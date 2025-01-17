Workout for abs: Can deadlift help you build your core?

Doing the deadlift can be part of an effective workout for abs and a great way to build your core strength. Incorporating these exercises can get you quick results.

Not a fan of doing endless crunches and sit-ups? Incorporating deadlift exercises into your routine can be an effective workout for abs as well. This classic strength training exercise, known for building back and glute strength, also significantly works your abdominal muscles. As you lift heavy weights from the ground, your entire core engages as a solid column, supporting your spine and allowing for efficient power transfer. This intense isometric contraction strengthens all your core muscles. So, instead of relying on traditional workouts for abs, give the deadlift a try – you might be surprised at how quickly your core begins to transform.

What is deadlift exercise?

The deadlift is a basic strength training workout for abs and overall health in which you lift a weighted barbell from the ground to hip height. It focuses on the posterior chain muscles, such as the hamstrings, glutes, and lower back, but also works on the quadriceps, core, and forearms, as found in a study published in the Health and Fitness Journal. The deadlift is a complex exercise, which means it stimulates numerous muscle groups at once, making it an excellent choice for increasing overall strength, and power and helping in building your desired six-pack abs.

Workout for abs: Can the deadlift help?

Yes, the deadlift can be part of an incredibly effective workout for abs, as found in a study published in the Journal of Physical Education Research. To do a deadlift properly, you must keep your spine tight and neutral throughout the exercise. Your core muscles, which include the transverse abdominis, obliques, and rectus abdominis, contract isometrically to keep your torso stable and prevent it from slumping. This is what makes it one of the best core muscles workout as well as constant bracing greatly improves these muscles. Unlike standard workout for abs, which focus on the surface muscles, the deadlift works the whole core musculature, resulting in a strong, functional, and well-rounded midsection.

5 easy and effective deadlift exercises

Here are some effective deadlift exercises that can be a great workout for abs, as suggested by fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar.

1. Conventional deadlift

Stand directly in front of the barbell with your feet roughly hip-width apart.

Grip the barbell with an overhand grip (palms facing down), slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Take a deep breath and brace your core as if you were about to be punched in the stomach. This creates intra-abdominal pressure, which helps to stabilise your spine.

Begin by pushing your hips back and bending your knees. Keep your back straight and look straight ahead.

As you pull the barbell off the ground, keep your back straight and maintain a neutral spine.

Once the barbell reaches your hips, stand up tall by extending your hips and knees.

Slowly lower the barbell back to the ground by reversing the movement.

2. Sumo deadlift

Stand with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart, toes pointed slightly outward.

Grip the barbell with an overhand grip (palms facing down), inside your legs.

Take a deep breath and brace your core as if you were about to be punched in the stomach. This creates intra-abdominal pressure, which helps to stabilise your spine.

Begin by pushing your hips back and bending your knees. Keep your back straight and look straight ahead.

As you pull the barbell off the ground, keep your back straight and maintain a neutral spine.

Once the barbell reaches your hips, stand up tall by extending your hips and knees.

Slowly lower the barbell back to the ground by reversing the movement.

3. Romanian deadlift

Start by gripping the barbell with an overhand grip (palms facing down), slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Take a deep breath and brace your core as if you were about to be punched in the stomach. This creates intra-abdominal pressure, which helps to stabilise your spine.

Begin by pushing your hips back and bending at the hips, keeping your back straight and knees slightly bent.

Continue lowering the barbell towards the floor, maintaining a slight bend in your knees.

Once you feel a good stretch in your hamstrings, reverse the movement by driving your hips forward and returning to the starting position.

Throughout the movement, maintain a neutral spine and avoid rounding your back.

4. Deficit deadlift

Place a sturdy platform (like weight plates) behind the barbell.

Step onto the platform, keeping your feet hip-width apart.

Hinge at the hips and knees, keeping your back straight and chest up.

Reach down and grasp the barbell with an overhand grip (palms facing down), slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Take a deep breath and brace your core as if you were about to be punched in the stomach. This creates intra-abdominal pressure, which helps to stabilise your spine.

Begin by pushing your hips back and bending your knees further than a regular deadlift.

Keep your back straight and look straight ahead.

As you pull the barbell off the ground, keep your back straight and maintain a neutral spine. Drive through your heels and extend your hips and knees.

Once the barbell reaches your hips, stand up tall by extending your hips and knees fully.

Slowly lower the barbell back to the ground by reversing the movement.

5. Trap bar deadlift

Select a sturdy platform (like weight plates) to stand on. Place the barbell on the ground in front of the platform.

Step onto the platform, keeping your feet hip-width apart.

Hinge forward at the hips and knees, keeping your back straight and chest up.

Reach down and grasp the barbell with an overhand grip (palms facing down), slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Take a deep breath and brace your core as if you were about to be punched in the stomach. This creates intra-abdominal pressure, which helps to stabilise your spine.

Begin by pushing your hips back and bending your knees further than a regular deadlift.

Keep your back straight and look straight ahead.

As you pull the barbell off the ground, keep your back straight and maintain a neutral spine. Drive through your heels and extend your hips and knees.

Once the barbell reaches your hips, stand up tall by extending your hips and knees fully.

Slowly lower the barbell back to the ground by reversing the movement.

Things to keep in mind

While the deadlift can be an effective workout for abs, make sure avoid any injuries. Here’s how to do it in the right way.

Prioritise proper form above everything else while doing any workout for abs. Focus on maintaining a neutral spine, bracing your core, and engaging the right muscles.

When it comes to any workout for abs, gradually increase the weights you are using or volume (sets and reps) over time to continue challenging your core.

Rest and recover adequately between workouts to prevent injury.

Remember to consult with a qualified fitness professional before attempting to include deadlift in your workout for abs routine, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.