, to position your torso vertically, or directly upwards from your toes.

Lower down slowly while in control of the movement.

Try to do about 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Who should avoid doing the dragon flag exercise?

People who have spine problems should avoid doing the dragon flag exercise as it may cause injury.

The dragon flag is an advanced level exercise that demands a lot of core strength. Beginners should not try it without first building up their strength through other exercises.

Pregnant women should also avoid this exercise as it puts a lot of pressure on the abdomen.

The dragon flag exercise can improve core strength, and enhance flexibility. It is an advanced movement that demands considerable strength and control. So, assess your fitness level first to prevent injuries.