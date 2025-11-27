9 compound exercises to build muscles and body strength naturally

These 9 compound exercises can help you build strength and gain muscles. Ready to find out which moves actually make the biggest impact?

If you are trying to build muscle and get stronger, doing random exercises won’t take you very far. What truly works is focusing on movements that give you the biggest results for your time and that is exactly where compound exercises come in. These are the powerhouse moves that train multiple muscles at once, challenge your strength from head to toe and help you progress much faster. Whether your goal is to gain size, boost overall strength or simply feel fitter in your daily life, compound lifts make all the difference.

9 compound exercises to boost muscle growth

Here are 9 of the best compound exercises that can help you gain muscle and boost strength, according to fitness trainer Yash Aggarwal.

1. Barbell deadlift

Deadlifts are one of the most effective full-body compound movements, targeting the back, glutes, hamstrings, and core. They help improve posture, grip strength, and overall power output. Here’s how to perform it:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart with a barbell over your mid-foot.

Bend at your hips and knees to grip the bar slightly wider than shoulder-width.

Keep your back neutral and engage your core.

Push through your heels and lift the bar while straightening your body.

Lower the bar back down with control.

2. Reverse lunges with bicep curl

“This exercise works your legs, glutes, core, and biceps at the same time. It improves balance, coordination, and muscle symmetry, especially useful for correcting strength imbalances,” says the expert. Here’s how to perform it:

Stand tall, holding a dumbbell in each hand.

Step your right foot back into a reverse lunge.

As you lower, curl the dumbbells toward your shoulders.

Push back to the starting position.

Repeat on the other side.

3. Squats with overhead press

A powerful full-body movement, this combo targets the legs, glutes, shoulders, and core. It boosts strength, stability, and calorie burn in one efficient exercise. Here’s how to perform it:

Hold dumbbells at shoulder height.

Lower into a squat while keeping your chest lifted.

As you rise, press the dumbbells overhead.

Lower the weights back to shoulder height.

Repeat for 8–12 reps.

4. Pull-ups

Pull-ups build strong lats, shoulders, arms, and upper-back muscles. “They also improve grip strength and support good posture,” explains Aggarwal. Here’s how to perform it:

Grip the pull-up bar slightly wider than shoulder-width.

Hang with your arms extended and core tight.

Pull your body upward until your chin reaches the bar.

Lower yourself slowly with control.

Repeat for as many reps as comfortable.

5. Shoulder press

This classic exercise strengthens the shoulders, upper arms, and core. It enhances overhead strength and improves stability for daily activities. Here’s how to perform it:

Sit or stand holding dumbbells at shoulder level.

Engage your core and maintain a straight back.

Press the dumbbells upward until your arms are fully extended.

Lower them back slowly.

Repeat for 8–12 reps.

6. Bent-over row

Bent-over rows build strong back muscles, improve posture, and increase pulling strength. They’re especially helpful for balancing chest-heavy routines. Here’s how to perform it:

Hold a barbell or dumbbells with a shoulder-width grip.

Bend forward at the hips while keeping your back straight.

Pull the weight toward your torso.

Squeeze your shoulder blades together.

Lower the weight with control.

7. Dips

Dips target the triceps, chest and shoulders, helping build upper-body strength and muscle definition. Here’s how to perform it:

Hold onto the parallel bars and lift your body.

Bend your elbows to lower your torso.

Keep your chest slightly forward.

Push back up to the starting position.

Repeat for 8–10 reps.

8. Shrugs

Shrugs strengthen the upper traps, improve shoulder stability and help support better posture. Here’s how to perform it:

Stand holding dumbbells by your sides.

Lift your shoulders upward toward your ears.

Hold briefly at the top.

Lower them slowly.

Repeat 12–15 times.

9. Push-ups

Aggarwal suggests, “Push-ups build strength in the chest, shoulders, triceps and core. They also improve stability and functional upper-body power.” Here’s how to perform it:

Start in a high plank position.

Lower your chest toward the floor by bending your elbows.

Keep your core tight and back straight.

Push back up to the starting position.

Repeat for 10–15 reps.

So, try adding a few of these exercises into your daily routine to build muscles!