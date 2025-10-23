Short on time? Build a stronger core in just 10 minutes a day, says fitness expert

This 10-minute core workout can help strengthen your abs, obliques, and lower back. A fitness expert explains how short, consistent routines can help sculpt your midsection and boost overall stability.

You do not need always need an hour at the gym to build strong, toned abs. Just 10 minutes a day can make a visible difference if you focus on the right movements. Exercises like planks, crunches, and Russian twists engage not just your abs, but also your obliques and lower back, creating a powerful, balanced core. A strong core improves posture, supports your spine, and enhances your overall athletic performance.

According to a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, consistent core workouts improve stability and strength while reducing the risk of injuries. Fitness expert Yash Agarwal explains that this quick 10-minute routine works because it targets multiple muscle groups simultaneously, helping you tone up faster, boost endurance, and strengthen your muscles.

What muscles does an effective ab workout target?

An effective ab workout strengthens the core, which includes the rectus abdominis (front abs), obliques (sides), and lower back muscles. Together, these muscles stabilize your body during daily activities, workouts, and sports. A strong core not only enhances your physique but also supports better balance, coordination, and posture. When you do regular core workouts, it can contribute to improved mobility and reduce the chances of lower back pain, making it essential for both fitness and functional strength.

How to start and finish a 10-minute ab routine?

Every workout should begin with a one-minute warm-up to prepare your muscles and prevent injury. Try jumping jacks, high knees, or arm and leg swings to get your blood flowing.

Then, move into your eight-minute main routine, which can include exercises like planks, crunches, leg raises, and Russian twists. Keep your movements controlled and focus on engaging your core throughout. Finally, finish with a one-minute cool-down. Stretch your hip flexors, abs, and lower back to promote flexibility and aid recovery. This quick warm-up and cool-down routine ensures your body stays strong and injury-free while you build definition.

Best exercises for sculpting six-pack muscles

Crunches are the primary exercise for targeting the rectus abdominis, the muscle responsible for the highly sought-after six-pack appearance. To perform crunches correctly, lie on your back with knees bent, tighten your abdominal muscles, and exhale as you lift your shoulders off the floor, focusing on contracting your abs, not pulling with your neck. Leg raises also engage the rectus abdominis but focus more on the challenging lower abdominal muscles.

If you are aiming for six-pack abs, crunches are your go-to. Lie on your back, knees bent, and lift your shoulders off the floor using your abs, not your neck. Focus on breathing out as you contract your core.

Leg raises are another great move for your lower abs, an area that is often harder to target. Keep your legs straight and lift them slowly, resisting gravity as you lower them back down. Together, these moves fire up your rectus abdominis and help define that toned midsection.

Moves to strengthen and shape the sides

Your obliques, those muscles along your waist, play a crucial role in balance and stability. To strengthen them, try Russian twists and side planks.

For Russian twists, sit with your knees bent, lean back slightly, and rotate your torso from side to side while holding your hands together or a light weight.

For side planks, rest on one forearm, lift your hips, and form a straight line from head to toe. These exercises build endurance, stability, and that sleek definition along your sides.

How to progress your core workout?

Whether you are a beginner or a pro, it is all about consistency and gradual intensity. Start with fewer reps or shorter holds and increase as your core strengthens. Fitness expert Yash Agarwal recommends gradually extending your plank time, adding weights for resistance, or combining moves for a challenge.

Remember, no ab workout is complete without a balanced diet and overall fitness routine. Keep showing up for those 10 minutes each day, and you will soon notice better posture, a stronger midsection, and more energy in every move you make.